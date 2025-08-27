Warner Bros. Pictures has rescheduled its animated event film The Cat in the Hat. The movie was originally set for February 27, 2026, and is now scheduled to open in theaters on November 6, 2026.

The studio stated that the new date gives the film “a long runway to play throughout the year-end holidays when families and kids are more readily available.” Warner Bros. has previously released some of its biggest films in November, including the Harry Potter franchise. The holiday period was also described as advantageous for merchandising and partnership programs.

The November 6 date had already been reserved by Warner Bros. for an event film. The move places The Cat in the Hat away from Spyglass/Paramount’s Scream 7, which remains dated for February 27, 2026. Warner Bros. will instead release the Emerald Fennell-directed Wuthering Heights on February 13, 2026, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. Disney is currently holding the November 6, 2026, slot for an untitled movie.

Key Takeaways The Cat in the Hat moves from February 27, 2026, to November 6, 2026.

The film is the first release from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, newly relaunched under Bill Damaschke.

Bill Hader leads the cast, joined by Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Paula Pell, Tiago Martinez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Bowen Yang, and Tituss Burgess.

Cast and Creative Team

The film is based on Dr. Seuss’ book The Cat in the Hat. Bill Hader, an executive producer on the reimagining, voices the Cat and makes his animated feature debut in the role.

The voice cast also features:

Xochitl Gomez

Matt Berry

Quinta Brunson

Paula Pell

Tiago Martinez

Giancarlo Esposito

America Ferrera

Bowen Yang

Tituss Burgess

The movie is written and directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja. Daniela Mazzucato and Jared Stern are producing. Executive producers include Susan Brandt, president-CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, and Bill Hader. The animation studio partner is DNEG Animation.

Storyline

The film’s logline states that the Cat sets out to cheer up two siblings struggling to adapt to their new town. The description refers to the story as “an all-new, epic adventure where mischief, magic, and mayhem reign supreme.”

An additional description reads:

“Meet the Cat in the Hat you don’t know! In the wonderfully whimsical tradition of Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat, voiced by Bill Hader, comes to the big screen in his animated theatrical feature film debut, an all-new, epic adventure where mischief, magic, and mayhem reign supreme.”

Production and Studio

The project is the first release from the relaunched Warner Bros. Pictures Animation division, which is being led by Bill Damaschke. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation is producing the feature with Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

Book and Previous Adaptation

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat was first published in 1957 and went on to become a classic for generations of readers.

The upcoming movie is the character’s first animated big-screen debut. The only previous feature-length film was the 2003 live-action adaptation, starring Mike Myers, Dakota Fanning, and Spencer Breslin. Released on November 21, 2003, that version opened with $38.3 million domestically, grossed $101.1 million in North America, and reached nearly $134 million worldwide.