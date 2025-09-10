The Conjuring: Last Rites is the ninth entry in the Conjuring franchise, which began with the 2013 original. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren. The film portrays the Warrens as weary, with Ed still recovering from a heart attack suffered in the previous film.

The story is set in 1986, when the couple is semi-retired and giving talks in lecture halls that attract little interest compared to the popularity of Ghostbusters. They are drawn back into action for a final case involving the Smurl family, who live in a Pennsylvania coal town. The Smurls encounter disturbances after purchasing a hand-carved wooden mirror with cherubs at the top.

A Prologue, Family Drama, and Judy’s Psychic Powers

The film runs 135 minutes and opens with a prologue set in 1964 showing the birth of the Warrens’ daughter Judy, who nearly does not survive.

The film jumps ahead to 1986, where Ed and Lorraine Warren are living a quieter life after years of high-profile investigations. Their daughter Judy, played by Mia Tomlinson, returns home with her boyfriend Tony (Ben Hardy) for a family visit. There’s a sense of normalcy in the early scenes, as the family is seen having a laugh over ping pong. But the mood shifts when Tony asks the Warrens for their blessing to marry Judy. Lorraine responds supportively, though Ed is more reserved, and that hints at the tension beneath the surface.

Judy demonstrates psychic abilities similar to her mother’s, drawing her into awareness of the Smurl family’s situation. Father Gordon, played by Steve Coulter, seeks help from a bishop for the Smurls but is unsuccessful. Judy, Tony, and the Warrens then travel to Pennsylvania, where the Smurls’ case has become a media sensation.

The film features familiar horror elements such as storms, dark rooms, flashlights, dolls, and attic explorations. It also includes scenes in the Warrens’ Artifact Room, where Annabelle is still locked in her cabinet.

Performances and Direction

Mia Tomlinson delivers an intense performance as Judy Warren. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson continue to portray Ed and Lorraine with chemistry described as engaging.

The film is directed by Michael Chaves, who previously directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II. The style includes callbacks to earlier films and focuses heavily on nostalgia.

Compared to recent horror films such as Sinners, Weapons, and works by Jordan Peele, The Conjuring: Last Rites is described as old-fashioned.

Box Office Records and Audience Response

On Friday afternoon of release, The Conjuring: Last Rites was projected to reach a franchise-record $83M opening weekend, exceeding tracking projections of $40M+. Friday grosses were $30M, including Thursday previews.

The previous record-holder in the franchise was The Nun (2018) with $53.8M. If estimates hold, Last Rites would become the fifth-best September opening, behind:

It (2017, $123M)

(2017, $123M) Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024, $111M)

(2024, $111M) It: Chapter Two (2019, $91M)

(2019, $91M) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021, $75.3M)

The $83M debut also makes it the best horror opening of 2025 and the top opening for a Warner Bros. or New Line horror title this year, surpassing Final Destination Bloodlines ($51M in May).

Thursday previews grossed $8.5M, the highest for a Conjuring film, ahead of The Nun’s $5.4M in 2018. It also became the top preview for a Warner Bros. and New Line horror release in 2025.

Audience demographics from Thursday previews:

51% male, 49% female split

69% aged 18–34

Best grades came from 13–17-year-olds (92%) and 45–54-year-olds (90%)

44% Latino and Hispanic, 28% Caucasian, 14% Black, 8% Asian American

Disney’s Hamilton grossed $850K in previews, with an expected $7M total. Comparisons include Jaws 50th Anniversary ($950K previews, $8.2M opening weekend) and Titanic 25th Anniversary (2023 release, $650K previews, $6.7M weekend).

Critical Reception and Franchise Legacy

Critics gave The Conjuring: Last Rites a 58% Rotten rating, close to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), which scored 56%. That film grossed $24.1M in its domestic opening, $83M total domestic, and $206M worldwide.

The Conjuring franchise, including The Nun and Annabelle spin-offs, has grossed $2.3 billion worldwide, the highest-grossing horror franchise to date.

The ending of Last Rites shows what happened to the real-life Warrens in their later years with archival clips and photographs.