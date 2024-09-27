When COVID-19 started turning the world upside down in early 2020, it felt like everything we knew came to a screeching halt.

People were stuck at home, dealing with uncertainty, loneliness, and a world that suddenly felt unfamiliar.

Travel plans got canceled, workplaces shut down, and the big summer festivals we were all looking forward to weren’t happening.

But in the middle of all the chaos, something pretty amazing happened—music became a lifeline.

Artists were feeling the effects of lockdowns and many had to put tours on hold, cancel projects, or rethink how they made music. Although, instead of staying quiet, many of them used this moment to create.

They poured their feelings, frustrations, and reflections into new albums that spoke directly to the times we were living through.

So, it only makes sense to look at 15 of the best albums from 2020, each unique, powerful, and a reflection of the weird, wild year that was.

1. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Released: April 17, 2020

Fiona Apple’s Fetch the Bolt Cutters is seriously one-of-a-kind. And it’s not your typical pop album at all—it’s bold, quirky, and breaks all the rules in the best way.

After taking an 8-year break since her last album in 2012, Fiona came back with something super personal and raw.

The title, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, actually comes from a line in a British crime show (The Fall) and perfectly sums up the whole theme: breaking free from everything holding you back.

What’s cool is that she recorded most of the album at home in Venice Beach, and you can feel that—the whole thing feels intimate and spontaneous, like you’re hanging out with her while she’s just playing around.

She didn’t stick to regular instruments either—she used sounds like her dog barking, stomping, and even chanting, which gives the songs a unique and textured vibe.

The first track, “I Want You to Love Me,” is super emotional and raw. She pours her heart out over striking piano notes.

And then the title track, “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” feels defiant and rebellious, with this unpredictable beat that keeps you hooked.

People absolutely loved this album, and it couldn’t have come at a better time, especially with everyone feeling stuck during the pandemic.

It really hit home for many listeners and ended up winning Best Alternative Music Album at the 2021 Grammys.

2. Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Released: March 27, 2020

Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa was like the perfect shot of sunshine just when the world needed it.

As the pandemic hit and we were all stuck at home, this album dropped, and it gave us all a reason to have our own little dance parties in the living room.

Amazingly, it’s packed with these fun, upbeat pop and disco vibes that feel like a total throwback to the 80s but still somehow sound fresh and exciting.

And this was, for sure, a big shift from her first album. Dua went all-in on retro, groovy beats, and it totally paid off.

Her hit single, “Don’t Start Now,” kicks things off with a super catchy bassline and her confident vocals, and the fun just keeps coming.

“Physical” is another standout track, with all the energy of an 80s dance anthem, and the title track, “Future Nostalgia,” shows off Dua’s playful side with some clever lyrics and a slick beat.

She worked with a bunch of great producers like Jeff Bhasker and Stuart Price, and together, they made something that’s polished but still so much fun. Critics loved how she balanced the throwback vibes with a modern twist.

And fans couldn’t get enough, either. The album even won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2021, which was well-deserved, to say the least.

3. The Weeknd – After Hours

Released: March 20, 2020

After Hours was a huge moment for The Weeknd. He blended his usual moody R&B with 80s synth-pop vibes, and it turned out amazing.

People were already hyped for this album, but when “Blinding Lights” dropped and basically took over the world, it went to a whole new level.

That song, with its retro synths and addictive energy, was everywhere, and for good reason—it’s just that catchy.

As for the album itself, The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) really digs into his usual themes—fame, heartbreak, and loneliness.

Songs like “Heartless” and “In Your Eyes” are about the wild, sometimes empty side of success, but then you get tracks like “Scared to Live” that show a softer, more vulnerable side of him.

He pulls a lot of inspiration from 80s artists like Michael Jackson and Depeche Mode, which gives the whole thing a nostalgic but still modern feel.

Plus, his signature falsetto voice over dreamy, atmospheric beats just adds this haunting vibe that pulls you in and invites you to stay.

The album was a massive hit, both critically and commercially. Produced by big names like Metro Boomin and Max Martin, it has a polished, cohesive feel from start to finish.

From the opening track, “Alone Again,” to the final song, “After Hours,” it’s like you’re going on an emotional journey with him.

No wonder it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200! It was one of the most talked-about albums of the year and cemented The Weeknd as one of the biggest stars of the 2020s.

4. Taylor Swift – folklore

Released: July 24, 2020

folklore was such a surprise from Taylor Swift! She announced it just one day before it dropped; honestly, no one saw it coming.

