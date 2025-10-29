Netflix has announced that the final episode of Stranger Things will premiere on both the streaming platform and in theaters at the same time. Netflix announced that the two-hour finale episode, titled The Rightside Up, will debut on December 31, 2025, both on Netflix and in more than 350 theaters across the United States and Canada. The screenings begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Pacific Time and continue through January 1, 2026.

According to Netflix, this event is the first time in the company’s history where an episode of a Netflix original series will play in theaters while also streaming online. The full list of participating theaters will be announced later.

Key Takeaways The Stranger Things finale, The Rightside Up, premieres on December 31, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, on both Netflix and in over 350 theaters across the U.S. and Canada.

It is the first-ever Netflix series episode to receive a simultaneous theatrical and streaming release.

The Duffer Brothers pushed for a theater release, and strong fan response helped make it happen.

The Duffer Brothers’ Goal for a Shared Theatrical Experience

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have long hoped to bring the final episode to the big screen. In a Variety feature about the making of the last season, Matt Duffer explained that viewers rarely get to experience the show’s full technical quality, especially its sound and visual design. He said it was also about fans enjoying the story together at the same moment.

Ross Duffer expressed a similar idea, saying that watching alongside other fans would make the finale “incredible.”

In their joint statement with Netflix’s announcement, the Duffers said they were grateful to the company’s leaders, including Ted Sarandos and Bela Bajaria, for making the theatrical release possible. They called it a perfect way to celebrate the show’s conclusion, describing it as something they had “dreamed about for years.”

Their interest in larger-scale storytelling also connects to their next step beyond Stranger Things, as they begin new creative work with Paramount under a separate deal.

Netflix’s Policy Shift and the Role of Fan Demand

Netflix has historically released its original content exclusively on its streaming service, with rare exceptions for select feature films. The company occasionally debuts movies in theaters to meet awards eligibility or creative agreements. In recent years, Netflix films such as Frankenstein, Jay Kelly, and A House of Dynamite have opened in limited theaters before arriving on the platform.

Netflix also permitted an IMAX release for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Narnia movie, and in 2025, the animated hit KPop Demon Hunters received a special sing-along re-release in major theater chains — AMC, Regal, and Cinemark — after a strong summer performance. The event was announced on October 15, 2025, and helped the film top the box office over Halloween weekend.

During an interview in September, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria initially dismissed the idea of showing the Stranger Things finale in theaters. She said, “A lot of people — a lot, a lot, a lot of people — have watched Stranger Things on Netflix. It has not suffered from lack of conversation or community or sharing or fandom. I think releasing it on Netflix is giving the fans what they want.”

After Variety published the interview, fans responded passionately across social media platforms, calling for a theatrical event. On Variety’s Instagram, a post about the possibility gained with comments such as, “Damn, missed opportunity for Netflix to make some more money… it being in theaters would have been a massive event where people dress up like Barbie,” and, “Netflix is wrong. Our industry needs more excitement in-theater culture.”

Fan enthusiasm led Netflix to reconsider. A Puck report stated that Bajaria’s comments came before internal discussions that resulted in the decision to give the finale a nationwide theater release.

The Final Season’s Release Schedule and Setting

Netflix has outlined a detailed release plan for Stranger Things Season 5, dividing it into three parts that will roll out across the 2025 holiday season.

Volume 1 premieres on November 26, 2025, and includes four episodes: The Crawl (1 hour, 8 minutes) A second, untitled episode (54 minutes) The Turnbow Trap (1 hour, 6 minutes) Sorcerer (1 hour, 23 minutes)

Volume 2 arrives on December 25, 2025, featuring three additional episodes.

Volume 3, consisting of the two-hour finale The Rightside Up, premieres on December 31, 2025, both on Netflix and in theaters. Each volume will release at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The final season is set in the fall of 1987, with the town of Hawkins under military occupation following the opening of the Rifts. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is once again hiding from the government, while she and her friends pursue a single mission: to find and destroy Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), who has disappeared.