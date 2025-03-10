There’s something oddly magnetic about the Mona Lisa.

Whether it’s her mysterious smile or her place in art history, this iconic work by Leonardo da Vinci has attracted both admiration and a surprising amount of hostility.

Over the years, the painting has been the target of numerous bizarre attacks and acts of vandalism, ranging from acid to cake.

Despite this, the Mona Lisa remains intact, thanks to the protective measures to safeguard her enigmatic smile.

That said, let’s look back at every incident of Mona Lisa vandalism, from the first attack in 1956 to the most recent soup protest in 2024.

1956: The First Two Attacks—Acid and a Rock

The Mona Lisa was first vandalized in 1956, and it was a particularly violent incident.

During an exhibition in the southern French town of Montauban, a vandal threw acid at the painting.

The acid hit the lower half, though it’s unclear how much damage was done to the piece or if any significant repairs were needed.

In the years that followed, this marked the beginning of a series of bizarre attacks on the famous painting.

Shockingly, the Mona Lisa was vandalized again that same year.

On December 30, 1956, a homeless Bolivian man named Ugo Unzaga Villegas threw a rock at the painting while it was displayed at the Louvre.

Villegas, seeking to be arrested and find shelter in prison, struck the painting and chipped off a small section of paint near Mona Lisa’s elbow.

Fortunately, experts restored the damage quickly, and this led the Louvre to place the Mona Lisa behind protective glass to safeguard her from future incidents.

1974: Spray Paint in Tokyo

In 1974, the Mona Lisa was vandalized while on display at the Tokyo National Museum.

A Japanese woman named Tomoko Yonezu, protesting the museum’s lack of accessibility for disabled visitors, attempted to spray the painting with red paint.

She managed to get between 20 and 30 droplets on the glass to protect the artwork, but the Mona Lisa remained unharmed.

As you can imagine, this incident caused a stir, and Yonezu was brought to court, where she was convicted of a misdemeanor and fined 3,000 yen.

The attack also sparked protests from women’s rights groups, who felt the legal proceedings against Yonezu were unjust.

As a result of the incident, the museum later designated a special day when only people with disabilities could view the painting.

2009: The Mug Incident at the Louvre

In 2009, the Mona Lisa was vandalized once again, this time by a Russian woman who threw a ceramic mug at the painting.

Reportedly angry after being denied French citizenship, she concealed the mug in her bag and hurled it at the painting, shattering the mug against the bulletproof glass.

A Louvre spokesperson described the woman as “clearly deranged,” but fortunately, the Mona Lisa was unharmed.

Rightfully so, the incident sparked discussions about the need for even tighter security around the painting, and in 2019, the Louvre upgraded the protective glass as part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard the artwork.

2022: Cake Thrown at the Mona Lisa

In 2022, another strange protest took place at the Louvre, where the Mona Lisa again became the focus of attention.

A man disguised as an elderly woman in a wheelchair approached the painting, and the museum’s standard procedures for people with reduced mobility allowed him to get closer.

After attempting to break through the bulletproof glass, the man threw cake at the protective barrier and began to spread it across the glass.

He then threw roses around the room, causing quite the scene.

His protest was linked to raising awareness about environmental issues, as he was heard shouting about the need to protect the Earth. “There are people who are destroying the Earth,” he exclaimed to visitors. “Think about the planet!”

If you’re wondering what happened to the Mona Lisa, the iconic painting was thoroughly cleaned, and visitors could view it again shortly after the incident.

In response, the museum filed a criminal complaint against the man, but thankfully, the painting suffered no damage.

2024: Soup Thrown at the Mona Lisa

In 2024, the Mona Lisa once again found itself at the center of a dramatic protest.

This time, environmental activists from Riposte Alimentaire threw pumpkin soup at the painting to raise awareness about France’s agricultural issues.

Standing behind the protective barrier, one of the activists shouted, “What is more important? Art or the right to have a healthy and sustainable food system?”

They went on to express concerns about the current state of farming in France, emphasizing that farmers are struggling to survive.

Fortunately, despite the chaos, the Mona Lisa painting was not destroyed.

Thanks to its bulletproof glass, the iconic artwork remained completely undamaged, and the museum could clean the glass quickly after the incident.

As expected, the protestors were detained, and the Louvre once again filed charges, ensuring that the Mona Lisa continues to be well-protected.

Is the Mona Lisa Ruined?

With all the strange and often destructive attempts to harm this masterpiece, many might wonder: is the Mona Lisa ruined?

Despite enduring acid, rocks, mugs, spray paint, cake, and even soup, the answer remains a firm no.

Thanks to the bulletproof glass and quick restoration efforts over the years, the Mona Lisa has survived these incidents without any lasting damage.

In fact, each attack only strengthens her enigmatic appeal, as the painting continues to draw millions of visitors every year.

While the protests and vandalism may reflect larger societal issues, the Mona Lisa remains unscathed, a timeless symbol of resilience and artistic brilliance.

