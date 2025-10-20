Justin Timberlake has honored D’Angelo following the artist’s death at age 51. In a message posted to his Instagram Stories, Timberlake credited D’Angelo’s music, especially Brown Sugar and Voodoo, for helping him find confidence in his voice and artistic direction.

“I’ll never forget hearing Brown Sugar for the first time. It changed me. You changed me,” Timberlake wrote. He described the album as “the most pivotal moment in establishing confidence in my own voice.” Timberlake added, “For the first time, I heard a sound that reflected the sounds I grew up with – early R&B but now it was intertwined with a modern edge. The chords and arrangement carried a mixture of church/jazz/funk, the harmonies delicately dancing with one another. It sat in my spirit and always will.”

He also called D’Angelo’s 2000 album Voodoo his “favorite mixed album of all time,” adding, “The legendary players and collaborators. The sounds, the way it made colors dance around my head. It grabbed me. It shook me. I was changed once again.”

Justin Timberlake Recalls D’Angelo’s Voodoo Tour at Radio City Music Hall

Recalling a concert from the Voodoo tour, Timberlake wrote that D’Angelo’s show at Radio City Music Hall was “one of the best concerts” of his life. “You. Quest. Pino. Poyser. And everyone on that stage had just ripped the faces off that crowd,” he said. Timberlake shared that after the concert, he met D’Angelo backstage and expressed his admiration: “You were kind, under-spoken. I will never forget that.”

He concluded his tribute by writing, “Your contribution will always be remembered. Sending love and prayers to your family. You will be missed deeply. 1 of 1. RIP trailblazer. With love. One of your biggest fans.”

Timberlake’s message came amid an outpouring of tributes from artists across genres, including Lauryn Hill, Beyoncé, Nile Rodgers, Missy Elliott, Jill Scott, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator.

D’Angelo’s Death and Family Statement

D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, died on October 14, 2025, at his home in New York. His family confirmed his death to Variety, stating that he had “privately suffered from pancreatic cancer.”

In a statement, his family wrote, “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life … After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025.”

The statement continued, “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all to join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Michael Eugene Archer was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia. He began playing the piano at the age of three and performed in church alongside his father, who was a Pentecostal minister. During his youth, he performed locally in several groups, including Three of a Kind, Michael Archer and Precise, and Intelligent, Deadly but Unique (I.D.U.).

At age 18, D’Angelo won the Amateur Night competition at Harlem’s Apollo Theater for three consecutive weeks. He later signed with EMI in 1993, when he was 19 years old. In 1994, he co-wrote and co-produced the song “U Will Know” for the R&B supergroup Black Men United, which featured Usher, Brian McKnight, R. Kelly, Boyz II Men, Raphael Saadiq, and Gerald Levert.

Breakthrough with Brown Sugar and Voodoo

D’Angelo released his debut album, Brown Sugar, in 1995. The album combined traditional R&B melodies with elements of hip-hop, earning widespread acclaim. The single “Lady” became his first Top 10 hit, reaching No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1996.

His second album, Voodoo, was released in 2000. It won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album in 2001, further establishing him as a leading figure in the neo-soul movement. The album included the single “Untitled (How Does It Feel)”, which earned him the Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

The music video for “Untitled,” in which D’Angelo appeared seemingly unclothed against a dark background, became iconic and turned him into an international sex symbol.

Hiatus, Return, and Final Album

After the success of Voodoo, D’Angelo withdrew from the public eye, struggling with writer’s block and alcoholism. In 2005, he survived a serious car crash.

He returned to music in 2014 with his third and final studio album, Black Messiah, which he recorded with his band The Vanguard. The album was released following years of anticipation and amid national unrest after protests over the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner. Black Messiah went on to win two Grammy Awards in 2016: Best R&B Album and Best R&B Song for “Really Love.”

D’Angelo won a total of four Grammy Awards during his career. In Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, Voodoo was ranked No. 28, one position above The Beatles’ White Album.

He is survived by three children. Earlier in 2025, Angie Stone, the mother of his eldest son, died in a car crash at the age of 63.

Tributes from the Music Industry

Following D’Angelo’s death, tributes were shared by numerous musicians and collaborators.

Bootsy Collins wrote on X, “Say it ain’t so, but we just lost a friend, a creator & legend, D’Angelo.”

Doja Cat described him as “a true voice of soul and inspiration to many brilliant artists of our generation and generations to come.”

Jill Scott posted, “I never met D’Angelo but I love him, respect him, admire his gift. This loss HURTS!! Love to my family that are family to him. I’m so sorry. R.I.P. GENIUS.”

Tyler, the Creator recalled buying Voodoo for his ninth birthday, writing, “I couldn’t understand how someone could write something so simple but personal but broad but genius. That’s how special he was. A savant. A true alien. I am so lucky to have gotten my copy of VOODOO when I did. We are so lucky to have been alive to enjoy his art. My musical DNA was helped shaped by this man. Forever grateful. Safe travels.”

Flea, bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, wrote, “One of my all time favorites whose records I went to again and again. No one did anything funkier over the last 30 years. I never knew him but humbled myself before his music. What a rare and beautiful voice and an inimitable approach to songwriting. What a musician!!! He changed the course of popular music. Fly free with the angels D’Angelo, we will listen to you forever and always be moved. I drop to my knees and pray.”

Missy Elliott shared, “Rest Peacefully D’Angelo. No parent want to see their children go but it’s painful for children to see their parents go to so send prayers up for his son who also lost his mom this year for strength.”

Nile Rodgers recalled hearing D’Angelo’s early demos through music executive Garry Harris, who had signed him. Rodgers wrote, “He was trying to figure out what to do with the music he’d brought with him. I listened to every cut … not just out of respect but because it was smoking. At the end of the encounter he asked me, ‘What should I do with it?’ I said: ‘Put it out. It’s perfect!’ About a year later I heard one of those songs on the radio. It was genius and it was exactly what he had played for me. I know… I still have the original cassette.”

Beyoncé wrote on her website, “You were the pioneer of neo-soul, and that changed and transformed rhythm and blues forever. We will never forget you.”

Lauryn Hill shared, “Your beauty and talent were not of this world. You imaged a unity of strength and sensitivity in Black manhood to a generation that only saw itself as having to be one or the other.”