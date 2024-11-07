Ah, Snoop Dogg—the man, the legend, the D-O-double-G!

Ever since he appeared in the ‘90s, Snoop has dropped hit after hit and proved he’s an icon in the rap game.

His career has been one wild ride, from the rough-and-tough gangsta rap days to his spot on primetime TV and, yes, even the kitchen with Martha Stewart.

Somehow, no matter what he does, he keeps that same cool, laid-back vibe we all love.

Today, we’re going through his top 20 songs—the ones that show his talent and remind us why he’s still around, still loved, and still making waves in music.

These tracks cover every side of Snoop’s career, from his early gangsta days to his fun, laid-back hits, which prove why he’s a lasting part of pop culture.

Key Takeaways Tracks like "Gin and Juice," "Who Am I (What’s My Name)?" and "Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang" will give you a feel for his signature West Coast style.

Songs like "Beautiful," "Drop It Like It’s Hot," and "Signs" show how he can switch from rap to pop and still sound like the cool Snoop we know.

"Young, Wild & Free," "The Next Episode," and "I Wanna Rock" are perfect if you’re in the mood to relax, vibe, and feel that Snoop Dogg groove.

1. “Gin and Juice”

If there’s one song that defines Snoop Dogg, it’s “Gin and Juice.” And it’ll forever be one of the best Snoop Dogg songs.

Released as the second single from his debut album Doggystyle in 1993, this track is everything the West Coast G-funk sound represents: smooth, relaxed, and packed with a carefree vibe.

Produced by the legendary Dr. Dre, the song captures the lifestyle of a young, laid-back Snoop, chilling with his crew and enjoying life.

The lyrics paint a picture of cruising through Long Beach, surrounded by friends, good times, and, of course, gin and juice.

Not only did “Gin and Juice” climb to No. 8 on the Billboard charts, but it also introduced Snoop’s signature phrase, “With my mind on my money and my money on my mind.”

This line became a cultural staple embedded in hip-hop and beyond.

And the track’s music video, featuring Snoop cruising in a lowrider and throwing a party, undoubtedly added to its iconic status.

It’s been referenced, covered, and celebrated across generations, standing the test of time as a true hip-hop anthem.

2. “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?”

This track was Snoop’s first big solo hit and came out swinging.

“Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” announced Snoop’s arrival in the rap game.

Produced by Dr. Dre and released in 1993, this single leaned heavily on a funky bassline, thanks to a sample from George Clinton’s Atomic Dog.

Dre’s production brilliance and Snoop’s smooth, almost effortless flow created a song that was nothing short of a masterpiece.

The track introduced a new generation to G-funk and solidified Snoop’s style as fresh yet grounded in old-school funk.

The song’s music video, in which Snoop and his friends morph into dogs, gave fans a taste of Snoop’s playful, down-to-earth persona, which would soon become iconic.

The song topped the charts and sold over 800,000 copies in its first week, making Snoop one of the hottest new rappers on the scene.

3. “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang”

Before Snoop even had his album, he made waves with this monumental track from Dr. Dre’s The Chronic (1992).

“Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang” was like nothing people had heard before.

With its infectious hook and laid-back yet powerful beat, it became the anthem that brought G-funk to the masses.

Yet again, Dre’s genius production blended perfectly with Snoop’s laid-back, smooth-as-silk flow, creating a vibe as chill as it was raw.

The line, “One, two, three and to the fo’/Snoop Doggy Dogg and Dr. Dre is at the do’,” became instantly recognizable and is still quoted today as one of the most memorable intros in hip-hop.

The song catapulted Snoop into mainstream success and gave him the exposure that set the stage for his solo career.

4. “Deep Cover”

“Deep Cover” was Snoop’s introduction to the world.

In 1992, Dr. Dre took a chance on an unknown young rapper from Long Beach and put him on this track for the Deep Cover movie soundtrack.

The result was a gritty, hard-hitting track that showcased Snoop’s storytelling ability and his cool, laid-back style.

