Looking for the perfect books to get into the autumn spirit?

We’ve gathered the 25 best books about witches that will transport you to magical worlds filled with mystery, adventure, and powerful characters. Check out our enchanting picks below:

Key Takeaways Each magical book featured here offers unique perspectives on witchcraft, from historical trials to modern-day magic.

These novels boast strong characters, enchanting adventures, and thrilling suspense.

Whether you’re into mythology, horror, romance, or historical fiction, there's something here for everyone.

1. Circe by Madeline Miller

Circe by Madeline Miller tells the story of a witch from Greek mythology.

Circe, the daughter of the sun god Helios and a nymph, is different from her divine family. She discovers her witch powers and is exiled to the island of Aiaia.

She practices her magic there, meets famous figures like Odysseus, and faces many challenges.

The book explores her identity, strength, and the balance between being divine and human. It’s an excellent read for those who love mythology and strong female characters.

2. Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman

Practical Magic is about the Owens sisters, Gillian and Sally, who grow up with their magical aunts in a house full of magic.

Even though they try to live normal lives, they are pulled back into their magical heritage.

The book mixes family love and the enchantment of witchcraft. Alice Hoffman’s writing captures how magic fits into everyday life, making this a beloved classic.

3. The Witching Hour by Anne Rice

The Witching Hour by Anne Rice introduces the Mayfair witches, a family with a dark and mysterious history.

The story is set in New Orleans and follows Rowan Mayfair, a doctor who learns about her powerful witch ancestry.

As she explores her family’s past, she finds hidden secrets and faces supernatural problems.

The novel combines horror, romance, and family drama, exploring themes of power, legacy, and self-discovery.

4. The Familiars by Stacey Halls

The Familiars is set during the 1612 Pendle witch trials in England. It tells the story of Fleetwood Shuttleworth, a young noblewoman who is worried about her and her unborn child’s safety.

She meets Alice Gray, a midwife who claims she can help. As fear and danger increase, they get caught up in the witch trials.

The book is rich in historical detail and suspense, offering a gripping look at female friendship and strength during tough times.

5. Hex by Thomas Olde Heuvelt

Hex is a modern horror story set in the town of Black Spring, which is haunted by the Black Rock Witch, a 17th-century woman with her eyes and mouth sewn shut.

The townspeople are cursed to keep her secret or face terrible consequences.

The book explores how this curse affects the community, especially when some teenagers decide to reveal the town’s dark secret to the outside world.

It’s a chilling story about fear, control, and the darker side of human nature.

6. The Witches of Eastwick by John Updike

In the small town of Eastwick, Rhode Island, three women — Alexandra, Jane, and Sukie — discover they have magical powers after their marriages end.

Their abilities get stronger when a mysterious man, Darryl Van Horne, comes to town and encourages their witchcraft. As they form a coven and use their magic, their actions lead to severe problems, including murder and chaos.

The novel looks at themes of power, freedom, and the supernatural with a darkly funny twist. Set in the early 1970s, it reflects the social changes and liberal attitudes of the time.

7. Wicked by Gregory Maguire

Wicked retells the story of the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. The novel shows Elphaba as a misunderstood and complex character, giving a new view of her story.

It explores her early life, the political and social issues in Oz, and how she became seen as a villain.

The story challenges ideas of good and evil, looking at themes of power, discrimination, and identity.

Maguire’s writing provides a deep backstory that makes Elphaba more human and critiques the simple morals of the original tale.

8. A Secret History of Witches by Louisa Morgan

This epic novel covers five generations of witches, starting in the early 19th century. It follows the Orchière family, where magic is passed down from mother to daughter.

The story explores how each generation uses their powers while dealing with changing social and historical times.

Themes of family, legacy, and the struggle to keep magical traditions alive in a modern world are central. The novel highlights the strength and resilience of women through witchcraft.

10. Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch by Rivka Galchen

Set in 1618, this historical novel is based on the true story of Katharina Kepler, the mother of astronomer Johannes Kepler, who was accused of witchcraft.

