K-pop has taken over the world with its catchy music, amazing performances, and idols known for their talent, style, and charm.

Over the years, the industry has built an image of perfection, where stars seem to live exciting and flawless lives.

But in 2024, the truth about the struggles behind the scenes emerged, revealing a much darker side of this glamorous world.

As K-pop continues to grow worldwide, scandals and conversations have started about how idols are treated, the choices made by entertainment companies, and the expectations placed on performers.

This detailed look at the biggest controversies of 2024 reveals how they shook the industry and changed how people see the world of K-Pop.

Key Takeaways The 2024 scandals showed how idols deal with intense pressure from their fans, agencies, and the public, often at great personal cost.

The ADOR and HYBE drama proved how fights within companies can harm idols, fans, and even famous groups like BTS.

Unrealistic fan demands, like forcing idols to stay single or act perfect, often lead to major problems for idols and highlight the need for more realistic expectations.

Former NCT Member Taeil’s Sexual Assault Case

Moon Tae-il, a former member of the hugely popular boy group NCT, shocked fans when he was accused of being involved in a serious criminal case.

Taeil, who debuted with NCT in 2016 under SM Entertainment, had been a well-loved figure in K-pop.

But in August 2024, everything changed.

Reports revealed that Taeil, along with two acquaintances, was under investigation for sexually assaulting an intoxicated and unconscious foreign national.

This accusation, described as aggravated quasi-rape under South Korean law, led to SM Entertainment swiftly cutting ties with him.

On August 28, the company announced that Taeil had officially left NCT and would no longer be involved in its activities.

Taeil is no longer a member of NCT. We will no longer be supporting him due to the crimes he’s being accused of. We hope the victims are doing well and have the support that they need at this time. https://t.co/Ffy5zkNpjP — NCT Updating (@NCTupdating) August 28, 2024

It goes without saying that fans were devastated and angry.

Many had supported Taeil for years, only to feel betrayed by his actions.

The scandal also cast a shadow over NCT as a whole, leaving fans questioning how such a crime could occur in an industry that prides itself on strict control and high standards.

The ADOR-HYBE Power Struggle

Perhaps the biggest drama of 2024 was the corporate feud between HYBE, the parent company of BTS, and ADOR, a subsidiary that manages NewJeans, one of the most popular rookie girl groups.

At the center of the battle was Min Hee-jin, the CEO of ADOR and the creative force behind NewJeans’ success.

In April 2024, HYBE accused Min and other ADOR executives of attempting to take over the company through unauthorized actions.

Min fired back, accusing HYBE of undermining her work and trying to take credit for NewJeans’ success.

She even claimed that HYBE’s subsidiary, Belift Lab, had plagiarized NewJeans’ concepts—everything from makeup and choreography to costumes—for their girl group ILLIT.

And the situation quickly escalated.

Min held press conferences, accusing HYBE of exploiting her talents and pushing her out when she no longer followed their orders.

HYBE responded by demanding her resignation and filing lawsuits against her for defamation.

One lawsuit from Belift Lab sought damages of KRW 500 million (approximately USD 360,000).

In August, Min stepped down as CEO of ADOR and said she was forced to leave against her wishes.

Fans of NewJeans were outraged and demanded her reinstatement.

And the members of NewJeans themselves took a rare stand to publicly criticize HYBE for their actions.

In a livestream, the group called HYBE “inhumane” and expressed their desire for Min to return as CEO.

To make matters worse, leaked messages added more controversy.

In the messages, Min reportedly sought advice from a shaman about business decisions and made comments about BTS’s military service that upset fans.

While Min denied some of the claims, the controversy damaged her career and revealed the intense power battles within K-pop companies.

BTS and the ADOR Controversy

As HYBE’s most successful act, BTS couldn’t avoid being dragged into the ADOR-HYBE feud.

Leaked messages suggested that Min Hee-jin had accused Bang Si-hyuk, HYBE’s founder, of copying her ideas to create BTS.

This claim angered BTS’s fanbase, ARMY, and they saw it as an attack on the group’s legacy.