A dark and intense vibe perfectly matched the movie’s tone, giving listeners a taste of Snoop’s raw talent.

Quickly becoming infamous, the line “187 on an undercover cop” highlighted Snoop’s edgy lyrics and fearless approach.

“Deep Cover” is significant as Snoop’s first big track and the moment that marked the beginning of a legendary partnership with Dr. Dre.

The success of “Deep Cover” set the stage for The Chronic and Doggystyle, and it was an essential milestone in Snoop and Dre’s careers.

5. “Young, Wild & Free”

In 2011, nearly two decades after his debut, Snoop proved he could still create hits that resonate with audiences of all ages.

“Young, Wild & Free,” a collaboration with Wiz Khalifa and Bruno Mars, was the perfect anthem for anyone who wanted to let loose and live in the moment.

It was released as the lead single for the Mac & Devin Go to High School soundtrack, a stoner comedy starring Snoop and Wiz.

The track was an instant hit with its infectious hook by Bruno Mars and the catchy, carefree chorus, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Without question, the song’s feel-good vibes and timeless theme of enjoying life struck a chord with fans old and young.

The lyrics—“So what we get drunk, so what we smoke weed, we’re just having fun, we don’t care who sees”—became a universal message of freedom and youth.

“Young, Wild & Free” showed that Snoop could keep up with younger artists and remain relevant, appealing to new fans as well as those who’d been around since his early days.

6. “Drop It Like It’s Hot”

Here’s a track that ruled the airwaves in 2004 and showed everyone that Snoop was still very much in the game.

“Drop It Like It’s Hot” came out swinging, with Pharrell on production duty, and proved that often, less is more.

The beat was simple—like really simple—just a few clicks, some snaps, and that now-iconic “Snooooop” vocal.

But that simplicity is what made it pop.

Snoop’s laid-back delivery mixed perfectly with Pharrell’s clean, stripped-down beat created a track that sounded like nothing else on the radio.

It was smooth, slick, and just plain cool.

The song became Snoop’s first No.1 on the Billboard charts, and even the ringtone went platinum (yep, back when ringtones were a big deal!).

And Billboard eventually named it the most popular rap song of the decade.

7. “Beautiful”

If there was ever a song to play with the top down on a sunny day, it’s “Beautiful.”

Released in 2003, this track began Snoop and Pharrell’s dynamic partnership.

Pharrell and The Neptunes were on fire with their production, and they added a splash of funk and soul that made it impossible not to smile while listening.

Charlie Wilson, the R&B legend, dropped some smooth backing vocals that added just the right amount of charm.

“Beautiful” showed off a different side of Snoop—less gangsta and more romantic, with lines like, “Don’t fool with the player with the cool whip.”

The track peaked at No.6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and gave Snoop another huge hit.

It’s still a fan favorite, especially when summer rolls around, and this track proves Snoop can effortlessly transition from West Coast gangsta to feel-good romantic.

8. “Murder Was the Case”

Here’s where Snoop got dark and a bit personal.

“Murder Was the Case” was, in fact, inspired by real-life events.

Around the time he dropped Doggystyle, Snoop was facing murder charges, and this song captured that tension and drama.

The lyrics tell the story of a man who makes a deal with the devil for success, only to be haunted by it all.

It’s like Snoop took listeners on a journey through his mind and gave listeners a peak into the fears and temptations that come with fame and the streets.

Produced by Dr. Dre, the beat was moody and intense and fit the story perfectly.

And then, as if the song wasn’t intense enough, Snoop made a short film to go along with it, diving even deeper into the narrative.

9. “Still a G Thang”

When Snoop moved to No Limit Records in the late ‘90s, fans weren’t sure what to expect.

Could the West Coast icon fit in with Master P and the Southern style of No Limit?

“Still a G Thang” was his way of saying, “Yep, I’m still Snoop.”

This 1998 track was a nod to his roots. Even though he’d left Death Row, he hadn’t lost his West Coast vibe.

