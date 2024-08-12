Marvel Studios is gearing up for a major comeback, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Known for its epic stories, unforgettable heroes, and iconic villains, Marvel is bouncing back after a few challenging years.

At the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, fans were thrilled by surprises like Robert Downey Jr.’s return, this time as Doctor Doom, and the announcement of new movies and series.

If you’re wondering what new Marvel movies are coming out and which series to keep an eye on, you’re in the right place.

Here’s what’s on the horizon!

Future MCU Movies

1. Captain America: Brave New World

Release Date: February 14, 2025

Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie) is back as Captain America, trying to figure out his new role in a world that’s still recovering from the Blip.

He’s got a lot on his plate, especially with a new U.S. President, Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford), who’s got some strong anti-superhero opinions. And things get even crazier when Ross turns into the Red Hulk.

Sam must also round up the Avengers again to face new enemies, like the Serpent Society led by Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito).

We’ll see familiar faces from “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” like Isaiah Bradley and Joaquin Torres, who’s now the new Falcon.

The movie will also explore the discovery of adamantium in the MCU, which connects to the bigger Marvel story.

2. Thunderbolts

Release Date: May 2, 2025

The Thunderbolts are set to hit the big screen on May 2, 2025, bringing together a group of anti-heroes led by President Ross.

The team features familiar faces like Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, and US Agent, signaling a darker and more complex storyline than we’ve seen before.

There’s a lot of buzz about a big twist hinted at by the asterisk in the title – possibly involving a major betrayal or a shocking reveal about the team’s mission.

Rumors are also swirling about Ross transforming into Red Hulk, which could add even more drama to the mix.

For anyone keeping an eye on future Marvel movies, this one’s definitely worth watching, especially with possible crossover connections to Captain America: Brave New World.

3. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Release Date: July 25, 2025

The MCU is finally bringing the Fantastic Four into the mix, and they’re doing it with an exciting twist – setting the story in the 1960s.

Pedro Pascal will take on the role of Reed Richards, leading the team as they face off against big cosmic threats like Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

The ‘60s setting will give this movie a different vibe than other MCU films, making it feel fresh and unique.

We’ll see how the Fantastic Four first came together and took on these powerful enemies, paving the way for their future adventures in the MCU.

4. Blade

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Mahershala Ali takes on the iconic role of Blade, the legendary vampire hunter, with Mia Goth also joining the cast – though her role is still under wraps.

Despite some bumps in the road, including delays and the loss of a second director, the film still aims for an R rating, making it one of the more mature entries in the MCU.

Eric Pearson, who’s worked on other Marvel hits, is rewriting the script. So, you can expect a deep dive into the supernatural and horror elements of the Marvel Universe.

But to keep things on track for the release date, they’ll need to lock in a new director and finalize the script soon.

5. Avengers: Doomsday

Release Date: May 2026

Robert Downey Jr. is back, but not as Iron Man – this time, he’s playing Doctor Doom, the big new villain.

The Russo Brothers are directing again, so you know it will be intense and action-packed.

This movie will show how Doom rises to power and takes on the Avengers. The title “Doomsday” hints that things will get pretty dire, with the multiverse possibly falling apart as Doom tries to take over everything.

It’s likely to be pulled from the comics where Doctor Doom messes with reality on a cosmic scale, making him a serious threat to the Avengers.

6. Avengers: Secret Wars

Release Date: May 2027

Following Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars is set to bring the massive multiverse saga to an epic conclusion.

With the Russo Brothers still at the helm, you can expect the same grand scale and intense action. The movie will be packed with a huge cast, pulling together characters across the MCU’s different universes and timelines.

The title nods to one of Marvel’s most iconic comic storylines, “Secret Wars,” where multiple universes collide into a massive “Battleworld” ruled by Doctor Doom.

This film is shaping up to be the grand finale of the MCU’s multiverse storyline, with heroes and villains coming together for one last epic showdown.

Upcoming Marvel Series

1. Agatha All Along

Premiere Date: September 18, 2024

Kathryn Hahn returns as Agatha Harkness in this exciting WandaVision spin-off.

The series kicks off with Agatha being freed from a spell by a mysterious goth teenager, and the two embark on a wild journey down the “Witches’ Road,” a magical path that might just restore Agatha’s lost powers.

Expect a blend of horror and magic as the show dives into the darker, mystical corners of the Marvel Universe.

Aubrey Plaza, who plays Rio Vidal, a “warrior witch,” will join Hahn, along with Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, and Debra Jo Rupp.

The series, directed by Jac Schaeffer and Gandja Monteiro, will consist of nine episodes. The first two will air together on Disney+.

If you’re curious about what’s next for Marvel, this series is set to explore new and intriguing aspects of the MCU, diving deeper into its magical and mysterious side.

2. Daredevil: Born Again

Premiere Date: March 2025

Get ready for Daredevil’s big return in Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode series that brings back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock.

This show picks up where the Netflix series and the MCU left off, so fans can expect to see Daredevil back in action, fighting crime in Hell’s Kitchen.

But this time, he’s more connected to the wider MCU, which should add some interesting twists. And yes, Vincent D’Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk, so their intense rivalry will remain front and center.

With 18 episodes, the series will have more space to explore deeper character stories and the darker corners of the Marvel Universe.

3. Ironheart

Premiere Date: 2025

Dominique Thorne stars as Riri Williams, a brilliant young engineer who builds the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

The series follows Riri as she navigates the ups and downs of being a young superhero, and she might even find herself facing off against some of Tony Stark’s old enemies.

This show is set to connect with other MCU stories, especially those tied to technology and Iron Man’s legacy.

Expect the series to dive into themes like legacy, innovation, and responsibility, with Riri poised to become a major player in the MCU’s next chapter.

4. Vision Quest

Premiere Date: 2026

This series focuses on White Vision, who we last saw in WandaVision after he got his memories back.

Now, Vision is on a path to figure out who he really is and where he belongs. Along the way, he might encounter lingering threats and connections to the broader MCU, possibly even tying into the battle against Doctor Doom.

With Terry Matalas from Star Trek: Picard running the show, you can expect a deep exploration of Vision’s mind and the consequences of his newfound freedom.

5. Wonder Man

Premiere Date: 2026

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II takes on the role of Simon Williams, a Hollywood actor who ends up becoming the superhero Wonder Man.

This series is expected to have a fun twist, possibly leaning into a mockumentary style that pokes fun at Hollywood and its quirks.

We’ll likely see Williams go from a struggling actor to a superhero, shedding light on the weirdness of fame in the MCU.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the show also brings back Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery.

With ten episodes under the “Marvel Spotlight” banner, this series might stand on its own more rather than tying directly into the bigger MCU. Filming wrapped up in April 2024, and it’s now in the final stages before hitting our screens.

6. Ryan Coogler’s Wakanda-Set Television Series

Premiere Date: TBA

Set in Wakanda, this series will dive deeper into the nation’s rich culture and history.

While details are still under wraps, it’s likely to expand on the characters and themes from the Black Panther movies, possibly exploring Wakanda’s politics, traditions, and how technology shapes their society.

Ryan Coogler, who directed both Black Panther films, is working on this series.

It’s still early in production, and there is no set release date yet, but with Coogler at the helm, it’s expected to uphold the high standards of the Black Panther franchise.

7. Untitled Okoye Series

Premiere Date: TBA

This series will focus on Okoye, the fearless leader of the Dora Milaje, and will explore her rise through the ranks.

We’ll follow her journey from warrior to potential superhero, digging into her backstory and learning how she became such a strong leader in Wakanda and beyond.

While details are still pretty scarce, it’s a safe bet that this series will connect with the broader Black Panther universe, possibly tying into Ryan Coogler’s Wakanda series or continuing the story from there.

Untitled/Speculated Marvel Projects

1. Untitled Scarlett Johansson Production

Release Date: TBA

Scarlett Johansson is working on a super-secret project, but it’s confirmed that it has nothing to do with her character, Black Widow.

Details about the plot, characters, and setting are entirely under wraps, which has fans buzzing with speculation.

It might be a brand-new story or something that takes the MCU in an unexpected direction. For now, though, we’ll have to wait and see what she’s got in store.

2. Nova

Release Date: TBA

Nova is expected to dive into the world of the Nova Corps, the space cops first introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy.

The story will likely center around Richard Rider or Sam Alexander, who have worn the Nova mantle in the comics.

This project could expand Marvel’s cosmic universe, offering more stories about space heroes and big intergalactic battles.

Whether it’s a series or a movie has yet to be decided, but it will probably have a vibe similar to Guardians of the Galaxy with lots of space adventures.

3. Shang-Chi 2

Release Date: TBA

The sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is coming, and fans are excited to see Simu Liu back as Shang-Chi and Awkwafina as Katy.

While the plot is still a mystery, there’s a buzz about a mysterious signal being broadcast into space.

This could mean Shang-Chi is about to team up with other Marvel heroes or face off against new cosmic threats. We’ll have to wait and see how it all unfolds!

4. Spider-Man 4

Release Date: TBA

Tom Holland is set to return as Spider-Man in this fourth movie. It will explore the next part of Peter Parker’s life after the Spider-Man: No Way Home events.

There’s a good chance we’ll see some connections to the Venom symbiote, which was teased in the post-credits scene of No Way Home.

We might see the movie dive into the darker side of Spider-Man’s story as Peter deals with life where no one knows his true identity.

5. The X-Men

Release Date: TBA

A new X-Men movie is in the works and will likely be part of Phase 7 of the MCU.

The focus will be on how mutants fit into the current Marvel universe, which is a massive shift since they were absent from the earlier phases.

Fans are excited to see how Marvel Studios will bring iconic characters like Wolverine, Cyclops, and Storm and connect them to the larger MCU.

This movie is expected to change the superhero game, just like the original X-Men movies did back in the early 2000s.

So, What’s Next For Marvel?

There’s much to look forward to with the next Marvel movies on the horizon.

With exciting new stories, returning heroes, and fresh adventures, Marvel is set to keep us on the edge of our seats.

Don’t miss out – stay tuned for all the updates and get ready to dive into the latest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.