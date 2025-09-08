MTV has confirmed that Lady Gaga will perform at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 7, at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The announcement was made on Saturday across MTV and VMA social media accounts.

One post read, “There will be magic in the air at the 2025 #VMAs because @LADYGAGA IS PERFORMING! You won’t want to miss her return.”

Another post stated, “Need all of my fellow Little Monsters to COME TO THE FRONT! Why, you ask?! Oh, because MOTHER MONSTER HERSELF IS PERFORMING AT THE 2025 #VMAs!!!!”

Lady Gaga’s VMA History and Previous Performances

This will be Lady Gaga’s first performance at the VMAs in five years. Her last appearance at the event was in 2020, when she performed Rain On Me with Ariana Grande – a performance that took place during the COVID-era show without an audience. Gaga and Grande won Song of the Year for Rain On Me in 2020, and Gaga also won Artist of the Year.

Gaga’s history with the VMAs includes her 2009 performance of Paparazzi, which gained wide attention, and her appearance in 2010 wearing a dress made of raw meat. Over the course of her career, she has won 18 VMAs.

Lady Gaga Leads the 2025 VMAs with 12 Nominations

Lady Gaga is the most nominated artist at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, with 12 total nominations. She is nominated for:

Artist of the Year

Album of the Year for Mayhem

Video of the Year for Die With a Smile (with Bruno Mars)

Song of the Year for Die With a Smile

Best Pop Song for Die With a Smile

Most of her nominations are connected to her collaboration with Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile. Bruno Mars follows with 11 nominations, and Kendrick Lamar has 10.

Performers and Honorees Confirmed for the Event

In addition to Lady Gaga, the lineup for the 2025 VMAs includes Busta Rhymes, J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Tate McRae, Alex Warren, Sombr, Conan Gray, and J Balvin featuring DJ Snake.

Several artists will receive special recognition. Mariah Carey will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award and will perform a collection of her greatest hits. Busta Rhymes will receive the inaugural MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award, and Ricky Martin will be recognized with the first Latin Icon Award. The ceremony will be hosted by LL Cool J.

For the first time, the VMAs will be broadcast live on CBS. The event will also air on MTV and stream on Paramount+ for premium subscribers.

Busy Schedule for Lady Gaga in 2025

On the same day as the VMAs, Lady Gaga is scheduled to perform a Mayhem Ball concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. Because of this, her VMA performance will likely take place live from that venue rather than the UBS Arena.

In March, Lady Gaga released her album Mayhem. Following the release, she appeared on Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest. She also headlined the first night of Coachella 2025. Her Mayhem Ball Tour across North America and Europe is scheduled to run through December.