The year 2025 is looking exciting for music lovers, with many popular artists promising new albums.

But as fans know, album release dates can change quickly—sometimes delayed by unexpected events or artists needing more time to add finishing touches.

While others surprised their fans with unexpected announcements or unusual collaborations, giving us a tantalizing preview of what’s coming.

So, here’s the full list of major albums coming out in 2025 featuring big names like The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, and more.

Early-Year Releases from The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and Ringo Starr

Fans have been waiting a long time for The Weeknd to release the final album in his popular trilogy.

On January 7, 2024, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) teased followers with mysterious Instagram posts hinting at something big.

Finally, in September, he shared the album title, Hurry Up Tomorrow, and confirmed a release on January 25, 2025.

However, on January 13, the album got pushed back because of dangerous wildfires around Los Angeles.

Abel Tesfaye said he was delaying the Rose Bowl concert and album out of respect and concern for everyone affected.

Eventually, the album got rescheduled to January 31.

Four months later, a film called Hurry Up Tomorrow will follow, starring Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan.

Then there’s Lady Gaga, who started teasing her seventh album (fans nicknamed it LG7) back in May 2024 during her Gaga Chromatica Ball movie on HBO Max.

The short message at the end, “LG7 GAGA RETURNS,” excited her fans, known as Little Monsters.

Gaga first mentioned a February 2025 release date in Vogue but later pushed it slightly to March.

She told the Los Angeles Times, “The album moves between different types of music, almost chaotically, but ends in love.”

Gaga also released a Halloween-themed music video for her single “Disease,” giving fans a taste of what’s coming.

Former Beatle Ringo Starr will release his new country-flavored album Look Up on January 10.

Produced by T Bone Burnett, this album features famous musicians like Alison Krauss, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Lucius, and Larkin Poe.

Burnett even praised Starr, saying at 84 years old, “He’s never sounded better.”

Lana Del Rey, Joe Jonas, and the Big Delays of 2025

One of the year’s most talked-about albums is from Lana Del Rey.

Initially teasing a purely country album titled Lasso set for September 2024, she shifted gears and announced the new record would be called The Right Person Will Stay, coming on May 21, 2025.

She shared a snippet of a song titled “Henry, Come On,” confirming it would be on the album.

Lana described her upcoming music as “Americana” or even “Southern Gothic,” produced by Luke Laird, Jack Antonoff, Zach Dawes, and Drew Erickson.

Another notable delay involves Joe Jonas.

He announced in July 2024 that his album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, would arrive on October 18 but later postponed it to September.

Joe explained on X, “The album is gonna come out later now because I wanted to add some final touches.”

There’s still no new release date yet, leaving his fans on the edge of their seats.

Other Highly Anticipated Albums Throughout 2025

Mac Miller’s unreleased project, Balloonerism, will finally drop posthumously on January 17.

This mysterious album has intrigued fans for years, with rumors suggesting it includes collaborations with artists like SZA, Flying Lotus, and Thundercat.

British artist FKA Twigs surprised her fans with a dance-focused album, Eusexua, scheduled for January 24.

Inspired by the nightlife in Prague, it’s not exactly what her fans expected—but they’re excited about the change.

Three singles, “Eusexua,” “Drums of Death,” and “Perfect Stranger,” have been released already, giving fans a peek into her new club-inspired sound.

Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara is also returning with a new album titled Love & Hyperbole on February 14.

The first single, “Dead Man,” suggests she’ll deliver a soulful style similar to Amy Winehouse.

Sharon Van Etten is changing things up with her new band. On February 7, she will release an album called Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory.

She and her bandmates created songs by simply jamming together—a totally new experience for Sharon.

Pop star Tate McRae will follow her recent success with another energetic pop record, So Close to What, out February 21.

Her earlier hits like “Greedy” and “Exes” showed her potential to dominate pop charts.

Fans are also awaiting Taylor Swift’s next big re-release—Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Swift hasn’t shared exact dates yet, but fans hope 2025 is finally the year it drops.

Meanwhile, Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía has teased a return to flamenco on her upcoming album, still without a confirmed release date.

Full List of Confirmed 2025 Album Releases

January Releases:

Ringo Starr: Look Up (Jan. 10)

(Jan. 10) Mac Miller: Balloonerism (Jan. 17)

(Jan. 17) FKA Twigs: Eusexua (Jan. 24)

(Jan. 24) The Weeknd: Hurry Up Tomorrow (Jan. 31)

(Jan. 31) Bonnie “Prince” Billy: The Purple Bird (Jan. 31)

(Jan. 31) Mogwai: The Bad Fire (Jan. 24)

(Jan. 24) Larkin Poe: Bloom (Jan. 24)

(Jan. 24) Central Cee: Can’t Rush Greatness (Jan. 24)

February Releases:

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory (Feb. 7)

Alessia Cara: Love & Hyperbole (Feb. 14)

(Feb. 14) Mereba: The Breeze Grew a Fire (Feb. 14)

(Feb. 14) Richard Dawson: End of the Middle (Feb. 14)

(Feb. 14) Tate McRae: So Close to What (Feb. 21)

(Feb. 21) Roddy Ricch: The Navy Album (Feb. 21)

(Feb. 21) Youth Lagoon: Rarely Do I Dream (Feb. 21)

(Feb. 21) Baths: Gut (Feb. 21)

(Feb. 21) Darkside: Nothing (Feb. 28)

(Feb. 28) Everything is Recorded: Temporary (Feb. 28)

(Feb. 28) Panda Bear: Sinister Grift (Feb. 28)

March Releases:

Jason Isbell: Foxes in the Snow (March 7)

(March 7) Japanese Breakfast: For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women) (March 21)

(March 21) Destroyer: Dan’s Boogie (March 28)

(March 28) Great Grandpa: Patience, Moonbeam (March 28)

April Releases:

Dirty Projectors & Stargaze: Song of the Earth (April 4)

(April 4) DJ Koze: Music Can Hear Us (April 4)

May Releases:

Lana Del Rey: The Right Person Will Stay (May 21)

(May 21) Cole Pulice (TBD May 2025)

Albums Still Awaiting Dates: