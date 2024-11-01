When it comes to movies, the Oscars are as big as it gets.

The Oscars have everything—from glamorous red carpet moments to unforgettable wins (and, sometimes, jaw-dropping surprises!).

But who’s won the most, and which movies keep everyone talking?

Since 1929, the Oscars have been the ultimate prize in the film world, sparking excitement, shock, and even a few controversies each year.

But beyond the annual buzz, some names (and films) have stood the test of time, setting records and adding to the Academy Awards’ legacy.

So, let’s start with some legends who paved the way and continue to inspire every actor, director, and producer who’s ever dreamt of that golden statuette.

Key Takeaways Walt Disney holds the record for the most Oscars by any individual, with 22 awards, including four honorary wins.

"Ben-Hur," "Titanic," and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" each hold the record for most Oscars won by a single film, with 11 awards each.

Katharine Hepburn has won the most acting Oscars, with four Best Actress awards, while "Oppenheimer" took home the most Oscars in 2024, winning seven awards.

Walt Disney: The King of Oscars

If you’re wondering who has won the most Oscars, it will probably come as no surprise that it’s Walt Disney.

With an astounding 22 competitive Oscars (plus four honorary ones!), Disney is in a league of his own.

This man practically redefined what it means to “make it” in Hollywood.

He pioneered animated films, from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Fantasia, and created a magical world that changed entertainment forever.

But Disney’s work went beyond the movies and earned recognition in nearly every Oscar category, especially for short films and documentaries.

One interesting fact? Disney once received four Oscars in a single night!

While it’s normal today to see some technical teams take home multiple awards, Disney’s haul was an unmatched achievement at the time.

Katharine Hepburn: The Queen of Acting Oscars

While Walt Disney may have the most Oscar wins, no one in acting has matched Katharine Hepburn’s success.

She holds the record for the most Academy Awards won by an actor, with four Oscars for Best Actress.

Here’s the lineup:

Morning Glory (1933) – A young actress navigating life and love

– A young actress navigating life and love Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? (1967) – Tackling issues of race and family

– Tackling issues of race and family The Lion in Winter (1968) – Playing a fiercely cunning Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine

– Playing a fiercely cunning Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine On Golden Pond (1981) – A heartwarming story of family and aging

Multi-Winning Actors and Actresses

Hepburn isn’t the only actor who’s managed to bag multiple Oscars.

A handful of others have also left their mark:

Daniel Day-Lewis – Won three Best Actor Oscars for his roles in My Left Foot (1989), There Will Be Blood (2007), and Lincoln (2012). Known for his intense preparation and methodical acting, Day-Lewis even learned to paint with his foot for My Left Foot .

– Won three Best Actor Oscars for his roles in (1989), (2007), and (2012). Known for his intense preparation and methodical acting, Day-Lewis even learned to paint with his foot for . Meryl Streep – One of the most nominated actresses in Oscar history, has won three Oscars. Her wins include Best Actress for Sophie’s Choice (1982) and The Iron Lady (2011), plus a Best Supporting Actress award for Kramer vs. Kramer (1979). It’s no wonder she’s considered Hollywood royalty.

– One of the most nominated actresses in Oscar history, has won three Oscars. Her wins include Best Actress for (1982) and (2011), plus a Best Supporting Actress award for (1979). It’s no wonder she’s considered Hollywood royalty. Frances McDormand – Taking home Best Actress for Fargo (1996), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017), and Nomadland (2020).

– Taking home Best Actress for (1996), (2017), and (2020). Ingrid Bergman – Three Oscars for Gaslight (1944), Anastasia (1956), and a supporting role in Murder on the Orient Express (1974).

– Three Oscars for (1944), (1956), and a supporting role in (1974). Jack Nicholson – Three Oscars for his unforgettable roles in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), Terms of Endearment (1983), and As Good as It Gets (1997).

