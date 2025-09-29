On Sunday, September 21, 2025, Elton John followed through on a bet that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments in pop culture this year. The 78-year-old “Rocket Man” singer gave 24-year-old British pop star Lola Young the keys to his house after losing a lighthearted wager tied to her single D£aler.

The moment was shared on Instagram in a video that showed Elton standing beside Lola with his arm around her shoulder, awkwardly smiling as he admitted his defeat. “I’m here with Lola, and I said, ‘Lola, if your single didn’t get to Number One, that I would give you the keys to my house,’” he explained.

Lola, who appeared both amused and ready to claim her winnings, replied: “Yeah, I know, I’ve been waiting.”

The exchange continued with Elton asking if he and his husband, David Furnish, could still stay the odd night in the house. Lola quipped: “No, sorry, it’s mine now.” Elton grumbled in response: “Me and my big mouth.”

The joke was amplified when Elton’s comment appeared to nod to Lola’s own lyrics from her earlier hit Messy, where she sings: “And I’m too perfect, ’til I open my big mouth.”

Key Takeaways Elton John promised to give Lola Young the keys to his house if her single D£aler did not reach No. 1, and upheld the bet when it peaked at No. 27.

The playful video exchange included witty banter between John, his husband David Furnish, and Lola Young, making fans laugh worldwide.

D£aler is part of Young’s 2025 album I’m Only Fucking Myself, released on September 19, which earned a mixed but promising review and followed her No. 1 hit Messy.

The Bet Began on Elton’s Rocket Hour Show

The origins of the bet go back to July 2025, when Elton hosted Lola on his Apple Music 1 program Elton John’s Rocket Hour. During the conversation, he praised her track D£aler with emphatic conviction.

Calling it “the biggest smash I’ve heard in years”, Elton told her: “I have to say, after listening to the album, there’s a track on your album which would be the next single, I’m going to tell everyone it’s called ‘D£aler’. And if that isn’t Number One, I bet my house that that’s a Number One single. I bet my house. It is f—— amazing. It’s unbelievable. It’s the biggest smash I’ve heard in years.”

Despite Elton’s confidence, D£aler peaked at No. 27 on the U.K. singles chart. True to his word, Elton surrendered his house keys in the video, which Lola captioned: “Since D£aler isn’t Number One yet, @eltonjohn had to give me his house (as promised). I’m sure this is the last time he’ll make a bet … Thanks @eltonjohn, love ya x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖊 𝕷𝖔𝖑𝖆 𝖄𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖌 (@lolayounggg)

Elton himself left a playful comment under her post: “Thanks for letting us sleep over every now and then, @lolayounggg!” Lola added a cheeky note in the video itself, writing: “I’m sure Elton spends all day wishing his house was still his too. Sorry buddy.”

Details on D£aler and New Young’s Album

D£aler is featured on Lola Young’s newly released album I’m Only Fucking Myself, which dropped on Friday, September 19, 2025. The record received a three-star review from NME. Critic El Hunt described it as “a little all over the place” but also praised it for packing “interesting and surprising spins on pop into one record […] largely pulling it off.”

The review positioned Young as “one of the more interesting new names breaking out right now”, noting that while the album occasionally lacked focus, it generated excitement for her future projects.

This album follows the massive success of Lola’s earlier single Messy, which reached No. 1 and became one of the biggest songs of 2025 so far. At the Ivor Novello Awards earlier this year, where she received the Rising Star Award, Lola shared the emotional backstory behind the track.

“I just wrote it from a really personal place and it can sometimes be re-triggering hearing that song because it was so intense,” she said at the ceremony. “I’m out of that place now, out of that difficult time in my life. I think it’s just a relatable song. A lot of people don’t feel like they’re enough for somebody; they don’t feel like they’ll ever win.”

Beyond her album release, Lola Young has also announced a 2025 U.K. tour, set to begin in October. The tour will bring her fresh material, including D£aler and tracks from I’m Only Fucking Myself, to audiences nationwide.