Lionsgate and Fathom Entertainment announced that all five Twilight films will return to U.S. theaters this fall in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Stephenie Meyer’s first novel, originally published on October 5, 2005.

The screenings will begin with Twilight on Wednesday, October 29, followed by The Twilight Saga: New Moon on Thursday, October 30, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse on Friday, October 31, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 on Saturday, November 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 on Sunday, November 2.

The re-release was confirmed on Thursday, August 28, through an announcement by Lionsgate. The official Twilight Instagram account shared the news in collaboration with Lionsgate, Fathom, and Fandango. The post included a video featuring a compilation of moments from the franchise and a newly designed poster displaying Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen, and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black in front of a forest backdrop.

Screenings to Feature Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Stories

Each of the five theatrical screenings will include exclusive interviews with author Stephenie Meyer and the film’s producers. These will show “new behind-the-scenes stories and untold moments” from the making of the saga.

Tickets can be purchased through Fathom Entertainment’s website, where fans can check participating theater locations, browse showtimes, and purchase admission.

The five movies being re-released are listed in order of their original theatrical releases:

Twilight (2008), directed by Catherine Hardwicke

(2008), directed by Catherine Hardwicke The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), directed by Chris Weitz

(2009), directed by Chris Weitz The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), directed by David Slade

(2010), directed by David Slade The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), directed by Bill Condon

(2011), directed by Bill Condon The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012), directed by Bill Condon

Anniversary Books, Soundtracks, and YouTube Relaunch

As part of the 20th anniversary celebration, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers will release three special Twilight editions on September 30, including a hardcover deluxe collector’s edition, a paperback 20th anniversary edition, and a deluxe hardcover box set containing the complete saga.

Warner Music Group will reissue the soundtracks for Twilight, New Moon, and Eclipse on October 31.

In addition, the Twilight Saga YouTube channel has been relaunched. It will feature bonus content and special clips for both longtime fans and new audiences.

Festivals, Tours, and New Merchandise for Fans

Celebrations are extending beyond the theaters and into real-world fan experiences. On September 11, the annual “Forever Twilight in Forks” festival will begin in Forks, Washington, the small town that inspired the books’ setting. Stephenie Meyer will be the guest of honor at this year’s event, which will include themed parties, panels, film screenings, and opportunities for visitors to explore the beaches, rainforest, and iconic landmarks featured in the novels.

A concert series is also part of the festivities. “Twilight in Concert” will launch on September 12 and run through November 30, visiting 60 cities across the United States. The tour will feature live musicians performing the saga’s score alongside a full screening of the films, illuminated by candlelight for a dramatic effect.

Fans can also look forward to new merchandise tied to the saga, which will be available from Lionsgate and other retailers during the fall season.