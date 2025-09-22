Coachella’s 2026 lineup has been revealed, with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G set to headline the two-weekend festival. The event returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, running April 10–12 and April 17–19.

Headliners and Lineup Highlights

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G top the bill for this year’s festival, with Anyma also named as a headliner. Anyma is set to debut his Æden project in a world premiere. And for the first time ever, Bieber and Karol G have been named headliners at Coachella. Carpenter will return after her festival debut in 2024.

The lineup includes The Strokes, the xx, Young Thug, David Byrne, FKA twigs, Turnstile, Addison Rae, Ethel Cain, Alex G, PinkPantheress, Iggy Pop, Giveon, Little Simz, Devo, Blood Orange, Geese, Dijon, Wet Leg, Oklou, Black Flag, Disclosure, Sexyy Red, Katseye, Moby, Joyce Manor, Lykke Li, CMAT, Wednesday, Model/Actriz, Ceremony, Bedouin, Lambrini Girls, Fakemink, Jane Remover, Drain, and The Rapture.

Nine Inch Noize, described as a collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize, is also on the bill. The festival poster also lists “The Bunker Debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia,” but a representative for Radiohead confirmed the band will not appear in person.

About the Headliners

Sabrina Carpenter returns after a 2024 debut, now promoted to headliner following the success of her albums Short n’ Sweet and Man’s Best Friend. She’s scheduled to close 2025 with residencies in New York and Los Angeles, and is booked for several South American festivals ahead of Coachella.

Justin Bieber will take the main stage as a headliner for the first time. Though he’s previously made guest appearances with other artists at Coachella, this marks his official debut. It’s also Bieber’s first live concert in over three years; his last tour was cut short in 2022 due to health concerns. In 2025, Bieber released Swag and the 44-track Swag II.

Karol G headlines after first performing at Coachella in 2022. Her latest album, Tropicoqueta, was released in June 2025, and her Coachella set will be her first full show in support of the record. Karol G is the first Latina artist to headline Coachella, following Bad Bunny’s historic set as the first Latin artist in 2023. She recently played São Paulo’s Corinthians Arena for an NFL halftime show.

Anyma will present the world premiere of his Æden project, while Nine Inch Noize will debut their collaboration. The festival will also feature “The Bunker Debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia,” though Radiohead will not appear.

Coachella 2025 Recap and Early Announcement

Last year’s Coachella featured Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott as headliners. Temperatures reached a record 102 degrees Fahrenheit (39°C) on the opening weekend. Charli XCX brought Billie Eilish, Lorde, and Troye Sivan on stage, while Clairo was introduced by Bernie Sanders. FKA twigs missed her performance due to visa issues, and Massive Attack declined their invitation, citing environmental concerns.

This year’s lineup announcement arrived ahead of schedule. The 2025 lineup was released in late November, while the 2024 roster appeared in January.