The novel looks at the fear, superstition, and justice of the time.

It tells the story of Katharina’s trial and how the community reacts to her supposed crimes with a mix of humor and sadness.

The story shows how easily suspicion and panic can lead to persecution, reflecting broader themes of blame and the fight for justice.

11. The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas

Set after the Mexican War of Independence, The Hacienda follows Beatriz, who marries Don Rodolfo Solórzano, hoping for a secure future after her father’s execution.

She moves into Hacienda San Isidro, where she soon senses a malevolent presence.

To survive, she seeks help from Padre Andrés, a priest with his own secrets and magical abilities. As they confront the supernatural forces, Beatriz must also face her own past traumas.

This Gothic horror novel blends historical context with eerie suspense and forbidden romance, offering a richly atmospheric and chilling story.

12. White Is for Witching by Helen Oyeyemi

This Gothic horror novel centers on the Silver family in Dover and their haunted house. The story explores themes of grief, family, and the supernatural. After the death of Lily Silver, the family’s grief manifests in mysterious and troubling ways.

The house itself, with its own malevolent will, becomes a character in the narrative, heightening the eerie and unsettling atmosphere.

Oyeyemi’s novel is known for its poetic and haunting prose, making it a compelling read for those who enjoy psychological and supernatural horror.

13. Speaks the Nightbird by Robert McCammon

Set in a 17th-century American settlement, this historical horror novel follows Matthew Corbett, a young law clerk who defends Rachel Howarth, a widow accused of witchcraft. As Corbett investigates, he uncovers dark secrets and faces supernatural threats.

The novel is a thrilling exploration of justice, fear, and the battle against evil in a Puritanical society.

McCammon’s detailed historical setting and suspenseful narrative make it a gripping and immersive read.

14. Conjure Wife by Fritz Leiber

Conjure Wife is a classic horror story about Norman Saylor, a college professor who discovers that his wife, Tansy, has been practicing witchcraft.

When he convinces her to stop, their lives are turned upside down as they face the dangerous and unforeseen consequences of abandoning her protective spells.

The novel explores themes of power, belief, and the supernatural in a suspenseful and psychologically intense narrative.

15. Harvest Home by Thomas Tryon

In Harvest Home, a family moves to the seemingly idyllic village of Cornwall Coombe, only to uncover its dark and witchy secrets.

The novel follows the unsettling events that unfold as the family becomes entangled with the village’s sinister traditions and hidden horrors.

Tryon’s story is a chilling and gripping tale of suspense, exploring the dark side of rural life and the occult.

16. The Bone Witch by Rin Chupeco

In The Bone Witch, Tea, a young girl from a small village, finds out she can raise the dead, making her a Bone Witch.

This power is feared and shunned in her society. After accidentally bringing her brother, Fox, back to life, Tea is taken in by Mykaela, a seasoned Bone Witch.

She travels to Kion to start her training to become a Dark asha, someone who controls elemental magic. Tea has to deal with her powers and the society that dislikes Bone Witches.

The book explores themes of power, identity, and resilience in a detailed fantasy world.

17. The Witch by Ronald Hutton

This non-fiction book by Ronald Hutton gives a complete history of witchcraft from ancient times to today.

Hutton looks at how people’s views of witches and witchcraft have changed across different cultures and times.

The book explains the roles of folklore, religion, and societal fears in shaping the image of the witch.

It also talks about how witchcraft has been a tool of empowerment and a source of persecution.

The Witch is an insightful read for those interested in the cultural and historical aspects of witchcraft.

18. How to Hang a Witch by Adriana Mather

Set in modern-day Salem, this young adult novel follows Samantha Mather, a descendant of Cotton Mather, a key figure in the Salem witch trials.

Samantha moves to Salem and quickly clashes with a group of girls who are descendants of the accused witches.

Strange and dangerous events begin to happen, reminding the town of its dark past. Samantha must solve the mystery while dealing with her family’s history.

