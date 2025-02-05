Do you ever feel like you need a break from the real world? You’re not alone.

At times, all it takes to lift our spirits is getting lost in the pages of a great book.

Picture yourself traveling back in time over a cup of coffee, getting caught in a royal romance, or watching a cranky neighbor find unexpected friendships in the most unlikely places.

It’s incredible how feel-good books bring a dose of optimism and a reminder that, despite life’s challenges, there’s always a reason to smile.

So, without further ado, here’s a collection of tales guaranteed to turn any frown upside down.

1. Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe

Have you ever heard of anyone turning to an OnlyFans account to solve their financial woes? Well, that’s exactly what Margo does in Rufi Thorpe’s novel Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

Encouraged by her father, a former pro-wrestling manager who’s seen better days, Margo goes on this unconventional journey to make ends meet and redefine what success can look like for her.

Thorpe delivers a narrative that’s rich with real-world challenges and the humorous, often messy ways we tackle them.

Interestingly, the story dives deep into the dynamics of a family that’s anything but ordinary, presenting a fresh angle on feel-good books for women.

It has to be said that Margo’s tale is engaging because it’s relatable—she’s making the best of a tough situation, using wit and grit.

Released in 2024, this novel captures attention with its vivid characters and a plot that turns the concept of a traditional feel-good story on its head.

In a nutshell, it’s about finding joy and empowerment in the least expected places—a refreshing take that’s as entertaining as it is thought-provoking.

2. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

In Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi introduces us to a tiny café in Tokyo, where a not-so-ordinary table lets you travel back in time.

But here’s the twist: you can’t change the past, and you’ve got to return before your coffee turns cold.

The story gives us a peek into the lives of four women, each drawn to this magical table for deeply personal reasons.

One wants to speak to her lover one last time, another needs to read a letter from her husband she never received, another missed saying goodbye to her sister, and one more longs to see her daughter she couldn’t watch grow up.

Through their eyes, we explore not just the past they revisit but also the touching realities of their present lives.

It’s all set in a café that feels like it’s out of a dream, yet so grounded in the emotional truths of what it means to wish for just a little more time.

The clock ticks, the coffee cools, and we’re reminded how fleeting yet impactful a single moment can be.

3. The Lost Story by Meg Shaffer

In The Lost Story, Meg Shaffer gives us a nostalgic, heartwarming tale about childhood friends Jeremy and Rafe.

These two are drawn back to the mysterious forest where they were lost as children, but there’s a twist—Rafe has no memory of those six months they spent there.

Together, they set out to solve the mystery of a missing girl, and along the way, they rediscover not just the forest, but their own bond.

This novel feels like a comforting throwback to the magic of stories like The Chronicles of Narnia—the kind of book that reminds you of the wonder we used to find in childhood adventures, which, for sure, makes it stand out among other feel-good novels.

As Jeremy and Rafe journey deeper into the forest and into their pasts, the book gently weaves themes of friendship, love, and forgiveness. Their reconnecting and healing feels like a breath of fresh air, and it leaves you with a sense of joy and hope.

4. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

When an octopus narrates part of the story, you know you’re in for something special.

In Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt takes us on a heartfelt journey that’s unique and full of warmth.

The story revolves around Marcellus, a wise and clever octopus stuck in an aquarium, and Tova, a grieving woman who works the night shift there.

While it might initially sound unusual, this book quickly pulls you in with its deep emotional connections.

In his own way, Marcellus tries to help Tova through her loss, and their unlikely friendship becomes the novel’s heart.

And the octopus’s sharp observations and the way he watches over Tova bring unexpected comfort, turning this into one of those feel-good novels that surprises you with its depth.

This book makes our list as it’s a captivating story about healing, finding companionship in the most unlikely places, and how even when life feels dark, there’s always a light shining somewhere.

P.S. You might be able to find Remarkably Bright Creatures and other great reads for free—take a look at our article on Stuff Your Kindle Day to learn more.

5. Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

If you’re looking for a love story that’s equal parts heartwarming and hilarious, Casey McQuiston’s Red, White & Royal Blue is a perfect choice.

