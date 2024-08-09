As we dance away to the exciting album releases of 2024, it’s also a good idea to remember the fantastic music that blew us away in 2023.

Last year brought a mix of albums that caught everyone’s attention and showed off the incredible talent of artists from different genres across the globe. Let’s look at some of the best albums of 2023 that made a big impact on fans and critics.

Key Takeaways The best albums of 2023 include a mix of pop, hip-hop, country, and Afrobeats, offering something for everyone.

Many albums explore themes of love, loss, and personal growth, connecting deeply with listeners.

Artists pushed musical boundaries with unique and experimental sounds, making 2023 a standout year for music.

1. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey’s ninth studio album, released on March 24, 2023, is a deeply personal and experimental record.

The album features collaborations with artists like Jon Batiste and Father John Misty, adding rich textures and diverse sounds.

Songs like “The Grants” open with soulful choir vocals, setting a reflective tone, while “Peppers,” featuring Tommy Genesis, brings a bouncy, upbeat vibe.

The production by Jack Antonoff brings a 70s warmth, complementing Lana’s introspective lyrics about love, family, and spirituality.

The track “Taco Truck x VB” revisits the style of her earlier works with a modern twist, making it a standout in her discography.

2. Guts – Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo’s second album, Guts, released on September 8, 2023, showcases her growth as an artist.

The album features raw and relatable tracks that explore themes like heartbreak, self-discovery, and societal pressures.

“All-American Bitch” opens the album with messy, layered guitars and venomous vocals, setting the tone for the rest of the record.

“Bad Idea Right?” and “Get Him Back!” highlight Rodrigo’s knack for combining witty, self-aware lyrics with catchy pop-punk melodies.

The lead single, “Vampire,” stands out for its emotional depth and powerful build-up, while “Love is Embarrassing” and “Pretty Isn’t Pretty” tackle personal insecurities with honesty and humor.

3. I Told Them – Burna Boy

Burna Boy’s seventh album, I Told Them, released on August 25, 2023, blends Afrobeats with elements of hip hop, dancehall, and global sounds.

Featuring collaborations with artists like Dave and J. Cole, the album includes tracks like “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” and “Cheat On Me,” which showcase Burna Boy’s versatility and charismatic delivery.

His deep vocals and infectious rhythms make this album a standout, with each track offering something unique and engaging.

4. Desire, I Want to Turn Into You – Caroline Polachek

Caroline Polachek’s 4th studio album, released on February 14, 2023, is a mesmerizing blend of dream pop and experimental music.

Tracks like “Billions” and “Blood and Butter” highlight her ethereal voice and innovative production.

The album explores themes of desire and emotion, pushing the boundaries of contemporary pop music.

Polachek’s unique sound and artistic vision make this album a standout, offering listeners a dreamy and surreal experience.

5. SOS – SZA

SOS, released on December 9, 2022, remained influential throughout 2023. SZA’s second album blends R&B, hip hop, and indie influences, with tracks like “Kill Bill” and “Snooze” becoming fan favorites.

The album features honest and raw lyrics about love, loss, and self-empowerment.

SZA’s ability to seamlessly merge different genres while delivering powerful messages has made SOS a staple in contemporary music.

6. The Ballad of Darren – Blur

Blur’s ninth studio album, The Ballad of Darren, released on July 21, 2023, is a masterful comeback.

The album reflects the band’s evolution while keeping their Britpop roots intact. Tracks like “The Narcissist” and “St. Charles Square” showcase Blur’s knack for combining catchy melodies with introspective lyrics.

“The Ballad” opens the album on a contemplative note, with Damon Albarn reflecting on loss and change.

The song “Barbaric” combines a bright melody with lyrics about heartbreak, creating a striking contrast. The album’s production by James Ford brings a contemporary twist to Blur’s classic sound, making it a standout record in their discography.

7. Everything Is Alive – Slowdive

Slowdive’s Everything Is Alive, released on September 1, 2023, continues the band’s legacy in the shoegaze genre with atmospheric soundscapes and haunting melodies.

