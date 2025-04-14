The highly anticipated Venom 3 is just around the corner, officially titled Venom: The Last Dance.

This thrilling sequel promises the action-packed, banter-filled escapades of Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote, Venom.

As the final chapter of the Venom trilogy, fans are eager to see what chaos awaits. With a new extraterrestrial threat on the horizon and fresh faces in the cast, there’s a lot to unpack.

So, without wasting time, let’s dive into all the details, from the release date to the plot twists and the exciting trailer.

Venom 3 Release Date

After some scheduling shifts, Venom: The Last Dance will open in theaters on October 25, 2024.

Originally planned for July, the release was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes, but now, the wait is almost over.

And once the film wraps up its theatrical run, it will land on Netflix in 2025.

Venom 3 Trailer Breakdown

Fans got their first glimpse of the final showdown with the trailer that dropped on June 3, 2024, but the September 12 final trailer really gave us a taste of what’s in store.

In the trailer, Venom faces a looming threat from his homeworld. Meteors packed with symbiotes are heading for Earth, and among them is none other than Knull, a powerful villain from Marvel comics.

Venom refers to Knull as his “creator,” setting the stage for what will likely be an epic confrontation.

As the action ramps up, we get hints of Eddie and Venom’s intertwined destinies, leading to their last dance.

Who’s in the Venom 3 Cast?

Of course, Venom 3 wouldn’t be complete without Tom Hardy reprising his dual role as Eddie Brock and the voice of Venom.

Alongside Hardy, the film brings in some intriguing new cast members, though many roles are still under wraps.

Here’s what we know about the Venom cast so far:

Tom Hardy – Eddie Brock/Venom

– Eddie Brock/Venom Chiwetel Ejiofor – Role TBA

– Role TBA Juno Temple – Dr. Payne

– Dr. Payne Rhys Ifans – Martin

– Martin Peggy Lu – Mrs. Chen

– Mrs. Chen Alanna Ubach – Role TBA

– Role TBA Stephen Graham – Patrick Mulligan

– Patrick Mulligan Clark Backo – Role TBA

– Role TBA Cristo Fernández – Bartender

What’s particularly interesting is the involvement of Stephen Graham, whose character Patrick Mulligan, last seen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is expected to transform into Toxin, a new symbiote.

And this new symbiote might prove to be both a threat and an ally to Eddie and Venom as the story unfolds.

The Plot: What’s Venom 3 About?

The official synopsis teases an exciting conclusion: Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. And Eddie and Venom are on the run.

Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo is forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

From the trailers and what we know so far, the storyline seems to pick up with Eddie and Venom on the run, both from the government and alien forces.

Meanwhile, the symbiote war looms large. It seems that Knull, a major villain from the comics, will be the main antagonist. Knull, the god of the symbiotes, has deep ties to Venom’s origins and is determined to destroy anything in his path.

So, we’ll see Eddie and Venom face a decision that could either save or doom them both.

There’s also a wild new twist teased: a Venom horse. Whether this refers to a literal horse or something symbolic remains to be seen, but it adds another layer of intrigue to an already complex narrative.

Will Venom 3 Tie Into the MCU?

While the Spider-Man and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are separate, Venom 3 may offer subtle connections.

Tom Hardy’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home left behind a piece of the symbiote in the MCU.

Whether that leads to a direct crossover is anyone’s guess, but fans are hopeful that Venom and Spider-Man will eventually meet on-screen again.

The rumor mill is also buzzing about a potential cameo of a 10-year-old Peter Parker in Venom 3, although it’s unlikely that we’ll see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in this particular film.

Instead, speculation suggests that Toxin, Venom’s newest nemesis, will attempt to hunt down this young Parker.

Venom 3 Director and Creative Team

Venom: The Last Dance marks the directorial debut of Kelly Marcel, who previously worked as a writer on the first two Venom movies.

Marcel’s experience with the franchise, as well as her work on films like Saving Mr. Banks and Fifty Shades of Grey, makes her a trusted hand to guide this final installment.

Marcel co-wrote the story with Tom Hardy, and they aim to bring the trilogy to a satisfying yet climactic conclusion.

Hardy has spoken about wanting to “go out with a bang,” noting that Venom 3 aims to lay the foundation for future possibilities, even though this is the last in the trilogy.

Will This Be the Final Venom Movie?

According to Sony Motion Pictures Group chairman Tom Rothman, Venom 3 will be the last chapter in Eddie and Venom’s journey.

Speaking to Deadline in May 2024, Rothman hinted that The Last Dance is “going to be huge,” solidifying its status as the trilogy’s conclusion.

Still, Hardy hasn’t entirely ruled out returning to the role in the future, especially given Venom’s cameo in the MCU.

Hardy told Forbes, “I think you got to swing for the fences with these things. It’s the last one, and we want to go out with a bang.”

How Long Is Venom 3?

In keeping with the epic scale of its story, Venom: The Last Dance is rumored to be the longest film in the series, with an estimated runtime of 2 hours and 15-20 minutes.

That’s significantly longer than Venom (112 minutes) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (97 minutes), giving the filmmakers ample time to tie up all the loose ends.

What to Expect from Venom: The Last Dance

With Venom 3: The Last Dance, fans can expect a high-stakes, action-packed conclusion to Eddie and Venom’s story.

As the symbiote war escalates and new villains like Knull and Toxin enter the fray, Eddie and Venom are pushed to their limits, facing threats from Earth and beyond.

With Tom Hardy determined to go out with a bang, this final installment will surely leave a lasting impact on the Venom saga.

Whether it’s the new faces in the cast or the potential ties to the MCU, there’s no doubt that Venom 3 will be one wild ride.