The Directors Who’ve Made History

On the directing side, John Ford holds the crown with four Oscars for films that took audiences to different worlds:

The Informer (1935) – A gritty look at betrayal in 1920s Ireland

– A gritty look at betrayal in 1920s Ireland The Grapes of Wrath (1940) – A powerful adaptation of Steinbeck’s classic novel

– A powerful adaptation of Steinbeck’s classic novel How Green Was My Valley (1941) – A story about a Welsh mining town and its struggles

– A story about a Welsh mining town and its struggles The Quiet Man (1952) – Ford’s Irish-themed love story with a unique flair

Ford’s films were technically impressive and touched on topics that spoke to audiences from all walks of life.

Movies That Dominated the Oscars

Only three films in history have hit the magic 11-Oscar mark: Ben-Hur (1959), Titanic (1997), and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

1. Ben-Hur (1959)

Directed by William Wyler, Ben-Hur is an epic tale of revenge and redemption set in ancient Rome.

The film won big for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (Charlton Heston), not to mention technical categories like special effects and sound.

Its chariot race scene alone is still considered one of the greatest action sequences ever filmed.

2. Titanic (1997)

James Cameron’s Titanic was a game-changer since it blended romance with jaw-dropping visual effects.

It won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and awards for cinematography, sound, and visual effects.

And who could forget the iconic scene on the ship’s bow with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet?

3. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Peter Jackson’s conclusion to the Lord of the Rings trilogy also cleaned up at the Oscars, winning all 11 nominations.

The movie scored awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and various technical achievements, making it the most awarded fantasy film in Oscar history.

Movies With the Most Oscars for Acting and Directing

Films are not just awarded Best Picture—sometimes, the love is spread across the acting and directing categories.

A few of the most celebrated movies in Oscar history include:

West Side Story (1961) : With 10 Oscars, including Best Picture and two for supporting roles, this film showcased everything from stunning choreography to powerful storytelling.

: With 10 Oscars, including Best Picture and two for supporting roles, this film showcased everything from stunning choreography to powerful storytelling. The English Patient (1996) : This film won nine Oscars for its performances, direction, and technical aspects.

: This film won nine Oscars for its performances, direction, and technical aspects. Gone with the Wind (1939): This classic won eight Oscars and one honorary award, including Best Actress for Vivien Leigh and Best Supporting Actress for Hattie McDaniel, who became the first African American to win an Oscar.

A Few More Oscar-Winning Classics Worth Knowing

When it comes to the Oscars, some films and performances are unforgettable.

Here are a few more movies and the actors and directors who brought them to life:

Schindler’s List (1993) – Steven Spielberg’s heart-wrenching story of a businessman saving lives during the Holocaust won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

– Steven Spielberg’s heart-wrenching story of a businessman saving lives during the Holocaust won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Amadeus (1984) – Telling the story of Mozart and his rival Salieri, this drama won eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for F. Murray Abraham.

– Telling the story of Mozart and his rival Salieri, this drama won eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for F. Murray Abraham. Cabaret (1972) – Known for its music, this film won eight Oscars, including Best Director for Bob Fosse and Best Actress for Liza Minnelli.

The Oscars’ Most Recent Big Winners

While we’re talking history, we can’t forget the recent winners that made waves:

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2023) – This sci-fi adventure won seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Role, bringing fresh storytelling and representation to the Oscars.

– This sci-fi adventure won seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Role, bringing fresh storytelling and representation to the Oscars. Oppenheimer (2024) – With 13 nominations and seven wins, including Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer took audiences through the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, blending history with an intense narrative.

A Quick List of Other Top Oscar-Winning Movies

Gigi (1958) – 9 Oscars

– 9 Oscars The Last Emperor (1987) – 9 Oscars

– 9 Oscars Slumdog Millionaire (2008) – 8 Oscars

– 8 Oscars Amadeus (1984) – 8 Oscars

– 8 Oscars My Fair Lady (1964) – 8 Oscars

The Oscars Keep Making History

The Oscars keep changing, with new actors, types of movies, and films from all over the world stepping into the spotlight each year.

Every ceremony brings together fresh talent and ideas and keeps fans eager to see who will break the next big record.

As streaming services create more movies, the competition just gets tougher, opening doors for new stars to shine.

So, the next time you watch an Oscar-winning film or catch the awards live, think about the stories of those record-breakers.

Each one hasn’t just changed Hollywood but has raised the bar for what movies can achieve.