Foo Fighters have enlisted Ilan Rubin to replace drummer Josh Freese, just months after Freese’s departure from the band, which was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter and confirmed to Variety by a source. Rubin, who has been a touring member of Nine Inch Nails since 2009, will join Foo Fighters for shows beginning in October 2025 in Jakarta, Singapore, and Mexico City, though it has not been confirmed whether his role will be permanent or limited to touring.

Rubin’s departure from Nine Inch Nails created an immediate vacancy for their upcoming “Peel It Back” tour, which the band quickly filled by bringing in Josh Freese.

Josh Freese Returns to Nine Inch Nails

Josh Freese will now take Rubin’s place with Nine Inch Nails for their tour, reuniting with the group he previously drummed for from 2005 to 2008. The “Peel It Back” tour opened on August 6, 2025, at Oakland Arena, and Nine Inch Nails confirmed Freese’s return with a post on X on July 30, 2025, that included his photo and the caption, “Let’s fucking GO.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rubin had been scheduled to perform on this tour but told frontman Trent Reznor the previous week that he had “accepted a job with another band,” referring to Foo Fighters.

Ilan Rubin’s Career and Achievements

Rubin has been part of Nine Inch Nails’ touring lineup since 2009. He performed with the band when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, becoming the youngest-ever inductee.

In addition to his work with Nine Inch Nails, Rubin has played with Angels & Airwaves, Paramore, and Danny Elfman.

Josh Freese’s Time with Foo Fighters

Josh Freese joined Foo Fighters in 2023 following the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins and remained with them for two years before announcing in May 2025 that he had been let go. In a social media post, he said,

“I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band. In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry — just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I’m fine. Stay tuned for my ‘Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters’ list.”

He later shared a lighthearted list of possible reasons for his firing, including “once whistled [the Foo Fighters’ hit] ‘My Hero’ for a week solid on tour” and “never even once tried growing a beard.”

Freese’s Statement on Rejoining Nine Inch Nails

Freese wrote on Instagram that leaving Nine Inch Nails in 2008 had been “one of the hardest decisions” he had made. At the time, his wife was expecting their third child, and he chose to be at home with his family.

He stated that performing with Nine Inch Nails left him walking off stage every night, certain the band had “absolutely crushed it” and described that level of intensity, pride, and satisfaction as rare in his career.

On returning, Freese wrote:

“Now, being back on tour with Trent and the crew — helping them do what they do best night after night — is something I’m incredibly excited about. To be part of that energy again feels amazing. If you get a chance to catch one of these shows over the next six weeks, I promise, they’re going to be absolutely unforgettable. Hope to see you out there.”

Foo Fighters’ 30th Anniversary and New Music

In August 2025, Foo Fighters celebrated their 30th anniversary by releasing “Today’s Song,” their first new track in two years, which was introduced by Dave Grohl on the band’s official website. In an accompanying audio statement, Grohl acknowledged Freese’s departure, saying,

“Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy and moments of devastating heartbreak. It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen.”

Foo Fighters’ most recent album, But Here We Are, came out in 2023, following Medicine at Midnight, which won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album just one month after Hawkins’ death.