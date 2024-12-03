The holidays are rolling in, and you know what that means—it’s time to break out the Christmas music!

Christmas songs have a way of bringing out all the warm and fuzzy feelings, don’t they?

They make you think of twinkling lights, laughter with friends and family, and those little traditions that make this time of year so special.

But hearing the same old carols on repeat can get a little, well, tired.

That’s why we’ve rounded up a mix of everything: indie hits for those who want something fresh, timeless classics that never get old, and modern spins that’ll make you smile, dance, or maybe even shed a little happy tear.

This is your ultimate guide to getting the holiday party started—or just enjoying a quiet, magical moment on your own.

Whatever your vibe, these songs will make your season feel merry, bright, and totally unforgettable.

Key Takeaways Songs like "Groovy Xmas" by The Linda Lindas and "Krampus" by The Lathums offer unique, modern twists to your playlist.

Tracks such as "Christmas Anyway" by Stars and "The Last Christmas (We Ever Spend Apart)" by Arkells deliver deep, emotional holiday moments.

Refresh your playlist with reimagined favorites like Pale Waves' cover of "Last Christmas" and Phoebe Bridgers' "So Much Wine."

Indie Christmas Songs: Fresh Festive Vibes

Time to start the season with something a little less traditional and much more creative.

These indie artists have reimagined what holiday music can sound like—mixing heartfelt lyrics, unique sounds, and just the right amount of festive magic.

1. The Linda Lindas – Groovy Xmas

What a year for The Linda Lindas!

This teenage riot grrrl band from LA has been on fire since their debut album, Growing Up, dropped in 2022.

Now, with their second album, No Obligation, under their belt, they’re spreading holiday cheer with “Groovy Xmas.”

It’s a fun, high-energy carol perfect for your holiday party or even some alone time pretending your air guitar is on fire.

As the band says, “We hope you have a very Groovy Xmas and an awesome new year!”

2. Stars – Christmas Anyway

This one hits close to home.

Canadian indie favorites Stars deliver “Christmas Anyway,” a poignant track about the complicated emotions of returning home for the holidays.

Released exclusively for Bandcamp Friday on a pay-what-you-can model, proceeds benefit the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, supporting Indigenous women and children.

The band shared: “Sometimes a simple song can get you through a few minutes of holiday hell. We hope this one does that for you.”

It’s a beautifully raw reminder that the season isn’t perfect for everyone, but music can offer solace.

3. Arkells – The Last Christmas (We Ever Spend Apart)

Canadian rockers Arkells hit the nail on the head with this heartfelt track.

Born out of the pandemic’s forced separations, this song reflects on the mundane but meaningful moments of being with family during the holidays.

Following their previous single, “Pub Crawl,” this marks the band’s first proper Christmas release.

It’s a warm, nostalgic hug in song form, reminding us to never take those little moments for granted.

4. The Lathums – Krampus

Ready for a dark twist on Christmas?

Enter The Lathums’ “Krampus,” an anti-Christmas anthem inspired by the spooky Alpine folklore figure.

The song’s haunting bassline and lyrics are perfect for those who like their holidays with a splash of eerie.

The idea sparked during a lockdown rehearsal session, and the result is a quirky, tongue-in-cheek addition to your holiday playlist.

If you’re tired of cheery jingles, let “Krampus” stir up some holiday mischief.

5. Kytes – Hello (And It’s Christmas)

German indie pop band Kytes delivers their first festive single with “Hello (And It’s Christmas).”

It’s playful, upbeat, and full of retro charm, drawing inspiration from classics like “Santa Baby” and “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.”

The music video even pays homage to The Beatles, with the band rocking vintage outfits and mop-top hairstyles.

This song is the definition of holiday cheer and is sure to have you tapping your toes.

6. Pale Waves – Last Christmas (Wham! Cover)

Some songs are iconic for a reason, and Pale Waves’ cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” is a fresh, goth-pop reimagining.

Recorded for Spotify Singles at Metropolis Studios in London, this version blends the band’s melancholic indie sound with the festive charm of the original.