The situation worsened when Min’s comments about BTS’s military service were revealed.

She reportedly said it would be better for her if BTS enlisted, implying that their absence would make things easier for her.

Fans were furious, accusing Min of trying to use BTS for her own benefit.

Even BTS members appeared to respond subtly.

In September, Jungkook’s dog’s Instagram account posted cryptic messages like “Artists are not guilty” and “Don’t use them,” which many believed were aimed at HYBE’s handling of the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bam’s dad (@bowwow_bam)

Another controversy involved V.

Min claimed that V, who collaborated with her on his solo album “Layover,” had contacted her from the military to check on her.

This led to accusations that V had violated military rules and sparked demands for an investigation.

Despite the drama, Big Hit Music, BTS’s label, kept a low profile, trying to protect the group from further involvement.

Journalists Who Exposed K-Pop’s Dark Secrets

The infamous “Burning Sun” scandal, which first made headlines in 2019, resurfaced this year with deeper insights into the sacrifices made by journalists who uncovered the truth.

Two female reporters, Park Hyo-sil and Kang Kyung-yoon, revealed how they risked their careers and personal lives to expose these crimes.

The scandal revealed shocking crimes, including secret recordings, gang rape, and corruption, involving stars like Jung Joon-young, Seungri from BIGBANG, and Choi Jong-hoon from FT Island.

While their reporting helped bring these stars to justice, the journalists themselves paid a heavy price.

Park Hyo-sil was one of the first to report on singer Jung Joon-young’s illegal activities.

In 2016, she exposed how Jung secretly filmed his girlfriend during intimate moments, a crime known as “molka” in South Korea.

After publishing the story, Park faced death threats, online harassment, and even physical threats.

She later suffered miscarriages, which she believes were partially caused by the stress of constant trolling.

Kang Kyung-yoon followed up on Park’s story in 2019, exposing a group chat involving Jung and other K-Pop stars like Seungri and Choi Jong-hoon.

The chat contained disturbing videos of unconscious women being assaulted.

Despite facing similar harassment, Kang’s work led to arrests and convictions, bringing some justice to the victims.

The scandal shows the dark side of K-pop and the bravery of those willing to expose it.

Both reporters continue to advocate for change in the industry, even as they deal with the emotional scars left by their work.

Seunghan’s Scandal and the “No Dating” Policy

Seunghan, a member of the rookie boy group RIIZE, faced immense backlash this year after photos of him kissing a woman surfaced online.

In K-pop, dating scandals are nothing new, but Seunghan’s case sparked an especially fierce reaction.

Many fans believe idols should remain single to maintain a wholesome image, especially when they’re new to the industry.

After the photos leaked, SM Entertainment put Seunghan on indefinite hiatus.

When the company tried to bring him back in November, fans protested by sending white funeral wreaths to SM’s headquarters, symbolizing the “death” of their expectations for him.

The backlash was so severe that Seunghan left the group entirely, stating in a social media post that he didn’t want to cause more harm to his bandmates or the company.

International fans, however, rallied behind Seunghan, criticizing the intense expectations placed on idols.

A Change.org petition demanding his return gathered almost 300,000 signatures, and fans sent trucks with supportive messages to SM Entertainment.

Despite this support, Seunghan’s future in K-pop isn’t looking so promising.

Cultural Pressure and Global Attention

The controversies of 2024 have shown how much pressure K-pop idols face because of cultural expectations.

In South Korea, idols are seen as role models who must maintain a perfect image.

Even small things like dating, sharing personal opinions, or making simple mistakes can turn into scandals that could end their careers.

At the same time, fans from other countries are calling for change.

They believe idols are regular people who should be free to live normal lives without being judged harshly.

This clash between South Korea’s traditional views and the more relaxed ideas of international fans shows how hard it is for the K-pop industry to keep everyone happy.

As K-pop grows worldwide, one of its biggest challenges will be respecting sides.

While change won’t happen overnight, this year’s lessons could help the industry become a fairer and healthier environment for idols and fans.

2024 will be remembered as a year when the industry faced the truth and started thinking about what needed improvement.