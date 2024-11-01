When it comes to movies, the Oscars are as big as it gets.
The Oscars have everything—from glamorous red carpet moments to unforgettable wins (and, sometimes, jaw-dropping surprises!).
But who’s won the most, and which movies keep everyone talking?
Since 1929, the Oscars have been the ultimate prize in the film world, sparking excitement, shock, and even a few controversies each year.
But beyond the annual buzz, some names (and films) have stood the test of time, setting records and adding to the Academy Awards’ legacy.
So, let’s start with some legends who paved the way and continue to inspire every actor, director, and producer who’s ever dreamt of that golden statuette.
If you’re wondering who has won the most Oscars, it will probably come as no surprise that it’s Walt Disney.
With an astounding 22 competitive Oscars (plus four honorary ones!), Disney is in a league of his own.
This man practically redefined what it means to “make it” in Hollywood.
He pioneered animated films, from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Fantasia, and created a magical world that changed entertainment forever.
But Disney’s work went beyond the movies and earned recognition in nearly every Oscar category, especially for short films and documentaries.
One interesting fact? Disney once received four Oscars in a single night!
While it’s normal today to see some technical teams take home multiple awards, Disney’s haul was an unmatched achievement at the time.
While Walt Disney may have the most Oscar wins, no one in acting has matched Katharine Hepburn’s success.
She holds the record for the most Academy Awards won by an actor, with four Oscars for Best Actress.
Here’s the lineup:
Hepburn isn’t the only actor who’s managed to bag multiple Oscars.
A handful of others have also left their mark:
On the directing side, John Ford holds the crown with four Oscars for films that took audiences to different worlds:
Ford’s films were technically impressive and touched on topics that spoke to audiences from all walks of life.
Only three films in history have hit the magic 11-Oscar mark: Ben-Hur (1959), Titanic (1997), and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).
Directed by William Wyler, Ben-Hur is an epic tale of revenge and redemption set in ancient Rome.
The film won big for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (Charlton Heston), not to mention technical categories like special effects and sound.
Its chariot race scene alone is still considered one of the greatest action sequences ever filmed.
James Cameron’s Titanic was a game-changer since it blended romance with jaw-dropping visual effects.
It won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and awards for cinematography, sound, and visual effects.
And who could forget the iconic scene on the ship’s bow with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet?
Peter Jackson’s conclusion to the Lord of the Rings trilogy also cleaned up at the Oscars, winning all 11 nominations.
The movie scored awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and various technical achievements, making it the most awarded fantasy film in Oscar history.
Films are not just awarded Best Picture—sometimes, the love is spread across the acting and directing categories.
A few of the most celebrated movies in Oscar history include:
When it comes to the Oscars, some films and performances are unforgettable.
Here are a few more movies and the actors and directors who brought them to life:
While we’re talking history, we can’t forget the recent winners that made waves:
The Oscars keep changing, with new actors, types of movies, and films from all over the world stepping into the spotlight each year.
Every ceremony brings together fresh talent and ideas and keeps fans eager to see who will break the next big record.
As streaming services create more movies, the competition just gets tougher, opening doors for new stars to shine.
So, the next time you watch an Oscar-winning film or catch the awards live, think about the stories of those record-breakers.
Each one hasn’t just changed Hollywood but has raised the bar for what movies can achieve.
