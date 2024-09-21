The year 2000 was a milestone for music, filled with amazing albums still shaping what we hear today.

Artists were trying new things, mixing different styles, and creating records that left a big mark.

We could go on and on about all the great albums that came out, but we had to make some tough choices and pick just a few.

So, here’s our take on the best albums from that year. There were a lot of others we loved, too, but these are the ones that really stood out at the start of the new millennium!

Key Takeaways Albums like Kid A by Radiohead, Stankonia by OutKast, and Since I Left You by The Avalanches pushed boundaries by blending various genres, showing how artists of 2000 took bold risks that still inspire music today.

Records such as The Marshall Mathers LP by Eminem and XTRMNTR by Primal Scream tackled raw, personal struggles and social issues. These albums used sharp lyrics and intense sounds to challenge listeners, both emotionally and politically.

Many of these albums, like Parachutes by Coldplay and Ágætis byrjun by Sigur Rós, were career-defining releases for their respective artists. Their success helped shape music in the early 2000s, and their influence is still felt in today’s music.

1. Kid A – Radiohead

Radiohead dropped Kid A on October 2, 2000, and it was a major switch-up for them.

It came as a pleasant surprise that they ditched the usual rock vibe and went for something much more electronic, ambient, and experimental.

Nigel Godrich produced the album, which was recorded in various locations, such as Paris and Copenhagen.

However, the band didn’t have the easiest time making it, especially since Thom Yorke was dealing with writer’s block, and they were focused more on rhythm and sound rather than catchy tunes.

But amazingly, Kid A became their first album to hit #1 in the U.S.

Tracks like “Everything in Its Right Place” and “Idioteque” were, debatably, their most-loved songs off the album, even though the album’s weird take on rock music initially threw some people off.

Now, people look back at it as a game-changer that kind of predicted the stress and chaos of the digital world.

2. Since I Left You – The Avalanches

Since I Left You, released on November 27, 2000, is one of the best albums of that year, mainly due to the fact it hit differently, especially compared to what everyone was used to, in terms of electronic music, anyway.

It was the debut of the Australian electronic group The Avalanches, and it’s honestly a masterpiece in the world of electronic and plunderphonics music.

They put this thing together using around 3,500 vinyl samples, which turned it into a wild mashup of sounds, voices, and melodies from all over the place.

But instead of feeling like a bunch of random tracks, their goal was to make it all flow together like one big musical trip, where each song melts into the next. And honestly, they nailed it.

They started recording the album in 1999, and the process was freeing yet a total headache.

As you can probably imagine, all those samples made for some pretty complex legal issues, so they had to jump through hoops to clear everything.

That’s why it came out in Australia in 2000 but didn’t hit the UK and U.S. until 2001. Even with all those setbacks, the album got tons of love from critics all over the world.

The tracks “Frontier Psychiatrist” and “Since I Left You” are definitely the highlights. “Frontier Psychiatrist” especially became a hit in the UK and Australia.

It’s one of those albums you can come back to repeatedly, always finding something new.

3. Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven – Godspeed You! Black Emperor

This album was first released on vinyl on October 9, 2000, then on CD about a month later, on November 8.

It’s the second album by Godspeed You! Black Emperor is a Canadian post-rock band that hones in on creating huge, atmospheric soundscapes.

Safely said, the whole album feels like a movie soundtrack without the movie—instrumental and super moody.

The album is split into four parts, each one building up layers of sound with a mix of ambient, drone, and orchestral vibes.

In fact, they recorded it in Toronto, and it’s still considered a major post-rock classic.

Critics love its emotional depth, and it regularly pops up on “best albums” lists for its popularity in the genre.

4. The Moon & Antarctica – Modest Mouse

Released on June 13, 2000, this album was a big turning point for Modest Mouse. It was their first major label release, and you can really feel them evolving here.

They started diving into deep, existential themes, and their sound started blending space rock and post-punk influences.

It’s full of complex arrangements and mysterious lyrics, which critics ate up. Tracks like “3rd Planet” and “Gravity Rides Everything” stood out as fan favorites.