If you love moody holiday music, this is the track for you.

Pale Waves makes it feel like the song was always meant to sound this way.

7. Sufjan Stevens – Lonely Man Of Winter

Sufjan Stevens never fails to tug at the heartstrings, and “Lonely Man Of Winter” is no exception.

This ultra-rare track was originally written for his Xmas Song Xchange Contest and shared with a single fan in 2007.

Now, it’s available for everyone to enjoy, paired with a remix and another rare track, “Every Day Is Christmas.”

It’s a perfect mix of Sufjan’s delicate storytelling and indie-folk charm, bringing warmth to even the coldest winter nights.

8. Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine

It’s not Christmas without a Phoebe Bridgers cover.

This year, she takes on The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine,” adding her signature emotional depth.

Continuing her tradition of releasing holiday charity singles, proceeds from this track go to the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center, which helps those living with HIV.

It’s beautifully haunting and joins her growing list of holiday releases, including covers of Tom Waits and Merle Haggard.

If you’re in the mood for a tear-jerker with a cause, this one’s for you.

9. Calexico – Hear The Bells

“Hear The Bells” is a standout track from Calexico’s 2020 holiday album, Seasonal Shift.

This isn’t your typical Christmas song—it’s a celebration of the diverse cultural heritage that shapes the American holiday season.

The album features original songs and covers of classics by John Lennon and Tom Petty, but “Hear The Bells” shines as a rich, festive blend of the band’s signature Americana and Latin influences.

Perfect for anyone who wants a holiday playlist with depth and variety.

10. KT Tunstall – Hey, Mr. Santa!

KT Tunstall brings humor and wit to the holidays with “Hey, Mr. Santa!”

This cheeky, anti-materialistic tune was co-written with Hollywood composer Christopher Lennertz, known for his work on Horrible Bosses and Pitch Perfect 3.

The song pokes fun at over-the-top holiday expectations and delivers an important reminder to focus on what truly matters.

The accompanying lyric video, directed by Max Downey, is as playful and fun as the song itself.

11. Holy Moly & The Crackers – Punk Drunk Xmas Eve

Imagine if Tim Burton directed a Christmas music video—that’s what you get with “Punk Drunk Xmas Eve.”

Holy Moly & The Crackers, a gypsy-folk rock band from the UK, offer a darkly humorous and eccentric take on Christmas with this track.

The Tim Burton-esque video is packed with gothic holiday vibes and mischievous fun, making this the perfect song for those who like their holidays a little twisted and wild.

12. Sparks – Christmas Without a Prayer

“Christmas Without a Prayer” is Sparks at their best: quirky, heartfelt, and deeply original.

Known for their unique style and decades-spanning legacy, this track fits perfectly alongside their cult classics.

With its melancholic lyrics and whimsical delivery, it’s a refreshingly honest reflection on the holiday season.

Sparks proves once again that they can tackle any genre—even Christmas—with their signature charm and creativity.

13. Marika Hackman – Driving Under Stars

This dreamy track from Marika Hackman’s Wonderland EP is like a warm hug on a frosty winter night.

“Driving Under Stars” feels inspired by the holiday classic “Driving Home for Christmas” by Chris Rea but carries Hackman’s distinct indie-folk touch.

Her ethereal vocals and introspective lyrics make this a standout song for quiet moments by the fire.

If you’re looking for an indie take on holiday nostalgia, this is your tune.

14. Lucius – Christmas Time Is Here

Lucius delivers a heartfelt rendition of “Christmas Time Is Here,” recorded with the late Richard Swift before his passing in 2018.

Released as part of a 7” single series for The Fug Yep Soundation, the track is both a celebration of the season and a tribute to Swift’s legacy.

All proceeds benefit addiction charities, including MusiCares and Music Support UK.

The lush harmonies and emotional depth make this song a beautiful addition to any holiday playlist.

Classic Christmas Albums and Vinyl: Nostalgia Hits Hard

Alright, let’s talk about the legends who basically invented Christmas music as we know it.

These reissues and albums are like musical comfort food for the holidays.

Perfect for collectors or anyone who loves their holiday tunes with a side of nostalgia.

15. Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (Emerald Vinyl)

Talk about a classic!

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” has been the go-to holiday party anthem for decades, and now it’s got a chic upgrade.

This emerald-green vinyl not only sounds amazing but looks stunning when spinning on your turntable.

Bonus: it comes back with “Papa Noël” in a replica of the original 7-inch art.

If you’re hosting a party, this track is a non-negotiable.

16. Nat King Cole – The Christmas Song (Baby Blue Vinyl)

“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire…” Need I say more?

Nat King Cole’s buttery voice defined Christmas for generations.

Now, you can experience the warmth of this iconic track on baby blue vinyl.

It’s smooth, it’s classy, and it’s guaranteed to make any holiday evening feel extra cozy.

Pop it on while sipping eggnog by the tree, and you’ve got a Hallmark moment right there.

17. The Beach Boys – Christmas Album (Ruby Red Vinyl)

Who says Christmas can’t have a little sunshine?

The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album brings their signature surf-rock vibes to the holidays with classics like “Little Saint Nick” and “The Man With All The Toys.”

This limited-edition ruby-red vinyl is as cheerful as the music itself.

It’s like a tropical holiday escape—without leaving your snow-covered driveway.

18. Elton John – Step Into Christmas (Red Vinyl)

Elton John’s “Step Into Christmas” is already a bop, but this reissue takes it up a notch.

Pressed on festive red vinyl, it features the original B-side “Ho Ho Ho (Who’d Be A Turkey At Christmas)” and three bonus tracks, including his duet with Joss Stone, “Calling It Christmas.”

If you’re an Elton fan—or just love upbeat holiday tunes—this belongs in your collection.

Pro tip: crank it up while decorating the tree.

19. Bing Crosby – Ultimate Christmas

Nobody does Christmas like Bing Crosby.

Ultimate Christmas is the gold standard of holiday albums, featuring timeless gems like “White Christmas” (still the best-selling single ever) and “Mele Kalikimaka” (hello, Hawaiian holiday vibes).

This collection is packed with 28 tracks that’ll take you straight back to simpler times.

Whether you’re wrapping presents or sipping cocoa, Bing’s voice is the perfect holiday soundtrack.

20. Carpenters – Christmas Once More

The Carpenters knew how to make holiday music that feels like a warm hug, and Christmas Once More is a shining example.

This 16-track masterpiece has been beautifully remixed and remastered, bringing Karen Carpenter’s angelic voice to life like never before.

With favorites like “Sleigh Ride” and “(There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays,” this collection is pure magic.

It’s the kind of album that makes you stop, listen, and soak up the holiday spirit.

21. Boyz II Men – Christmas Interpretations

If anyone can make Christmas music extra smooth, it’s Boyz II Men.

Their remastered Christmas Interpretations album is dripping with soulful harmonies and features classics like “Silent Night” alongside their original tracks like “Let It Snow.”

This is pure R&B holiday goodness.

Throw it on for a cozy evening by the fire or to set the vibe at your holiday dinner—it’s bound to impress.

22. Donna Summer – Christmas Spirit

Disco meets Christmas? Sign us up!

Donna Summer’s Christmas Spirit is her one-and-only holiday album, and it’s finally back on vinyl after 30 years.

This reissue brings her incredible energy to a mix of traditional carols and original tracks.

Songs like “White Christmas” and “Christmas Is Here” remind us why she was the Queen of Disco.

If you need an album that adds a little sparkle to your festivities, this one’s a no-brainer.

23. Frank Sinatra – Jingle Bells (Evergreen Vinyl)

Christmas just isn’t complete without Frank Sinatra crooning in the background.

This reissue of “Jingle Bells” on stunning evergreen vinyl is as classy as it gets.

The arrangements are timeless, and Sinatra’s smooth, effortless delivery makes every note shine.

