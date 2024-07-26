The 2000s brought a fresh wave of rock bands that pushed the genre forward, much like the influential acts of the 1950s and the 1990s.

This decade saw bands like Linkin Park and Coldplay redefine rock music with their unique sounds and lasting influence.

Key Takeaways The 2000s were a transformative decade for rock music, bringing diverse and innovative sounds.

Top 2000s bands like Linkin Park, Coldplay, and The White Stripes became iconic with their unique music and unforgettable performances.

These bands continue to influence music and culture today, leaving a lasting legacy.

1. Linkin Park

Linkin Park was formed in Agoura Hills, California, in 1996. The band started with Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, and Rob Bourdon, who were high school friends.

They later added Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, and vocalist Chester Bennington, who completed their lineup.

Their debut album, Hybrid Theory, released in 2000, was a huge hit, featuring songs like “In the End” and “Crawling.”

This album was certified Diamond by the RIAA and made Linkin Park a top band in the nu-metal genre.

Their second album, Meteora, released in 2003, continued their success with tracks like “Numb” and “Somewhere I Belong.”

The band’s later albums, like Minutes to Midnight and A Thousand Suns, showed their ability to change and grow, adding more electronic and experimental sounds.

Despite the sad death of Chester Bennington in 2017, Linkin Park’s impact on rock music is still strong, with its unique mix of styles and powerful performances.

2. Coldplay

Coldplay, a British rock band formed in 1996, became famous worldwide with their first album, Parachutes, in 2000.

The album’s hit single “Yellow” shot them to fame. Known for their emotional and melodic sound, Coldplay kept making successful albums throughout the 2000s, including A Rush of Blood to the Head and X&Y.

These albums had hits like “Clocks,” “The Scientist,” and “Fix You,” which made them one of the most influential bands of the decade.

Coldplay’s music is known for Chris Martin’s unique voice and their ability to blend alternative rock with deep lyrics and big, anthemic melodies.

3. The White Stripes

The White Stripes, made up of Jack and Meg White, brought a raw and simple style to rock music in the 2000s.

Their 2003 album Elephant included the famous track “Seven Nation Army,” known for its memorable guitar riff.

This duo’s music mixed garage rock with blues influences, creating a unique sound that stood out in the rock scene.

Albums like White Blood Cells and Get Behind Me Satan showed their skill and creativity.

Jack White’s guitar work and Meg White’s straightforward drumming created a strong dynamic, making them one of the most important rock bands of the decade.

4. Foo Fighters

Formed by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters became one of the top rock bands of the 2000s.

Their 2002 album One by One and the 2007 album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace were both highly praised and sold well.

Known for their energetic performances and melodic rock sound, Foo Fighters won many Grammy Awards during this time.

The band’s ability to mix heavy rock with melodic elements, combined with Grohl’s charismatic leadership, ensured their lasting influence on the rock music scene.

5. Green Day

Green Day’s 2004 album American Idiot was a game-changing release that brought new life to their career and introduced punk rock to a new generation.

The album, a rock opera, included hits like “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” and “Holiday” and talked about political and social issues of the time.

The success of American Idiot led to a Broadway musical adaptation, further cementing Green Day’s influence on both music and popular culture.

The band’s ability to create catchy yet meaningful punk rock songs made them one of the most important bands of the 2000s.

6. The Killers

The Killers was formed in Las Vegas in 2001 and founded by Brandon Flowers and Dave Keuning. They gained widespread fame with their debut album, Hot Fuss, in 2004.

This album featured hit singles like “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me,” which became massive hits of the decade.

The band’s sound mixes rock with new wave influences, creating a unique and catchy style.

Their follow-up albums, like Sam’s Town (2006) and Day & Age (2008), continued their success. Sam’s Town included the popular song “When You Were Young,” while Day & Age featured the hit single “Human.”

The Killers have released several more albums, including Battle Born (2012), Wonderful Wonderful (2017), and Imploding the Mirage (2020), each of which has been well-loved by fans and critics.

The Killers are known for their high-energy live shows and have headlined major venues and festivals worldwide.

Despite some lineup changes and breaks, they remain one of the most popular rock bands of the 21st century.

7. Radiohead

Radiohead, a British band formed in the 90s, changed their sound a lot in the 2000s.

Their 2000 album Kid A was a significant shift from their earlier rock style, adding electronic music and experimental sounds.

This change continued with their albums Amnesiac (2001) and Hail to the Thief (2003).

In 2007, they released In Rainbows, which was known not only for its music but also for its innovative pay-what-you-want release.

Radiohead’s ability to constantly change and experiment with their music has earned them lots of praise and a loyal fan base.

Their new ways of making and sharing music have made them one of the decade’s most influential bands.

8. Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers stayed relevant in the 2000s with their funk-rock sound.

Albums like By the Way (2002) and Stadium Arcadium (2006) had hits such as “Californication,” “Dani California,” and “Snow (Hey Oh).”

These albums showed their ability to mix rock with funk, punk, and psychedelic sounds.

Known for their energetic live performances, the band has continued to tour and release new music.

Their unique sound and lively stage presence have kept them at the top of the rock scene for many years.

9. Muse

Muse, a British band known for their theatrical and grand style, released several highly praised albums in the 2000s.

Absolution (2003) and Black Holes and Revelations (2006) had a mix of rock, opera, and electronic music, with hits like “Time Is Running Out,” “Hysteria,” and “Knights of Cydonia.”

Muse’s live shows are known for their dramatic flair and high energy, making them one of the best live bands of the decade.

Their ability to blend different styles and create powerful music has made them a standout in the rock world.

10. Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire, a Canadian band, brought a unique mix of indie rock and orchestral music with their debut album, Funeral, in 2004.

