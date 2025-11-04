Jay-Z is standing firm behind Bad Bunny’s selection as the headliner for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, rejecting claims of widespread opposition. The Roc Nation founder, who leads the NFL’s music strategy, responded confidently when questioned about the controversy in New York City.

Key Takeaways Jay-Z says backlash against Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show is exaggerated, stating, “They love him.”

A petition to replace Bad Bunny with George Strait has gathered over 96,000 signatures.

Turning Point USA plans an “All American Halftime Show”, but rumored performers have denied involvement.

Jay-Z Defends Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Booking

While signing memorabilia, a woman from TMZ called out, “We gotta talk Bad Bunny.” Jay-Z initially brushed it off, replying, “I don’t wanna talk about nothing.” When she pressed further, asking, “Why are people hating on him?” he simply said, “They love him. Don’t let them fool you.”

Jay-Z personally invited Bad Bunny, whose full name is Benito Ocasio, to perform on football’s biggest stage. He later praised the artist’s influence, saying, “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honoured to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Petition to Replace Bad Bunny with George Strait

The announcement, made in October 2024, came shortly after Bad Bunny revealed he would not tour the United States during his upcoming world tour due to fears of ICE raids at his concerts. The news sparked immediate reactions across political lines.

Former President Donald Trump criticized the decision during an interview with Newsmax, saying, “I’ve never heard of him… I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s, like, crazy.”

One of Trump’s advisors confirmed that ICE agents would be present at the Super Bowl, calling the concert “shameful.” U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem also confirmed ICE’s involvement, intensifying the debate.

Soon after, a petition asking the NFL to replace Bad Bunny with country singer George Strait started spreading online. It now has over 96,000 signatures, showing that many people want a different performer.

Despite the political controversy, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stood by the decision, explaining, “He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us… It’s carefully thought through.”

Goodell added, “I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism.”

Turning Point USA’s “All American Halftime Show”

Amid the controversy, Turning Point USA, the conservative organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk, announced plans to host an “All American Halftime Show” at the same time as the official NFL performance.

The lineup for the event has not yet been announced, but online rumors quickly began to spread. An AI-generated post falsely claimed that Joan Baez, Neil Young, and Willie Nelson would perform. Representatives for the artists swiftly denied the claims.

A spokesperson for Nelson said that anyone who believed the rumor “obviously don’t know anything about Willie.” It is also highly unlikely that Neil Young or Joan Baez would participate. Young recently released a song titled “Big Crime,” which criticizes Trump, and both he and Baez have long been vocal critics of the former president.

Both artists also joined Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, performing music in protest of Trump’s administration.

Separately, guitarist Carlos Santana dismissed viral claims that he opposed Bad Bunny’s rumored 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, clarifying that the reports were entirely false.

Bad Bunny Addresses the Controversy with Humor on SNL

Bad Bunny chose to address the situation in a lighthearted way during his Saturday Night Live monologue. Opening the show, he joked, “Everyone is happy” about the halftime performance, “even Fox News.”

He then switched to Spanish to speak about the cultural importance of the moment, saying, “It’s for all the Latinos and Latinas in the whole world, and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors, more than I have achieved, who have achieved everything, demonstrating that our way, our carrying of this country, no one can ever remove nor erase.”

Concluding his remarks in English, he smiled and said, “And if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

Bad Bunny’s Record-Breaking Career and Super Bowl LX

Bad Bunny’s rise to global superstardom continues to break records across the music industry. He became the first Latin artist to earn 100 Billboard Hot 100 songs, released the first all-Spanish album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (El Último Tour Del Mundo, 2020), and tied Taylor Swift for the most solo No. 1 songs on the Billboard Global 200.

He was also Spotify’s most-streamed artist for three consecutive years (2020–2022), reaching nearly 80 million listeners worldwide.

Super Bowl LX will air live on February 8, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET, broadcast on NBC and Telemundo, and streamed on Peacock and NFL+.

In a statement following the announcement, Bad Bunny said, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”