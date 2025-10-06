British pop singer-songwriter Lola Young collapsed on stage on Saturday, September 27, during her performance at the All Things Go music festival held at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium. While performing her track Conceited, the 24-year-old appeared visibly uncomfortable before dropping her microphone and falling backwards. She was quickly carried off by a medical team.

Fellow artist Remi Wolf addressed the audience soon after, telling them: “That was really f—— scary. My friend Lola is backstage, and she is okay.” The crowd responded with supportive cheers.

Before the incident, Young had spoken candidly to fans during her set, admitting: “I’ve had a tricky couple of days due to a sensitive matter, but today I woke up and I made the decision to come here… sometimes life can throw you lemons and you just gotta make lemonade.”

Key Takeaways Lola Young collapsed during her performance at the All Things Go festival in New York on September 27, 2024, leading to widespread concern.

The 24-year-old singer canceled all planned shows in the UK, US, Mexico, and Canada, promising fans full refunds and a future comeback.

Young, known for her 2024 hit Messy and her openness about mental health, was recently nominated for Best Pop Music Video at the UK Music Video Awards.

Shows Canceled After Health Emergency

Following the collapse, Young canceled her scheduled Sunday slot at the All Things Go festival in Washington, D.C. On Instagram, she wrote: “I’m sorry to confirm that I won’t be playing All Things Go in DC today. I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this. I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care. To all the people that love to be mean, online, pls give me a day off.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖊 𝕷𝖔𝖑𝖆 𝖄𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖌 (@lolayounggg)

Two days later, on Tuesday, she posted a longer message announcing she would cancel all upcoming performances “for the foreseeable future”. Her statement read:

“I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future. Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund. I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger. Love you all, Lola x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖊 𝕷𝖔𝖑𝖆 𝖄𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖌 (@lolayounggg)

The decision affects her entire tour schedule, which included a UK run in October followed by shows in the US, Mexico, and Canada in November and December.

Manager and Team Intervene for Safety

This was not the first disruption to her recent live appearances. Just one day before her New York performance, on Friday, September 26, Young pulled out of the Audacy We Can Survive charity concert at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Her manager Nick Shymansky explained the decision in an Instagram post, writing:

“Unfortunately due to a sensitive matter I have advised Lola Young to pull out of performing at Audacy – We Can Survive @ Prudential [Center] this evening. Lola is very open about her mental health and there are very occasionally days when myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe.”

He added: “She is an incredible person and always takes her fans, career and performances seriously. I can only send huge apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

The organizers of the Audacy concert also expressed support, saying: “We support Lola and her mental health and wish her the very best. We thank fans for their understanding.”

Lola Young will no longer be performing at Audacy’s We Can Survive Concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/P86LwAJwkc — 🏁 (@concertleaks) September 26, 2025

Lola Young’s Rising Career and Recent Success

Despite these setbacks, Lola Young has built a strong reputation as one of Britain’s rising pop stars. Born and raised in South London, she began writing and recording as a teenager and appeared in competitions such as Open Mic UK and Got What It Takes?

In 2024, her single Messy became a global hit, reaching number one in the UK, Australia, Belgium, Croatia, Ireland, and Israel. The track made her the youngest British artist to top the UK singles chart since Dave in 2022, and the youngest British woman to do so since Dua Lipa in 2017. To date, she has achieved three UK top 40 singles and one top 10 album.

Her career continued with the release of multiple albums, including This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway (2024) and her third studio album, I’m Only F***** Myself*, which came out in June 2024. The album includes the single One Thing, which was nominated this week in the Best Pop Music Video category at the UK Music Video Awards.

Health Struggles and Public Openness

Young has been transparent about her personal challenges. She has previously spoken about living with ADHD and schizoaffective disorder, and in 2024, she entered rehab to address cocaine addiction.

In a past interview with Rolling Stone, she explained: “It’s very important that I’ve been open about it because it’s given the leeway for other people to be open about it and the drive for other people to reach out and say how much it has helped them.”

These struggles have sometimes spilled onto the stage. Earlier this year, during her debut performance at Coachella, she vomited mid-set, later attributing the incident to nerves.

While her tour cancellations were a difficult pause in her career, Young has assured fans she intends to return: “I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger.”

For now, fans can revisit her recordings, including her chart-topping single Messy and her latest album I’m Only F***** Myself*, as they wait for her recovery and eventual comeback.