The 2025 American Music Awards return on Monday, May 26, broadcasting live from Las Vegas for the first time in the show’s 51-year history. This year is the event’s first Memorial Day broadcast. After decades on ABC, the AMAs now move to CBS, airing live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and streaming on Paramount+ in the United States.
Subscribers to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME can watch the live CBS broadcast. Paramount+ Essential users can stream the full show on demand the following day.
Jennifer Lopez will return as host, a role she last held in 2015. She will also perform during the broadcast. Lopez has appeared on the AMAs stage more than ten times and has won three AMAs. She has sold over 80 million records, earned 15 billion streams, and reached 18 billion music video views. She is the only female artist to hold a No. 1 film and album at the same time and has earned over $3 billion at the global box office.
Kendrick Lamar is the most-nominated artist this year, appearing in 10 categories:
Lamar has previously won three AMAs. If he wins eight or more awards this year, he would tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMAs won in a single year.
Post Malone is nominated in eight categories, spanning pop, country, and collaborations. His nods include:
Malone has previously won awards in the rap/hip-hop and pop/rock categories. Winning in the country would add a third genre to his AMA history.
Billie Eilish is nominated for:
Chappell Roan is nominated for:
She is the only artist nominated in all three of the newly introduced categories.
Shaboozey is nominated for:
Taylor Swift, the most-awarded artist in AMA history with 40 wins, is nominated in six categories:
Other artists with six nominations include Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Morgan Wallen.
The 2025 AMAs introduce Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Social Song of the Year. These additions expand how artists are recognized, especially those who gain popularity through albums or viral trends.
Artists nominated in these new categories include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, Teddy Swims, and Tommy Richman.
Fan voting is open at VoteAMAs.com and on Instagram. On Instagram, users must comment with official hashtags under the pinned “VOTE HERE” post on @AMAs. Only one hashtag per comment is allowed, and the account must be public for the vote to count.
Voting closes for most categories on Thursday, May 15, at 11:59 p.m. PT. For Collaboration of the Year and Social Song of the Year, voting stays open until 5:30 p.m. PT on May 26, 30 minutes into the live broadcast.
Fans can vote up to 25 times per day in each category. On Turbo Days—April 29, May 6, and May 13—users can vote twice that amount. Turbo Days also apply to the two extended-voting categories on May 20 and May 26.