The novel mixes history, mystery, and supernatural elements, making it an exciting read for both teens and adults.

19. The Daylight Gate by Jeanette Winterson

Set in 1612 during the Pendle witch trials, The Daylight Gate by Jeanette Winterson tells the dark and gripping story of women accused of witchcraft.

The novel centers on Alice Nutter, a wealthy and independent woman who gets caught up in the witch trials.

Winterson perfectly portrays the brutality and fear of the period, exploring themes of power, persecution, and resistance.

The novel’s atmospheric and haunting narrative makes it a compelling read that sheds light on a dark chapter in history.

20. Payback’s a Witch by Lana Harper

This modern witchy romance follows Emmy Harlow, who returns to her magical hometown of Thistle Grove for a spell-casting tournament.

Emmy left town to escape her family’s expectations. Now, she finds herself competing against her ex-boyfriend and reconnecting with old friends.

As she deals with love, magic, and rivalry, Emmy has to face her past and her powers.

The novel is a fun and engaging read, full of magic, romance, and family secrets, perfect for fans of light-hearted witch stories with a romantic twist.

21. Conjure Women by Afia Atakora

Conjure Women is a historical novel set before and after the Civil War, focusing on three women: Miss May Belle, her daughter Rue, and their master’s daughter, Varina.

Miss May Belle is a healer and midwife who uses hoodoo to protect and heal her community. Rue, who is hesitant to take over her mother’s role, is pushed into being a healer after the war.

The book shows the struggles of newly freed slaves and their new freedom. Rue faces problems when children in the community get sick, causing fears of curses and old beliefs.

The book is detailed, giving a clear picture of the South during this difficult time.

22. Macbeth by William Shakespeare

This classic play by William Shakespeare features three witches whose prophecies start the tragic events.

The witches say that Macbeth will become king, leading him to kill King Duncan and take the throne. Driven by ambition and guilt, Macbeth’s rule is full of paranoia and cruelty, leading to his downfall.

Macbeth explores themes of ambition, power, fate, and the supernatural, making it a timeless study of human nature and the consequences of unchecked ambition.

23. The Good House by Tananarive Due

In The Good House, Angela Toussaint goes back to her family home in Sacajawea, Washington, to uncover dark secrets and the curse that haunts her family.

The novel mixes the supernatural with themes of legacy, loss, and redemption.

Angela finds out that her grandmother’s voodoo practices and a tragic event from the past have brought a malevolent force that threatens her and her son.

This book is a gripping horror story about the impact of family secrets and the fight to break free from a dark legacy.

24. The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis

This classic fantasy novel by C.S. Lewis follows four siblings — Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy — who discover a magical land called Narnia through a wardrobe.

Narnia is under the spell of the White Witch, who has made the once lush and vibrant land now lie frozen beneath a white blanket of snow.

The children team up with Aslan, the great lion, to defeat the Witch and bring peace to Narnia.

The book is a timeless story of good versus evil, filled with memorable characters and magical adventures.

25. The Crucible by Arthur Miller

The Crucible is a play set during the Salem witch trials of the 1690s. It dramatizes the hysteria and paranoia that took over Salem, leading to the accusation and execution of innocent people.

The play centers on John Proctor, who struggles with his conscience and the community’s fear.

It serves as a strong commentary on the dangers of mass hysteria, the misuse of power, and the importance of integrity.

The play remains relevant as it explores societal fear and the results of blaming others.

Explore These Enchanting Witchy Books Today!

Reading these witchy books is a fantastic way to dive into worlds filled with magic, mystery, and powerful characters.

You’ll find yourself exploring different times and places, from ancient myths and historical trials to modern-day mysteries and fantasy realms. These stories mix enchanting adventures, deep emotions, and thrilling suspense, guaranteeing the ultimate escape.

Whether you love strong heroines, spooky tales, or epic sagas, there’s something special for every type of reader.

So, grab one of these captivating reads and get transported to a world where anything is possible. Enjoy the magic!