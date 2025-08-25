Culture
Culture
Art & Culture

Florence + The Machine Announce New Album Everybody Scream for Halloween

  • Luke David
  • August 25, 2025
  • 3 minute read
On Tuesday morning, August 19, 2025, Florence Welch announced the upcoming Florence + The Machine album Everybody Scream. The release date is set for Halloween, October 31, 2025. The announcement was made in a post on the group’s social platforms, which included the album artwork and the statement, “Florence and the Machine. Everybody Scream. The new album. This Halloween.

Key Takeaways
  • Florence + The Machine will release their sixth studio album, Everybody Scream, on October 31, 2025.
  • The record will feature twelve songs, with deluxe editions offering four additional “chamber versions.”
  • Teasers included a video of Florence Welch screaming into a hole, a clip of her walking in red shoes and a red dress, and studio images featuring IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen and a whiteboard filled with messages.

Album Details and Pre-Order Information

So far, limited details about Everybody Scream have been shared publicly. The band’s website confirms that the album will include twelve new songs. Pre-orders are already open and feature several variants across physical formats. Deluxe editions on both CD and vinyl will contain four additional “chamber versions” of tracks from the record. However, a full tracklist and the lead single have not yet been revealed. This will be Florence + The Machine’s sixth studio album, following the release of Dance Fever.

The band’s last studio album, Dance Fever, was released in 2022. It included production from Jack Antonoff and Kid Harpoon. The record peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200 and reached number one on the U.K.’s Official Albums Chart.

Viral Instagram Videos Sparked Speculation Before Album Reveal

The announcement followed a video shared the previous week on Welch’s Instagram profile. In the video, Welch was shown digging a pit in the ground and then letting out a blood-curdling scream into it. The post attracted widespread attention and speculation from fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Florence Welch (@florence)

On Friday, August 15, 2025, another teaser video was shared. This clip showed Welch walking across a field wearing blood-red shoes and a matching dress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Florence Welch (@florence)

Earlier in the summer, Welch posted additional images to her social profile. One of the pictures showed her in the studio with IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen. Another image revealed a whiteboard that contained a message and several terms written on it. The whiteboard included the following:

  • “You can have it all”
  • “Clarity — Power”
  • “Purpose”
  • “Vocals!!!”
  • “Space”
  • “Dynamics”
  • “Beauty”
  • “Swans vs. Adele”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Florence Welch (@florence)

Collaborations, Covers, and Live Releases Leading Up to 2025

Between Dance Fever and Everybody Scream, Florence Welch and the band remained active through collaborations and special projects. In 2024, Welch featured on Taylor Swift’s “Florida!!!” from The Tortured Poets Department. In 2025, she appeared on The Weeknd’s “Reflections Laughing,” a track from his Hurry Up Tomorrow LP. Welch also collaborated with Everything Is Recorded and Sampha on the single “Never Felt Better” in 2025.

In addition to collaborations, Florence + The Machine released new recordings outside of full-length albums. In 2023, the group put out the single “Mermaids.” They also recorded a cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” for the Yellowjackets soundtrack and performed a version of “White Cliffs of Dover” for the AppleTV+ series The New Look.

In October 2024, the band released a live album recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall earlier that year. The performance was staged as part of the BBC Proms and featured reworked versions of their 2009 debut album Lungs with the Jules Buckley Orchestra.