The album’s emotional music and innovative arrangements got a lot of praise. Songs like “Wake Up” and “Rebellion (Lies)” became anthems for the indie rock scene.

Their follow-up albums, Neon Bible (2007) and The Suburbs (2010), continued to demonstrate their skill in making rich, layered music.

Arcade Fire’s ability to mix different instruments and influences has earned them a loyal fan base and critical acclaim, making them one of the most important indie rock bands of the 2000s.

11. The Strokes

The Strokes, formed in New York City in 1998, quickly became a defining band of the early 2000s rock scene.

Their debut album, Is This It, released in 2001, was a major success, characterized by its raw sound, gritty vocals, and catchy guitar riffs.

This album included popular tracks like “Last Nite” and “Someday.” The band, consisting of Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr., Nikolai Fraiture, and Fabrizio Moretti, helped spearhead a revival of garage rock and post-punk sounds.

Their influence on the music industry was significant, with Is This It being named one of the greatest albums of the decade by various critics.

12. Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age, led by frontman Josh Homme, blended hard rock with psychedelic influences to create a unique sound.

Their 2002 album Songs for the Deaf is considered a classic, featuring hits like “No One Knows” and “Go with the Flow.”

Known for their distinctive guitar riffs and Homme’s deep voice, the band’s music often explores unconventional and experimental themes.

Their dedication to evolving their sound has earned them a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.

13. My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance, formed in New Jersey, brought emo and punk rock to the mainstream with their 2006 album The Black Parade.

This concept album resonated with many, featuring popular tracks like “Welcome to the Black Parade” and “Teenagers.”

The band’s theatrical style and emotionally charged music made them a standout in the 2000s rock scene.

Led by Gerard Way, My Chemical Romance’s ability to blend storytelling with powerful music helped them gain a massive following.

14. Paramore

Paramore, fronted by Hayley Williams, became a prominent name in pop-punk with their 2007 album Riot!.

The album included hits like “Misery Business” and showcased the band’s energetic performances and catchy melodies.

Their music often explores themes of personal growth and emotional resilience, making them a favorite among fans.

Williams’ dynamic stage presence and the band’s ability to evolve their sound over the years have solidified their place in the rock genre.

15. The Black Keys

The Black Keys, a duo consisting of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, started with a lo-fi garage blues sound and gained widespread acclaim with albums like Rubber Factory (2004) and Attack & Release (2008).

Their raw, bluesy influences and straightforward rock approach made them a standout act.

Over time, they expanded their sound while staying true to their roots, earning them critical praise and a strong following in the rock community.

16. Franz Ferdinand

Franz Ferdinand, formed in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2002, quickly became known for their danceable rock sound.

Their self-titled debut album, released in 2004, featured the hit single “Take Me Out,” which reached number three on the UK charts.

This album also included other popular tracks like “The Dark of the Matinée” and “This Fire.” The band’s catchy melodies and stylish music videos made them stand out in the 2000s.

They won the 2004 Mercury Music Prize and two BRIT Awards in 2005. Their following albums, such as You Could Have It So Much Better (2005) and Tonight: Franz Ferdinand (2009), continued their success.

The band also formed a supergroup called FFS with Sparks in 2015.

17. Kings of Leon

Kings of Leon, originally known for their Southern rock sound, gained mainstream success with their 2008 album Only by the Night.

This album featured hit singles like “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody,” both of which got a lot of radio play and chart success.

The band, made up of the Followill brothers (Caleb, Nathan, and Jared) and their cousin Matthew, evolved their sound over the years, mixing in more alternative and arena rock elements, which helped them reach a broader audience.

Their ability to blend raw rock with melodic elements has earned them many awards and a loyal fan base.

18. Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys, formed in Sheffield, England, in 2002, quickly rose to fame with their debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not in 2006.

This album became the fastest-selling debut album in British music history, featuring hit singles like “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor” and “When the Sun Goes Down.”

The band’s catchy lyrics, driven by Alex Turner’s sharp storytelling and distinctive voice, earned them critical and commercial success. Their follow-up albums, Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007) and Humbug (2009), continued their success with tracks like “Fluorescent Adolescent” and “Crying Lightning.”

Known for their energetic live performances and innovative sound, Arctic Monkeys became one of the most influential rock bands of the 2000s.

19. Good Charlotte

Good Charlotte, known for blending punk rock with pop elements, gained fame with their 2002 album The Young and the Hopeless.

This album included hits like “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous” and “The Anthem,” which connected with a younger audience.

The band’s catchy tunes and relatable lyrics about teenage angst and rebellion helped them become a staple in the pop-punk scene of the 2000s.

Their energetic performances and memorable songs have kept them relevant in the music world.

20. Maroon 5

Maroon 5’s early 2000s work, especially their debut album Songs About Jane (2002), featured a mix of rock and pop with hits like “This Love” and “She Will Be Loved.”

Although they moved more towards pop in later years, this album made them a significant act in the music industry.

The band’s soulful melodies and catchy hooks — along with Adam Levine’s distinctive voice, earned them commercial success and critical acclaim — making them one of the most prominent bands of the decade.

Explore the Best 2000s Rock Bands and their Greatest Hits!

The 2000s brought us some of the most exciting and innovative rock music ever.

Bands like Linkin Park, Coldplay, The White Stripes, and many others redefined the genre with their unique sounds and unforgettable performances.

From Coldplay’s emotional depth to The Strokes’ raw energy to My Chemical Romance’s powerful anthems, these bands have left a lasting impact on music and culture.

If you’re a fan of rock music or want to explore new sounds, explore the discographies of these incredible bands.

Their music continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide. Whether you’re rediscovering old favorites or finding new ones, the legacy of 2000s rock is rich and rewarding.

Start your musical journey today and experience the best of 2000s rock!