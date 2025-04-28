Post Malone returned to the Coachella stage on Sunday, April 20, 2025, to headline the final night of the two-weekend festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Unlike Weekend 1, where he performed alone, Malone brought out two surprise guests, Ed Sheeran and Jelly Roll, for his Weekend 2 show.

Key Takeaways Post Malone closed Coachella 2025 with surprise performances by Ed Sheeran and Jelly Roll, delivering a country-inspired set that included “Sunflower” and “Losers.”

Two days before his performance, Malone was served court papers by his ex-fiancée, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, as both filed separate custody petitions for their daughter in different states.

Malone’s Weekend 2 set was better received than Weekend 1, with improved sound, less reliance on backing vocals, and a more focused performance.

Jelly Roll and Ed Sheeran Join the Stage

First, Jelly Roll joined him on stage for their song “Losers” from Malone’s 2023 country album F-1 Trillion. This performance matched the original version of the album, with both artists visibly emotional on stage. After the song, Post Malone said,

“I’m so fing grateful to be able to have the fing opportunity to be able to go on tour with the kindest soul such as yourself. I knew from the first moment that I fing hugged you that you had the biggest heart in the fing universe, and I can only say thank you so very much, and thank you for coming out tonight and I love you and I can’t wait to kick some fing ass. You are the greatest motherfer in the world.”

Later in the set, Ed Sheeran appeared to perform “Sunflower,” taking over Swae Lee’s original part. Sheeran played acoustic guitar and sang lead vocals. Malone reacted with surprise,

“Holy f***. I didn’t even know he was here tonight.”

Despite this statement, he had two red Solo cups ready, suggesting the moment was planned.

Malone did not perform his duet “I Had Some Help” with any substitute. This could be a sign of respect for Morgan Wallen, who sings on the original version.

Sheeran’s Coachella Weekend

Ed Sheeran had already been active at Coachella before Sunday night. On Saturday, April 19, he performed a solo afternoon set, which began at 3 p.m. and was broadcast at 4 p.m. Sheeran played 10 of his biggest hits and debuted a live version of his new single “Azizam,” which was the first time the song had been performed outside of a small promotional setting.

Sheeran also hosted a pop-up “Old Phone Pub” somewhere on the festival grounds. On Sunday, before appearing with Malone, Sheeran performed at his pub alongside Shaboozey, Alex Warren, and the Irish traditional band Beoga. He and Shaboozey performed “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” together.

Sheeran is promoting his upcoming eighth album Play. The album does not yet have a release date, but the single “Azizam” was released in early April, followed by its music video a week later.

Jelly Roll: One Song, One Tour, One Message

Jelly Roll’s performance with Post Malone was brief but impactful. He is set to join Malone on a stadium tour that begins April 29 and ends July 1. Their onstage chemistry is undeniable, and the proof was in the pudding during their performance of “Losers.” Post’s long message to Jelly Roll on stage reflected mutual respect and friendship.

Post Malone’s Stage Style

Throughout the show, Malone spoke freely, to say the least. Some fans in the livestream chat even joked that every “ladies and gentlemen” or “f***” could be used for a drinking game. He said,

“We’ve come to play some shitty songs and get f***ed up while we do it.”

“I apologize for being pitchy.”

“Some consider [the following song] the only good song. And I quite agree…”

“How many of you motherfers were here last week? I’m gonna try not to f this one up, and I’m gonna try to make it a good one, ladies and gentlemen.”

Viewers noticed that Malone was holding a red Solo cup, a cigarette, and a mic at the same time, without spilling. One fan commented, “He smokes just like Dave Chappelle.”

Others wrote,

“This is the longest I have ever tolerated country music before.”

“Way better than week 1.”

“Last week better.”

“I rather wait for K-pop Malone.”

“Sold out to country SAD!”

“He has risen.” (This came as Malone was raised on a floating platform.)

“He shouldn’t be up that high while drinking.”

“Love who you love – let’s see if country folks vibe with that one, Posty.”

“The whole crowd getting second-hand smoke tonight.”

“Oops, couple more ‘Ladies and gentlemens’ for the road.”

“Where is Jennie?” (This comment repeated throughout the weekend livestream.)

Many viewers agreed that Weekend 2’s set had better sound and felt more focused than Weekend 1.

Post Malone Served Court Papers Before Performance

Two days before his Coachella performance, Malone was served legal documents. On Friday, April 18, a process server hired by his ex-fiancée, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, delivered papers to him at a Downtown Los Angeles apartment building.

Malone and Park filed separate custody petitions over their daughter earlier in April. The child’s name and age are not public. Malone filed on April 14 in Utah, while Park filed on April 16 in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Park’s filing asks for sole physical custody and joint legal custody. She stated that the child lived with both parents until November 2024. Malone’s filing details are not public, but he filed in Utah because the couple had been living in Salt Lake City.

In past interviews, Malone spoke about fatherhood. In July 2023, he said on Apple Music,

“Having a baby really put a lot into perspective and it’s really slowed me down a lot, but it’s, like, the most beautiful thing… I just want to take a second and enjoy it. It’s not about the destination. It’s the journey.”

In August 2024, he told CBS Sunday Morning,

“It changes your life in the best way ever… I’ll never forget her. If you’ve heard her cry, you’ll never forget her, either.”

Other Festival Highlights and Logistics

Coachella Weekend 2 featured major acts like Megan Thee Stallion, Kraftwerk, Junior H, Soft Play, Shaboozey, Tripolism, Ty Dolla $ign, Muni Long, Circle Jerks, and Basement Jaxx.

On Saturday, the L.A. Philharmonic brought out Dave Grohl, who performed “Everlong.” Irish hip-hop group Kneecap used their set to show messages including “Free Palestine,” “F*** Israel,” and accusations that the U.S. was enabling genocide. These messages sparked debate among attendees and online.

From a logistics standpoint, Coachella 2025 handled traffic better than in past years. Up to 40,000 campers arrived with fewer delays due to added toll plazas. Indio Police reported a 17% increase in arrests during Weekend 1 compared to 2024. They worked alongside the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Avenue 50 will remain closed until May 5 for Coachella and the upcoming Stagecoach Festival. Attendees were encouraged to use hotel shuttles and ride-share services.