The beat gave a little nod to G-funk but with a fresher, updated twist that made it clear he was moving forward.

Snoop sounded right at home; the song had that smooth, confident swagger he’s known for.

This track was like a bridge—connecting the Snoop of the past to the Snoop we’d see in the future.

It showed that while adapting and evolving, he was still the same guy who brought us “Nuthin’ But A G Thang.”

10. “Sensual Seduction”

This one came out of left field!

In 2007, Snoop surprised everyone with “Sensual Seduction” (or “Sexual Eruption” if you’re going uncensored).

Interestingly, he ditched his usual rap style and went all-in with Auto-Tune, and it didn’t disappoint.

Shawty Redd produced the track, bringing in a style that blended electronic beats with smooth R&B, and Snoop just floated over it with a cool, almost hypnotic vibe.

This was Snoop exploring new territory and letting us know he wasn’t afraid to try something different.

The track hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, which proved that fans loved his experimental side.

It was catchy and fun, and it once again showed that Snoop could break out of any box people tried to put him in.

11. “Ain’t No Fun (If the Homies Can’t Have None)”

Now, this one is classic 90s Snoop Dogg, featuring some of the best in the game: Nate Dogg, Warren G, and Kurupt.

“Ain’t No Fun” is one of those tracks that just sounds like California.

It has a smooth G-funk beat, Nate Dogg’s unforgettable hook, and a vibe about kicking back with your crew.

Snoop and friends bring a mix of playful lyrics and that unapologetic West Coast style.

Even though it never got an official single release, the song became a fan favorite and still lights up any party.

“Ain’t No Fun” is a piece of the 90s West Coast lifestyle, and if you play it anywhere today, it’ll get everyone singing along.

It’s a track that defined an era and solidified Snoop’s place in hip-hop’s Hall of Fame.

12. “The Next Episode”

When Dr. Dre and Snoop reunited for “The Next Episode” in 2000, it was like the West Coast rap world was holding its breath.

Fans knew these two had magic, and they delivered—big time.

With that unmistakable beat and Snoop’s smooth-as-butter delivery, this track brought back all the G-funk vibes.

Plus, we got a feature from Nate Dogg, who absolutely killed the outro with his iconic “Hold up…we smokin’ weed every day.”

Even though it only hit No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 when it dropped, the track has become legendary over the years.

It was even the opening number for the hip-hop halftime show at the Super Bowl in 2022.

13. “Vapors”

Snoop’s 1997 cover of Biz Markie’s “Vapors” on his Tha Doggfather album was more than a remake.

It’s safe to say it was a tribute to the old-school artists who paved the way for him.

By taking Biz Markie’s classic and giving it a West Coast twist, Snoop showed love for the hip-hop culture that raised him.

He kept the original story, added his laid-back style, and created something new while respecting the past.

The beat was smoother, the delivery had Snoop’s signature chill vibe, and the whole track was a nod to hip-hop’s roots.

“Vapors” was about Snoop’s respect for the genre, admiration for Biz, and ability to honor a legend while adding flavor.

14. “Lay Low”

“Lay Low” is a straight-up masterpiece from Snoop’s The Last Meal album in 2000.

This track brought together a dream team: Master P, Nate Dogg, Tha Eastsidaz, and Butch Cassidy, with Dr. Dre on production.

The beat is smooth and laid-back but still has that edge that makes it pure West Coast.

Nate Dogg’s hook is catchy as ever, and every artist on the track brings their A-game.

It was Snoop’s final album with No Limit Records, and he made sure to go out with a bang.

It’s the kind of track you play loud and just vibe to, a posse cut that captures everything we love about Snoop’s No Limit era.

15. “California Gurls”

In 2010, Snoop showed us he could cross into the pop world without missing a beat.

Teaming up with Katy Perry on “California Gurls,” he brought his West Coast cool to a new audience.

The song was about California sunshine, beaches, and fun, and Snoop’s verse added the right amount of smoothness to Katy’s catchy pop vibe.

