On Friday, May 2, 2025, Gracie Abrams began her The Secret of Us Australian tour at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The concert was sold out, with 21,000 people attending. Some fans waited outside for more than 80 hours in the rain to be in the front row. The excitement was clear from the start, and the size of the crowd showed how much her popularity had grown since her last Australian tour in early 2024.

Abrams started the show barefoot and wearing a sparkly silver dress. She opened with her song Risk and shouted, “Holy shit, Sydney!” as the crowd screamed back. She looked surprised and emotional when she said, “The last time we played here, the room wasn’t this big. I’ve been dying to come back ever since.”

The Stage Looked Like Her Bedroom

Later in the concert, the lights went dark, and then Abrams appeared on the other side of the arena. This second stage was made to look like her childhood bedroom, including fairy lights, floral sheets, and a small desk lamp. She explained that many of her early songs were written in a room just like it, plus the fact that during the COVID-19 lockdowns, she performed live shows online from her bedroom. “We were like pen pals online,” she told the audience, “so it feels right to bring that world here.”

This setup led to one of the biggest moments of the night. Abrams performed Torn, a well-known 1997 song by Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia. Before she sang it, Abrams told the crowd, “It’s by an Australian artist I’ve loved for ages. You better know it.” Her quiet, emotional voice fit the song well. Afterward, she smiled and said, “Best song ever alert.” The audience cheered loudly and sang along to every word.

During the show, fans threw gifts and signs onto the stage. One of them was an Australian flag with her face printed on it. She placed it over her piano, where it stayed for the rest of the night. Moments like these make it abundantly clear how much Gracie’s fans mean to her. She even noticed a familiar face in the crowd during the song Cool. She paused and said, “Wait… I took your phone on stage at the last show. How’ve you been?”

Gracie Abrams’ Music Career Has Grown Quickly

Gracie Abrams began releasing music in 2019 after signing with Interscope Records. Her first album, Good Riddance, came out in 2023 and reached No. 52 on the Billboard 200. Her second album, The Secret of Us, was released in June 2024. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the ARIA chart in Australia. The deluxe version of the album included the song That’s So True, which became her first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a viral success on TikTok.

In 2023 and 2024, Abrams opened for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour, which helped her reach a much larger audience. She said she learned a lot by watching Swift perform in stadiums. This experience helped her prepare for her own arena shows. At the same time, she also toured with Olivia Rodrigo and released music with Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez, to name a few.

Even though she is now much more famous, Abrams continues to write songs in a personal way. She has said that she avoids reading online hate because it affects her creativity. “It’s boring as hell,” she said in an interview. Instead, she focuses on writing music and staying connected with her fans. Recently, she returned to the studio with producer Aaron Dessner at Electric Lady Studios in New York. They recorded for 12 hours and worked on new songs for her next project, which could be a full album or a series of shorter releases.

Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne Shows Are Now Complete

After the May 2 opening night in Sydney, Abrams performed two more nights at Qudos Bank Arena on May 3 and May 4. These shows were also sold out and included the same personal and emotional atmosphere. She then went on to Brisbane, where she performed at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on May 6 and 7. After that, she played three shows at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on May 9, 10, and 11. Each concert followed a similar setlist and included surprise moments, like her nightly cover of a different artist’s song.

Fans in every city wore outfits inspired by her style, carried handwritten letters, and sang every word. One fan even told her story to the entire crowd about waiting outside the arena for more than three days. These types of interactions made each show feel more personal, even inside a huge venue.

Final Tour Stops Still Ahead

With Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne finished, Abrams will perform next at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on May 13. After that, she will go to Perth for two shows at RAC Arena on May 16 and 17. Tickets for the remaining shows are still available through official sellers.

Even as her audience grows, Abrams keeps her concerts simple and focused on storytelling. Avoiding big pyrotechnics or flashy effects, you could say her shows feel like an extension of the way she began: quiet, honest songs shared with people who really listen.

At the end of her Sydney opener, she performed two final songs for the encore — So True and Close to You, which was her first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100. The crowd jumped and sang along until the last note. Abrams gave a wave and a smile, and then the lights went out. The fans left slowly, holding onto the feeling of the night.

Gracie Abrams has now completed six sold-out shows across three cities in Australia. As the tour continues, she remains focused on her original goal. “I think the best use of me as a human being on this planet,” she said, “is trying to use my writing or storytelling to make as many people as possible feel connected.” Her performances so far show that she is doing just that.