It all starts when the son of the U.S. president gets into a public scuffle with the Prince of Wales.

What begins as a PR nightmare soon becomes an unexpected romance full of wit, charm, and awkward yet endearing moments.

As their relationship develops, you can feel the pressure of their high-profile lives weighing on them, yet McQuiston weaves in so much humor that you’re grinning even during the tense scenes.

The way these two navigate their feelings, alongside their political responsibilities, keeps you hooked without ever feeling too heavy.

What’s great about this book is how it balances laugh-out-loud moments with scenes that really tug at your heart. It’s refreshing, funny, and full of surprises—perfect when you want a break from reality.

6. Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

You can’t talk about classic romance without mentioning Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen.

The story centers on Elizabeth Bennet and her sisters, who face societal pressure to marry for security and status.

Set in England’s Regency era, the Bennet sisters’ family is in a bind—their father’s estate can only be passed to a male heir, leaving them in a race against time to secure their futures through marriage.

Elizabeth, sharp-witted and fiercely independent, has no interest in the transactional nature of marriage, even though it’s the only way for her and her sisters to survive.

Enter Mr. Darcy, a wealthy but seemingly arrogant man whose cold demeanor immediately rubs Elizabeth the wrong way.

Despite their rocky start, the two are thrown together in various social settings, where misunderstandings and personal pride keep them apart.

As the story unfolds, we see Darcy struggle with his own pride while Elizabeth learns to confront her initial judgments.

Austen beautifully captures their evolving relationship, showing how love can emerge even in unexpected circumstances.

For those searching for happy books to read, this one is a perfect blend of romance, humor, and character growth that keeps it timeless.

7. A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman

When it comes down to books that make you happy, we couldn’t leave out A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman.

We’re introduced to Ove, a cranky 59-year-old widower who has little joy left in life.

Known for enforcing strict neighborhood rules and grumbling about everyone, Ove seems like the type of person you’d rather avoid.

But underneath all that gruffness is a man struggling with the loss of his beloved wife, leaving him feeling isolated and purposeless.

That all starts to change when a young family moves in next door and accidentally crashes into his life—literally.

With their noisy presence and insistence on needing his help, Ove slowly begins to soften.

As the neighbors increasingly rely on him, he finds himself becoming a part of their lives in ways he never expected.

While Ove may still seem prickly on the outside, his heartwarming transformation shows how love, friendship, and community can heal even the deepest wounds.

Backman’s novel is full of humor and tenderness, revealing the softer side of Ove as he reconnects with the world around him.

It’s definitely a feel-good story that reminds us how unexpected friendships and small acts of kindness can make a big difference, no matter how set in our ways we might be.

8. The Maid by Nita Prose

Surprisingly, even a murder mystery can bring unexpected joy and heartwarming connections.

In The Maid by Nita Prose, we follow the story of Molly, an eccentric young maid working in a fancy hotel.

Molly is slightly different from everyone else—she’s highly organized, obsessive about cleanliness, and struggles with understanding social cues.

But her job as a maid is where she shines, bringing order to the hotel rooms she meticulously cleans.

Things take a sudden turn when Molly finds a guest dead in his suite. What starts as another day at work quickly spirals into a mystery that leaves Molly as the prime suspect.

With her quirks and outsider status, Molly seems like the perfect scapegoat, but she’s not alone.

Along the way, Molly teams up with an unlikely group of friends who help her unravel the mystery and clear her name.

This novel is more than a whodunit; it’s also a story about self-discovery and friendship.

As Molly faces the chaos of the investigation, she learns to rely on others, and her newfound friends help her see herself in a different light.

Incredibly, The Maid blends a mystery with heartwarming moments, reminding readers that we’re never as alone as we think, even when life gets messy.

Wrapping Up These Feel-Good Novels

Sometimes, all it takes is the right book to turn your day around.

In many ways, these stories offer more than an escape—they bring warmth, humor, and a reminder of life’s small but powerful joys.

From quirky romances to touching tales of personal growth, each book here has its own way of lifting your spirits.

So, when you’re looking for a bit of lightheartedness or just a reason to smile, you’ll know exactly where to turn.