Taylor had planned a huge tour for her last album, Lover, but like the rest of us, she was stuck at home when the pandemic hit.

Instead of staying quiet, she decided to pour her creativity into something completely different, and that’s how folklore was born—her eighth studio album and one of the most talked-about releases of 2020.

What makes this album stand out is how different it feels compared to her past work. Instead of her usual pop songs about her own life, folklore goes for a more indie-folk vibe, with storytelling at its core.

She teamed up with indie legends like Aaron Dessner from The National, Jack Antonoff, and even Bon Iver, and they all worked together remotely to make it happen.

The album is soft, acoustic, and reflective, which was a huge shift from the pop energy of Lover.

Songs like “Cardigan,” “Exile” (with Bon Iver), and “The Last Great American Dynasty” tell fictional stories mixed with bits of her own experiences, exploring love, loss, and deep self-reflection.

As you can expect from a body of work by Taylor Swift, the response was huge. In fact, it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and “Cardigan” also hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

People connected with it, especially during such a tough year when everyone was looking for something calm and thoughtful.

Understandably, critics loved how Taylor evolved as a songwriter and showed she could move between genres effortlessly.

5. HAIM – Women in Music Pt. III

Released: June 26, 2020

HAIM’s Women in Music Pt. III is where the sister trio from LA really hit their stride. This third album feels like they’ve grown so much, bringing in their usual mix of rock, pop, and folk but with way more depth and personal insight this time.

It’s emotional and introspective but still super catchy—just like you’d expect from HAIM.

It’s amazing how the whole album is a mix of feelings and sounds. For example, “The Steps” has a raw, rock energy that hits hard, while “Summer Girl” is lighter and laid-back, perfect for imagining a sunny California day.

The production here pulls from all kinds of influences—70s rock, jazz, and even some R&B—and it all comes together in a way that feels timeless and fresh.

Lyrically, the album goes deep, tackling tough subjects like anxiety and depression while trying to figure out relationships in a world that feels uncertain.

Fans and critics loved how HAIM got real on this one, moving away from the polished pop of their earlier albums to something more raw and honest.

With everything going on in 2020, this album was kind of a perfect escape from all the bad news, offering a little bit of nostalgia and comfort.

The album was a big moment for them, too—it was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys, which is, of course, a huge deal.

People praised it for being authentic and genre-bending, and it definitely made its mark as one of the best rock albums of the year.

6. Sault – Untitled (Black Is)

Released: June 19, 2020

Sault’s Untitled (Black Is) couldn’t have come at a more important time. It was one of two albums the mysterious British group dropped in 2020, and both were all about racial injustice and Black identity.

This one, Untitled (Black Is), came out right in the middle of the global protests after George Floyd’s murder, and it became part of the soundtrack for the Black Lives Matter movement.

This album is a wild mix of genres: soul, funk, reggae, dub, Afrobeat—you name it. And it all blends so powerfully. Songs like “Wildfires” and “Stop Dem” call out racism and police violence directly, while tracks like “Black” celebrate Black pride and resilience.

The whole thing feels like a statement, not just musically but culturally, and it hit hard when people needed it most.

What’s crazy is that Sault didn’t do any traditional promotion for the album—they didn’t even try to grab attention.

In reality, the main thing that adds to Sault’s appeal is that they’re super mysterious and like staying out of the spotlight.

Even without much fanfare, the album still received a lot of love, quickly gaining attention for its timing, message, and artistry.

It spoke to so many people and became an anthem for the protests and the moment we were living through.

Rightfully so, critics couldn’t stop praising Untitled (Black Is) for its innovative sound and powerful lyrics.

It made its way onto tons of year-end lists, and for good reason—it captured the urgency of 2020 in a way that few other albums did.

7. Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Released: February 29, 2020

Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG—which stands for “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana” or “I Do Whatever I Want”—is exactly what the title says.

It’s his second studio album, and he dropped it on a leap day (how cool is that?). This album is like a love letter to old-school reggaeton but with a modern twist.

The album’s 20 tracks include epic collaborations with legends like Daddy Yankee, Jowell & Randy, and Yaviah.

It’s clear Bad Bunny is paying respect to reggaeton’s past while also pushing it into new territory.

Songs like “Vete” and “Yo Perreo Sola” really stand out. “Yo Perreo Sola” especially got a lot of love for its strong feminist message—Bad Bunny, in his own way, is reminding everyone that women have the right to dance, party, and exist without harassment.