Produced by Brian Deck, The Moon & Antarctica helped establish Modest Mouse as a big name in the indie rock scene, especially for its sonic experimentation and philosophical vibes.

5. Parachutes – Coldplay

Coldplay’s first album, Parachutes, came out in the UK on July 10, 2000, and later hit the US on November 7, 2000.

It has a soft rock vibe, with Chris Martin’s heartfelt singing and Jonny Buckland’s dreamy guitar.

People often compare it to bands like Radiohead and Travis because of its emotional and somewhat moody sound.

The band recorded it between November 1999 and May 2000, mainly at Rockfield Studios in Wales and Parr Street Studios in Liverpool.

There were some rough patches, though – at one point, Chris Martin even fired their drummer, Will Champion, but he quickly realized he’d made a mistake and brought him back. With the help of producer Ken Nelson, they finally nailed their sound.

The big hit from the album, “Yellow,” came out on June 26, 2000. It was a spontaneous moment – Chris Martin was inspired while looking up at the stars one night in Wales, and that’s how the song came to life.

Thanks to the rain-soaked music video, the song took on a new level of appeal, becoming Coldplay’s first big hit, reaching number 4 in the UK and 48 in the US.

Other hits from Parachutes include “Shiver,” which dropped in March 2000 and was heavily inspired by Jeff Buckley.

Then there was “Trouble,” released in October 2000, which boosted their popularity even more with its haunting piano and vulnerable lyrics.

It won Best British Album at the 2001 Brit Awards and a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album in 2002.

6. The Marshall Mathers LP – Eminem

Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP dropped on May 23, 2000, and changed the hip-hop game.

Building off the success of The Slim Shady LP, this album dug even deeper into his life, exploring fame, inner struggles, and some pretty controversial topics.

Produced by Dr. Dre and Eminem himself, the album stood out for its raw storytelling and bold lyrics, earning praise for how daring and unfiltered it was.

Big tracks like “The Real Slim Shady” and “Stan” became instant hits. “Stan,” in particular, really showed off Eminem’s ability to tell a gripping story with the tragic tale of an obsessed fan.

Some songs, like “Kim” and “Criminal,” stirred up a lot of debate because of their dark themes, but that only solidified Eminem’s reputation as an artist who wasn’t afraid to tackle complex, often taboo, subjects.

The album was a massive success, selling over 1.76 million copies in its first week and becoming one of the best-selling albums ever.

Critics loved it, too, praising its lyrical depth, emotional rawness, and technical skill. And rightfully so, since it won Best Rap Album at the 2001 Grammy Awards, and “The Real Slim Shady” picked up Best Rap Solo Performance.

The Marshall Mathers LP remains one of those albums that left a lasting impact on hip-hop and has influenced many artists since.

7. Stankonia – OutKast

OutKast dropped Stankonia on October 31, 2000, and it really changed the game for them, locking them in as one of the most creative forces in hip-hop.

It was their fourth album, and they mixed hip-hop, funk, rock, and electronic sounds to create something futuristic and bold.

When it came to the recording, they did most of it in their own Stankonia Studios in Atlanta, which allowed them to get experimental without worrying about time limits.

As a result, this freedom led to a wild, genre-mixing sound that defines Stankonia.

The big hit on the album, “Ms. Jackson,” talks about relationships and parenthood, and it blew up, hitting number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It even received a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. Another banger, “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad),” is packed with energy, blending drum and bass, rock guitars, and gospel vibes, all at a crazy fast 155 beats per minute.

OutKast pulled inspiration from Prince, Jimi Hendrix, and George Clinton’s Parliament-Funkadelic.

Tracks like “So Fresh, So Clean” were smooth and funky, while “Gasoline Dreams” took things in a rock direction.

Lyrically, they touched on everything from partying and relationships to deeper political and social issues.

Critics loved Stankonia for its fresh and daring sound. It sold over 530,000 copies in the first week and eventually went quadruple platinum.

It landed on tons of year-end and decade-best lists, solidifying its spot as one of the best hip-hop albums of the early 2000s.

8. Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea – PJ Harvey

PJ Harvey’s Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea, dropped on October 23, 2000, and is often considered one of her best albums.

