When we hear Katy Perry’s name, we expect fireworks (pun fully intended).

From her chart-topping singles like “California Gurls” and “Teenage Dream” to her cheeky, colorful persona, Perry has delivered some of pop’s most iconic moments.

So, when she announced 143, fans were understandably excited. And maybe this would be her big return to pop royalty.

Perhaps she’d give us something that would play on repeat, just like the good old days. But after diving into this album, it’s clear that 143 is more like a lukewarm text than a love letter to her fans.

Key Takeaways 143 feels like a step backward for Katy Perry, lacking the fun energy and clever lyrics that defined her earlier hits.

Controversies, including her work with Dr. Luke, tainted the album's rollout and sparked fan backlash.

While there are some bright moments, most of the album falls flat with uninspired production and forgettable songs.

A Rocky Start: Controversy Clouded the Album’s Rollout

Before we even hit “play,” 143 had some serious baggage. First, there was the drama around Perry working with producer Dr. Luke again.

In case you forgot, Dr. Luke had a highly publicized legal battle with singer Kesha over accusations of sexual harassment.

While they eventually settled, the stain on his reputation was not easily forgotten.

So, when Perry decided to collaborate with Dr. Luke on several tracks for 143, fans were upset, and it made sense.

As a result, this choice sparked backlash, and many people questioned why Perry would return to working with him after stepping away.

But Perry didn’t give much of an explanation, and the mystery only fueled the controversy.

Pair this with the fact that her lead single, “Woman’s World,” didn’t land (despite her defending it as satire), and it’s easy to see how the album was fighting an uphill battle from the start.

Flat Production and Forgettable Lyrics

Let’s get into the actual music of 143, which is, unfortunately, where things really fall apart.

Perry is known for her catchy hooks and playful lyrics, but those qualities are surprisingly missing here.

Shockingly, the album’s 11 tracks feel like they could’ve been generated by an AI fed with the most basic love song clichés.

Take “Crush,” for example.

The lyrics “Yeah, I got those palpitations, those boom boom booms” are not exactly the kind of clever lines you’d expect from someone who once gave us, “Do you ever feel like a plastic bag?”

So, it feels like Perry is going through the motions, delivering lines that sound recycled from pop songs we’ve all heard before.

And then there’s the production.

Dr. Luke’s contributions are lackluster at best. Tracks like “I’m His, He’s Mine,” featuring Doechii, drag along with slow, uninspired beats.

Even collaborations with names like Kim Petras don’t add much spark, with “Gorgeous” sounding more like a watered-down version of Perry’s past hits than anything fresh.

In essence, the album just feels stuck, as if it’s trying to capture the magic of her earlier work without bringing anything new to the table.

Is There Any Redemption in 143?

Okay, so it’s not all bad. There are a few moments where Perry’s signature sparkle peeks through.

One of those rare bright spots is “Lifetimes,” a dance-pop track that gives off early 2010s music vibes in the best way. Sure, it’s not groundbreaking, but it’s fun and catchy enough to remind you of the Katy Perry we used to love.

And if you close your eyes, you can almost imagine this song playing at your favorite summer party.

Then there’s “Wonder,” the album’s closer and arguably its most sincere track.

Dedicated to her daughter, Daisy, it’s filled with motherly advice like “Don’t let the weight of the world be heavy on your wings.”

It’s sweet, and for a moment, we get a glimpse of the honest, unfiltered Katy. There’s genuine emotion here, and it’s refreshing after the more formulaic tracks that dominate the album.

But as heartfelt as “Wonder” is, it’s not enough to lift the overall vibe of 143.

Why Did 143 Miss the Mark?

So, what went wrong? In a nutshell, 143 feels disconnected—from the current music scene and from Perry herself.

In the past, her music was fun, confident, and full of personality. You could tell she was having a good time.

But with 143, it’s like she’s trying to recreate her old magic, and it just isn’t clicking.

The decision to work with Dr. Luke again was also a major misstep. Whether she had contractual obligations or not, it left a sour taste in fans’ mouths and distracted from the music.

And while the pop landscape has shifted towards more raw, personal storytelling, Perry’s lyrics on 143 feel shallow and overused.

As we discussed earlier, another issue is the production. Dr. Luke’s beats now feel dated. With many artists experimenting with new sounds, 143 feels stuck in the past.

Instead of moving forward, Perry seems to be looking back, trying to tap into a style that no longer resonates.

Katy Perry’s ‘143’ Is a Missed Opportunity

At the end of the day, 143 feels like a missed opportunity for Katy Perry.

It could have been a bold, fresh comeback, but instead, it’s an album that feels safe, uninspired, and ultimately forgettable.

The controversies surrounding the rollout didn’t help, but the music doesn’t stand out even if you strip those away.

Fans who fell in love with Perry’s cheeky, candy-coated pop hits will find little of that charm here.

Although there are a few bright spots, like “Lifetimes” and “Wonder,” they’re not enough to save the album from feeling flat overall.

Perry has always been a force in the pop world, but with 143, it’s clear she’s struggling to find her place in today’s music landscape.

If there’s a silver lining, Perry still has the potential to bounce back. She’s done it before, and she could do it again.

But moving forward, she’ll need to dig deeper, take more risks, and—most importantly—find her voice again.

143 might not be the comeback fans were hoping for, but there’s always room for another chapter in the Katy Perry story. Here’s hoping the next one brings the fire (works).