The album was a massive hit, debuting at number two on the Billboard 200 and breaking records for Latin music streams.

Critics couldn’t get enough of how it blended different styles and tackled social issues, too.

If you ask me, this album set the tone for 2020, and you’ll find it on tons of “best of the year” lists, including Rolling Stone and Pitchfork.

8. Run the Jewels – RTJ4

Released: June 3, 2020

Run the Jewels dropped RTJ4 at just the right moment. With everything going on in 2020—the global protests after George Floyd’s murder—the album hit hard.

They even made it available as a free download, which totally fits their whole vibe of making music for the people, by the people.

In a sense, this album is like a punch to the gut in the best way possible. It’s filled with powerful messages about systemic racism, police violence, and how broken the justice system is.

“Walking in the Snow” straight-up discusses the brutality that has people protesting worldwide, and “JU$T,” with Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha, takes aim at capitalism and oppression.

The beats are intense, the lyrics are sharp, and you can just feel their anger and frustration with how messed up things are.

Critics loved RTJ4, not just for its political content but also for its raw and honest sound. It became a sort of rallying cry for people, and it’s no surprise it’s one of the most important albums of 2020.

This is it if you’re looking for something that speaks to the times and doesn’t hold back.

9. Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony

Released: March 13, 2020

After making us wait forever (like, 13 years!), Jay Electronica finally dropped his debut album, A Written Testimony, and wow, it was worth the wait.

Jay Electronica is known for his spiritual and philosophical bars, and this project doesn’t disappoint.

Throughout the album, he touches on everything from Islam to bigger existential questions, and it’s all wrapped up in his signature cryptic style.

What’s interesting is how much Jay-Z shows up on this album. It’s almost like they made it together, with Jay-Z rapping on nearly every track.

Songs like “Ghost of Soulja Slim” and “The Blinding” showcase Jay Electronica’s lyrical skills and give us a glimpse into his thoughts on life, religion, and personal struggles.

It’s the kind of album you listen to repeatedly because you pick up something new.

Even though it didn’t blow up commercially like some might have expected, A Written Testimony was a critical darling.

The intricate production, mixing gospel, soul, and electronic sounds, paired with his thought-provoking lyrics, made it a favorite among fans of lyricism and storytelling.

If you’re into albums that make you think, this one’s definitely for you.

10. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

Released: May 15, 2020

Perfume Genius outdid himself with Set My Heart on Fire Immediately. This is Mike Hadreas’ fifth album, and you can feel just how much he’s grown as an artist.

Known for exploring topics such as identity, love, and vulnerability, Mike took things to another level here.

The album mixes indie rock, orchestral pop, and experimental vibes, creating a beautiful balance between grand and super personal.

Plus, it was produced by Blake Mills and recorded at the legendary Sound City Studios, so it’s got an extra polish.

Right from the first track, “Whole Life,” you can tell he’s setting a big tone. And it has to be said that the sweeping sounds, alongside lyrics about aging and change, hit hard.

Then you’ve got songs like “Describe,” which go full-on grunge with fuzzy guitars, and “On the Floor,” which lightens things up with a catchy, R&B-type groove.

It’s clear he’s blending many genres while still keeping the emotional, raw storytelling we’ve come to expect from him.

It’s no surprise that critics have loved Set My Heart on Fire Immediately—it’s been called one of his best albums.

So, if you’re into emotional and thoughtful music, this one’s worth diving into.

11. The Chicks – Gaslighter

Released: July 17, 2020

The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks) came back with a bang after 14 years with Gaslighter, and wow, what a return!

Produced by Jack Antonoff, this album is full of sharp lyrics and catchy production that hits on personal and political issues.

The title track, “Gaslighter,” leads the way with some serious heat, calling out manipulation and betrayal—likely inspired by Natalie Maines’ real-life divorce drama.

Besides the personal stuff, the album dives into other prominent topics, like feminism and injustice.

Take “March March,” for example. It’s essentially a full-on protest anthem that makes you want to get up and fight for change.

Throughout the album, The Chicks stick to their country-pop roots while adding modern influences, making Gaslighter feel fresh and familiar.

And people were, unsurprisingly, really into the album’s unapologetic vibe.

It’s worth noting that critics pointed out how relevant it felt in 2020, as it connected with listeners dealing with personal and political chaos.

Thus, if you’ve been waiting for The Chicks to speak their minds, this is the album for you.

12. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

Released: June 18, 2020

Phoebe Bridgers made her mark with Punisher, her second album. And this one cemented her as one of the most exciting singer-songwriters around right now.