It was the perfect summer anthem, and it dominated the charts, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After dropping this song, it was made known that Snoop could fit in anywhere, even on a catchy pop hit.

Plus, who doesn’t love a song that makes you want to head straight to the beach?

16. “Lodi Dodi”

Snoop’s cover of Slick Rick’s “La Di Da Di” on his debut album Doggystyle wasn’t a song remake but rather a homage.

Slick Rick was one of Snoop’s biggest influences, and this track was his way of honoring the legendary storyteller while putting his own West Coast spin on it.

Snoop’s version, “Lodi Dodi,” took the classic beat and smoothed it with Dr. Dre’s signature production.

He kept the funny, playful storytelling from the original but added his chill, laid-back flow, making it uniquely his own.

It became an instant favorite and showed that even as a rookie, Snoop deeply respected the hip-hop legends who came before him.

17. “Bitch Please”

Did somebody say ‘West Coast banger’? Because that’s exactly what you get with “Bitch Please.”

This track from Snoop’s No Limit Top Dogg album in 1999 brought in Xzibit and production from Dr. Dre, so you know it was bound to be fire.

The beat is gritty, the energy is high, and Snoop and Xzibit bring the raw, no-nonsense attitude that fans love.

Dre’s production gave the track a tight, bouncy beat that let Snoop and Xzibit just go off, spitting lines that were cocky, confident, and loaded with attitude.

It’s one of those songs that gets your head nodding from the second it starts.

“Bitch Please” is a whole vibe—pure West Coast style and proof that when Snoop and Dre team up, it’s always something special.

18. “Beautiful” (feat. Pharrell)

Snoop took a slight detour from his usual gangsta rap with “Beautiful,” bringing Pharrell and Charlie Wilson on board to create this smooth, soulful jam in 2002.

Pharrell’s production added a funky, feel-good beat that instantly makes you think of sunny days and cool breezes.

Charlie Wilson’s vocals added a silky layer, and the result was a hit that showcased a softer, more romantic side of Snoop.

This was Snoop being laid-back but also kinda flirty, showing he didn’t have to be hardcore all the time to make a hit.

“Beautiful” made it to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it’s still the kind of track that makes you want to kick back and soak up some sun.

19. “Signs” (feat. Justin Timberlake and Charlie Wilson)

“Signs” was a fun, funky jam that showed Snoop was open to experimenting with pop sounds.

Released in 2004 as part of his R&G (Rhythm & Gangsta): The Masterpiece album, this track brought Justin Timberlake and Charlie Wilson together for a star-studded, genre-blending hit.

With Justin channeling his best Michael Jackson vibes and Charlie adding that R&B flavor, Snoop found himself in a new, upbeat groove.

Pharrell and The Neptunes crafted a light and infectious beat that gave Snoop the perfect space to let loose with his verses.

“Signs” hit the charts and showed us Snoop’s funky, pop-friendly side.

20. “I Wanna Rock”

“I Wanna Rock” from Snoop’s Malice n Wonderland album (2009) embodies classic Snoop swagger.

Produced by Scoop DeVille, the track has a hypnotic beat and samples the famous “It Takes Two” hook, which Snoop rides with his signature smooth flow.

This is Snoop doing what he does best: sounding effortlessly cool and throwing out catchy lines that stick in your head.

“I Wanna Rock” is a perfect blend of old-school vibes and modern production, a song that feels like a throwback while still sounding fresh.

It’s the kind of track you play when you want to channel that laid-back, confident vibe only Snoop can deliver.

With “I Wanna Rock,” Snoop showed that even after years in the game, he could still create hits that remind everyone why he’s one of the best to ever do it.

Hit Play and Experience the Evolution of Snoop Dogg

Take a listen to these classics, explore his different albums, and experience the evolution of a hip-hop legend.

And don’t stop here—Snoop’s discography is packed with hidden gems and fan favorites that show just how much he’s pushed boundaries over the years.

Hit play, sit back, and let the D-O-double-G take you through his unforgettable journey in music.