She shifted away from her earlier raw sound and sought a more polished rock vibe. The album was recorded in New York and Dorset, and the Big Apple influenced many of the songs.

You’ll notice that the tracks are catchier and more straightforward than her earlier stuff, with memorable hooks and simple yet powerful lyrics.

“Good Fortune” is one of the standout tracks, channeling the buzz of NYC, while “You Said Something” touches on love and desire.

“This Is Love” was the album’s most popular single, capturing the fiery passion of love, while “A Place Called Home” dives into the longing for stability in a chaotic world.

The closing track, “We Float,” wraps things up with a haunting look at escaping reality and self-destruction, showing Harvey’s knack for deep, emotional songwriting.

Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea won the 2001 Mercury Prize, cementing Harvey’s status as a rock legend.

It also got two Grammy nominations and tons of praise for its sharp writing and dynamic sound.

To this day, it’s seen as a major milestone in her career, where she balanced mainstream appeal without losing her edge.

9. Rated R – Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age dropped Rated R on June 6, 2000, and it was a game-changer for the band.

Their second album, the first with Interscope Records, took their signature stoner rock vibe and twisted it into new, more experimental sounds.

With fresh faces like bassist Nick Oliveri and Screaming Trees’ singer Mark Lanegan joining the lineup, the band explored more psychedelic and alternative rock styles while still keeping things heavy with those signature riffs.

Recorded at the iconic Sound City Studios in California between December ’99 and February 2000, Rated R brought tracks like “The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret” into the spotlight, earning the band both critical and mainstream attention.

Critics loved how they evolved that desert rock sound, especially with “Feel Good Hit of the Summer,” a track that literally just lists drugs, and “Monsters in the Parasol,” which leaned into the trippy, psychedelic vibe.

For sure, this album put QOTSA on the map, peaking at number 54 on the UK charts and eventually going gold in the UK.

10. XTRMNTR – Primal Scream

Primal Scream came out swinging with XTRMNTR on January 31, 2000; it was a wild ride.

Known for their eclectic sound, this sixth album took a hard left turn into aggressive, politically charged territory, leaving behind Screamadelica’s brighter, rock-leaning vibes.

XTRMNTR mashed up punk, industrial, and electronic influences into a dark, angry sound that was basically a big middle finger to corporate greed and societal messes.

Fittingly, the title stands for “Exterminator,” which nails the album’s vibe perfectly.

As a major highlight, the album was packed with collaborations, including My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields and legendary producer Andrew Weatherall.

Tracks like “Swastika Eyes” went straight for the jugular, calling out corruption, while “Kill All Hippies” kept the rebellious energy high.

Critics loved how bold and fearless this album was, blending jagged guitars with pulsing electronic beats and sharp, confrontational lyrics.

XTRMNTR made such a splash it got shortlisted for the Mercury Prize in 2000, cementing its place as one of Primal Scream’s most iconic records.

11. The Hour of Bewilderbeast – Badly Drawn Boy

Badly Drawn Boy (a.k.a. Damon Gough) made quite the entrance with his debut album, The Hour of Bewilderbeast, released on June 26, 2000.

This eclectic record, which scooped up the Mercury Prize that year, blended indie rock, folk, and orchestral pop into something fresh and memorable.

Gough’s heartfelt lyrics and quirky approach to songwriting made the album a standout, setting him apart in the indie scene.

The album’s sound is all over the place, though it’s in a fantastic way.

You’ve got simple, catchy tracks like “Once Around the Block,” while songs like “The Shining” go full-on with lush orchestral layers. Critics praised how Gough managed to mix lo-fi charm with cinematic grandeur.

The Hour of Bewilderbeast was a big success, putting Badly Drawn Boy at the forefront of the British indie music scene in the early 2000s.

12. At the Drive-In – Relationship of Command

Relationship of Command dropped on September 12, 2000, and it’s considered a must-listen in the post-hardcore scene.

This album from At the Drive-In blends raw energy with complex, emotional songwriting. It was their third studio album, recorded between December 1999 and February 2000 at Indigo Ranch Studios in Malibu.