The album features tracks like “Shanty,” which stands out for its emotive power and ethereal quality.

Slowdive’s ability to create immersive, layered sounds is evident throughout the album, making it a testament to their enduring influence and ability to evolve.

The lush production and dreamy guitar work transport listeners to a different realm, solidifying Slowdive’s place in modern music.

8. Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

Luke Combs’ Gettin’ Old, released on March 24, 2023, offers a heartfelt exploration of personal growth and nostalgia.

The album includes a cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” which has become a standout track.

Songs like “Love You Anyway” delve into themes of love and reflection, resonating deeply with listeners.

Combs’ storytelling and country warmth are evident throughout the album, making it a significant addition to his discography.

The blend of introspection and relatable lyrics makes Gettin’ Old a touching and engaging listen.

9. God Save the Streets – Avelino

British rapper Avelino’s debut album, God Save the Streets, released on April 7, 2023, is a powerful narrative of his life and experiences.

The album features collaborations with Ghetts and Wretch 32, highlighting Avelino’s sharp lyricism and ability to convey complex emotions.

Tracks like “Vex” and “Acceptance” showcase his talent for blending thought-provoking lyrics with diverse beats.

The album’s themes of fame, success, loyalty, and self-worth are explored with vulnerability and confidence, making it a standout in the UK rap scene.

10. UK Grim – Sleaford Mods

Sleaford Mods’ UK Grim, released on March 10, 2023, delivers their signature raw and unfiltered sound with biting social commentary.

The album features guest appearances from Perry Farrell and Florence Shaw, adding depth to the electropunk aesthetic.

Tracks like “Force 10 From Navarone” are noted for their intensity and sharp lyrical content.

The album captures the frustrations and discontent of modern life with a gritty, authentic approach, solidifying Sleaford Mods’ place as outspoken critics in the music industry.

11. The Record – boygenius

boygenius’ debut studio album, released on March 31, 2023, marks a significant moment in indie rock.

Comprised of members Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, boygenius delivers an emotionally charged album that explores themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery.

Tracks like “Not Strong Enough” and “Cool About It” highlight the group’s lyrical depth and harmonious vocals, blending their distinct styles into a cohesive sound.

The album has been praised for its raw emotion and relatable storytelling, making it a standout release in 2023.

12. Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent – Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi’s second studio album, released on May 19, 2023, continues to showcase his powerful voice and emotional songwriting.

The album features heart-wrenching ballads like “Wish You the Best” and “Pointless,” which delve into themes of love, heartbreak, and personal struggles.

Capaldi’s ability to connect with listeners through his candid lyrics and soaring vocals has solidified his place in the contemporary pop scene.

The album’s blend of emotional intensity and melodic appeal makes it one of the most memorable releases of 2023.

13. Trip9love…??? by Tirzah

Tirzah’s third album, Trip9love…???, released on September 15, 2023, is an exploration of minimalism and experimentation.

The album is characterized by its dissonant and sparse arrangements, with poignant lyrics that offer a unique listening experience.

Tracks like “Send Me” and “Sleeping” showcase Tirzah’s ability to create deeply emotional and atmospheric music.

The album defies easy categorization, blending elements of electronic, R&B, and experimental music.

14. La Symphonie des éclairs by Zaho de Sagazan

Zaho de Sagazan’s debut album, La Symphonie des éclairs, released on April 14, 2023, is a stunning blend of synthpop and French chanson.

The album features poetic lyrics and radiant soundscapes that mark an impressive entry into the music world.

Songs like “Les Violons” and “Rue des étoiles” highlight Zaho’s ability to blend traditional French music with modern pop elements, creating a luminous and captivating sound.

15. Scaring the Hoes by JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown

The collaboration between JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown on Scaring the Hoes, released on March 24, 2023, results in an explosive mix of experimental hip-hop.

The album is chaotic and captivating, featuring innovative beats and sharp lyrical delivery.

Tracks like “Lean Beef Patty” and “Steppa Pig” showcase the duo’s chemistry and their ability to push the boundaries of hip-hop.

This collab album is both challenging and engaging, making it a standout in the genre.