She blends folk, indie rock, and alternative sounds with haunting melodies and lyrics that hit deep, often touching on loneliness, anxiety, and the kind of late-night existential thoughts we all get sometimes.

Her storytelling is delicate yet powerful, to the point where it feels like it sneaks up on you.

“Kyoto” is a standout track. And what’s cool is how it pairs upbeat music with lyrics about guilt and feeling emotionally distant.

Then the album ends with “I Know the End,” which slowly builds until it explodes with this epic scream that feels like a release of everything she’s been holding in.

Phoebe’s voice is soft, but packs so much emotion, and the production around it makes the whole thing feel dreamy and atmospheric, pulling you right into her world.

Punisher was a huge hit with critics, who couldn’t get enough of how Phoebe manages to capture big, emotional moments in such a subtle way.

It even earned several Grammy nominations, proving she’s one of the most important voices in indie music.

Thus, if you’re into deep, introspective albums, this one’s a must-listen.

13. Nas – King’s Disease

Released: August 21, 2020

Fans couldn’t be happier as Nas made a comeback with King’s Disease.

Undoubtedly, this album finds the perfect balance between the classic hip-hop sound we know and love him for, and some fresh, modern production.

Hit-Boy mainly produced the whole thing, and you can hear Nas reflecting on his past, his wins, and even some of the social issues we’re all dealing with right now.

The title, King’s Disease, is actually a reference to gout (the “disease of kings”), which Nas uses as a metaphor for the problems that come with success and power—like how having too much can sometimes cause more harm than good.

The album has 13 tracks, and he brings in old-school legends like AZ, Foxy Brown, and Cormega (yep, The Firm is back together!) and newer artists like Big Sean, Don Toliver, and Lil Durk.

Some standout tracks are “Ultra Black,” which is all about Black pride, and “Full Circle,” where Nas reunites with The Firm and reflects on how much they’ve all grown.

Overall, critics loved this album, especially for Nas’ thoughtful lyrics and introspective flow. Plus, Hit-Boy’s production ties it all together.

And the big win? King’s Disease earned Nas his first Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2021.

After all these years, it’s about time he got that recognition!

14. Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death

Released: July 31, 2020

Fontaines, D.C., really switched things up with A Hero’s Death.

It’s their second album, and compared to their debut, Dogrel, which was all wild energy and sharp social critiques, this one feels way more reflective and a little darker.

They focus a lot on self-doubt, dealing with existential crises, and staying true to yourself even when life is crumbling.

Songs like “I Don’t Belong” and “Living in America” capture the feeling of being lost or disillusioned. At the same time, the title track, “A Hero’s Death,” is almost like a pep talk about not letting outside pressures get to you.

Musically, it’s a bit of a shift too. Nevertheless, Dogrel was about that high-energy post-punk sound; A Hero’s Death takes things down a notch with more layered and thoughtful production.

You’ll hear elements of surf rock, krautrock, and even some slower, melancholy ballads. It’s still lyrically sharp but paired with a more atmospheric, reflective vibe.

Many people were worried about the “sophomore slump,” but Fontaines D.C. totally avoided it.

Critics, like those at Time Out, really praised them for the emotional depth and growth in this album. It shows they’re not just a one-album wonder—they’ve got staying power.

15. Rina Sawayama – SAWAYAMA

Released: April 17, 2020

Rina Sawayama came out swinging with her debut album, SAWAYAMA. This album is all over the place in the best possible way—it’s bold, genre-bending, and super personal.

She mixes pop, rock, nu-metal, and R&B into one big, eclectic sound that somehow feels both nostalgic and futuristic at the same time.

Lyrically, she digs into heavy topics like family, identity, capitalism, and discrimination.

And there are some serious standout tracks here. “XS” is a super catchy song that takes shots at consumerism, and it’s backed by these killer 2000s pop and nu-metal vibes.

And then there’s “STFU!,” where she lets out all her frustration with racism and microaggressions—it’s intense and empowering.

But the album has a softer side, too, like “Chosen Family,” a beautiful ode to the idea of creating your own family when the traditional one doesn’t feel right.

It’s no wonder critics couldn’t stop talking about SAWAYAMA—everyone loved how fearless and experimental it is.

In fact, it’s been called one of the most innovative pop albums of 2020.

Honestly, Rina’s ability to blend catchy pop with heavy rock influences while still tackling important social issues is exactly what sets her apart.

And if you're looking for even more great music, be sure to check out our article on the best albums of 2000!

