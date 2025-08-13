Sony Pictures has officially begun production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day and shared a one-minute behind-the-scenes video from day one of filming. The footage captures Tom Holland putting on the Spider-Man suit, meeting fans, and performing an action sequence while standing on top of what appears to be a tank moving along the street.

In the clip, Holland greets the camera by saying, “It’s day one, my fourth ever day one on ‘Spider-Man.’ It’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we ever had fans on set day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them.”

A moment in the video shows him lifting a young attendee dressed as Spider-Man over a barrier so they can take a picture together. He adds, “We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just going to do my best, hopefully get it right, no pressure.”

The rest of the reel, set against an orchestral score, shows Holland performing a wire-assisted stunt atop the vehicle, then reviewing the footage on a monitor between takes. In one instance, he tugs on the tank’s entry handle until it snaps off from the force. Smiling at the camera afterward, he flexes his arm and exclaims, “That felt sick!”

Key Takeaways Sony releases a behind-the-scenes video showing Tom Holland’s first day on set for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, including tank stunts and fan interactions.

Mark Ruffalo returns as the Hulk, Michael Mando reprises Scorpion, and Jon Bernthal makes his MCU movie debut as the Punisher.

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, draws from the Brand New Day comic storyline and will release on July 31, 2026.

New Suit Preview and Additional Cast Reveals

Ahead of filming, fans were given a look at the updated Spider-Man costume in a teaser posted on August 2 by the official Spider-Man Movie account on X. Holland also shared images from the first day’s shoot on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

This fourth film in the current Spider-Man series follows Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Joining Holland in the cast are Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas, both making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts, along with returning cast members Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie draws its concept from the Brand New Day comic arc, where Spider-Man makes a deal with Mephisto to erase all public knowledge of his secret identity and bring Aunt May back to life. In the source storyline, the decision resets much of his life and ends his marriage to MJ.

Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando Return

Mark Ruffalo is confirmed to reprise his role as Bruce Banner, the Hulk, 14 years after his first MCU appearance in The Avengers. His involvement had been rumored for some time and was finalized once the script was complete. Filming is starting this month in England.

Michael Mando will step back into the role of Mac Gargan, also known as the Scorpion, a part he first played in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

Jon Bernthal will return as the Punisher, the character’s first big-screen outing in the MCU and first movie appearance since Punisher: War Zone in 2008, in which the late Ray Stevenson played the role.

Creative Team, Writers, and Release Schedule

Previous Spider-Man films starring Holland have paired him with MCU characters: Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in Homecoming, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Far From Home, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in No Way Home.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, with returning screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers handling the script. The film is set for release on July 31, 2026.

Cast Credits and Agency Representation

Mark Ruffalo’s Marvel credits include Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. His latest MCU appearance was in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and he also made a cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Michael Mando portrayed Nacho Varga throughout all six seasons of Better Call Saul and has appeared in the science fiction series Orphan Black.

Ruffalo is represented by UTA and Lighthouse Management and Media. Mando is represented by UTA and Underground.