Producer Ross Robinson, who had already made a name working with bands like Korn and Limp Bizkit, took the lead on the project.

The chaotic vibe, wild guitar riffs, and cryptic lyrics helped shape the post-hardcore genre and inspired a whole wave of bands.

With its first track, “Arcarsenal,” the album immediately sets the tone with a hard-hitting rhythm and intense vocals from Cedric Bixler-Zavala.

But the real standout is “One Armed Scissor,” which brought the band into the spotlight, earning them major praise for its powerful structure and emotional punch.

Having punk legend Iggy Pop on tracks like “Rolodex Propaganda” gave the album even more edge.

While Relationship of Command only peaked at 116 on the Billboard 200, it hit the top 40 in the UK and is still featured on plenty of “best of” lists, including Spin magazine’s top 300 albums of the last 30 years.

Sadly, the band split up not long after, with members going on to form projects like The Mars Volta and Sparta.

Even though they weren’t around long, Relationship of Command left a huge mark on early 2000s rock, explosively mixing political messages with personal angst.

13. The Dismemberment Plan – Emergency & I

Emergency & I came out in October 1999 and slowly gained more attention in 2000, becoming a cult favorite in the indie rock world.

No doubt, this album was a shift for The Dismemberment Plan, blending indie rock, post-punk, and electronic vibes with quirky beats and experimental sounds.

Produced by J. Robbins, it was a big step away from their earlier, more punk-based sound.

Tracks like “The City” and “What Do You Want Me to Say?” show the band’s ability to combine high energy with thoughtful, reflective lyrics.

On top of that, the album stood out because of its mix of offbeat time signatures and lead singer Travis Morrison’s almost spoken-word style.

While it wasn’t a huge commercial hit at first, Emergency & I has earned its place on many best-of lists for indie music.

It’s one of those albums that keeps growing in influence, and it’s easy to see why.

14. D’Angelo – Voodoo

D’Angelo’s Voodoo, released on January 25, 2000, is often hailed as a neo-soul masterpiece. This album blended funk, jazz, R&B, and hip-hop to create something totally unique.

Most of it was produced by D’Angelo and recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York. Unlike the slick, polished R&B that was dominating at the time, Voodoo had a raw, organic feel.

With tracks like “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” and “Devil’s Pie,” D’Angelo’s smooth vocals and layered musical arrangements shine through.

Questlove from The Roots laid down the drums, which gave the album its laid-back, jam-session vibe.

Throughout the album, the lyrics touched on everything from love and desire to deep spiritual themes, and the album’s impact on R&B and hip-hop can still be felt today.

It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and even snagged a Grammy for Best R&B Album in 2001.

15. Sigur Rós – Ágætis byrjun

Sigur Rós dropped Ágætis byrjun on June 12, 1999, and it shook up the post-rock scene in a big way.

Looking back, this album helped the Icelandic band get international attention and is often seen as a turning point for the genre.

With Jónsi Birgisson’s haunting falsetto and the band’s sweeping, orchestral sound, the music feels otherworldly.

Appropriately, the title means “A Good Beginning,” which is fitting since this album was their big breakout.

Recorded in their home country at Sundlaugin studio, the album mixes classical, ambient, and post-rock influences.

Tracks like “Svefn-g-englar” and “Starálfur” show off the lush, expansive sound the band is known for, with layers of strings, guitar, and minimalist percussion that pull you into an immersive experience.

Ágætis byrjun received extensive critical acclaim and is still considered one of the best post-rock albums, making Sigur Rós a cornerstone in the genre’s evolution.

Hit Play and Relive the Iconic Sounds of 2000’s Best Albums

Hit play and take a trip back to the year 2000 with some of the most unforgettable albums of the time.

Start with Radiohead’s Kid A if you’re into experimental electronic sounds or vibe to OutKast’s Stankonia for a bold mix of rap and funk.

For something dreamy and layered, give Ágætis byrjun by Sigur Rós a listen, or dive into Coldplay’s heartfelt debut Parachutes.

In many ways, these albums are an experience worth revisiting, offering a glimpse into the sound and spirit of the early 2000s.