Play this one while trimming the tree or hosting a fancy holiday soirée—it’s got sophistication written all over it.

24. Dean Martin – Dino’s Christmas

Dean Martin had a way of making every song sound like pure velvet, and his holiday album Dino’s Christmas is no exception.

With tracks like “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” and “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” this album oozes charm and nostalgia.

Dean’s laid-back style and rich voice bring an irresistible coziness to every song.

Perfect for relaxing evenings or when you just need to feel a little extra holiday magic.

Modern Holiday Albums: Fresh Spins on Old Favorites

If you’re into holiday music that’s a little more “now,” these albums bring a fresh vibe to the classics.

With big voices, unique twists, and even a bit of comedy, this lineup is here to keep your season feeling festive and fun.

25. Jennifer Hudson – The Gift of Love

Jennifer Hudson does not hold back on her first-ever holiday album, The Gift of Love.

Her powerhouse vocals absolutely soar on timeless classics like “O Holy Night” and “Winter Wonderland.”

But the real treats are the originals, like “Almost Christmas,” a duet with Common that brings soulful warmth to the season.

And don’t miss “Carol of the Bells,” where she teams up with South Africa’s The Joy for a cappella magic.

This album is pure heart, and it’s got all the big, sweeping moments you’d expect from an EGOT winner.

26. Little Big Town – The Christmas Record

Little Big Town nailed it with The Christmas Record, their first-holiday album.

Produced by the legendary Dave Cobb, this album blends familiar holiday classics with originals that will have you singing along in no time.

“Glow” kicks things off with a cheery, harmony-filled chorus: “That shine, that shimmer deep inside of you…”

It’s upbeat, it’s charming, and it’s everything you want from country holiday music.

This collection is perfect for cozying up with family, preferably with some twinkling lights and hot cocoa.

27. Jimmy Fallon – Holiday Seasoning

Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning is as quirky and fun as you’d expect from the king of late-night comedy.

But don’t sleep on the music—he roped in some A-list guests to make it surprisingly legit.

Highlights include the hilariously catchy “Almost Too Early for Christmas” with Dolly Parton and “Hallmark Movie” featuring Cara Delevingne.

Oh, and there’s “New Year’s Eve Polka (5-4-3-2-1)” with The Roots and Weird Al, which is exactly as wild as it sounds.

If you’re looking to laugh while still feeling festive, this one’s for you.

28. Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong – Swinging Holiday

Two jazz legends. One holiday album. What more do you need?

Swinging Holiday combines Ella Fitzgerald’s Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas and Louis Armstrong’s Louis Wishes You a Cool Yule into one perfect box set.

Ella’s smooth elegance meets Louis’ gravelly charm, and together they create a jazzy holiday masterpiece.

Tracks like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland” feel like cozying up by a roaring fire with a classic cocktail in hand.

Jazz lovers, this one’s a no-brainer.

29. The Philly Specials – A Philly Special Christmas Party

Who knew NFL players could sing?

The Philly Specials—a group that includes former Eagle Jason Kelce and current players Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata—deliver big time with A Philly Special Christmas Party.

It’s the kind of album that doesn’t take itself too seriously but still feels heartfelt.

Proceeds go to charity, benefiting organizations like the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center in Philly.

The Americana vibe, combined with guest vocals from Stevie Nicks on “Maybe This Christmas,” will tug at your heartstrings.

It’s funny, it’s moving, and it’s perfect for fans of soulful holiday music with a twist.

Add These Best New Christmas Songs to Your Holiday Playlist

The holidays are all about creating cherished memories, taking a well-deserved break from the daily hustle, and enjoying a relaxing holiday getaway.

Add some festive music to the mix, and every moment becomes even more magical, turning ordinary days into unforgettable celebrations.

These best new Christmas songs bring fresh energy to your playlist.

These songs are perfect for singing along, dancing around the house, or just soaking in those cozy holiday vibes.

Add these songs to your playlist today and turn up the volume.

Let the music fill your home with holiday cheer and make every moment this season feel even more special.

Happy holidays and happy listening!