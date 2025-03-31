Miley Cyrus will release her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, 2025, through Columbia Records. Her highly anticipated album includes 13 original tracks and will be released with a companion visual film in June 2025, which she co-directed with Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter. The film will have a theatrical release.

Cyrus and Shawn Everett are the executive producers of the album. Everett is a Grammy-winning producer who also worked with Cyrus on her 2023 single, “Used to Be Young.”

Key Takeaways Miley Cyrus’s ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, will be released on May 30, 2025, under Columbia Records and includes 13 new original songs.

The album is heavily inspired by Pink Floyd’s 1982 film The Wall and Nicolas Cage’s 2018 film Mandy.

A theatrical visual film directed by Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter will debut in June 2025, featuring high-fashion looks from Mugler’s 1997 couture.

The Album Takes Inspiration from The Wall and Mandy

Cyrus told Harper’s Bazaar that the main inspiration behind Something Beautiful came from Pink Floyd’s 1982 rock opera film, The Wall. She said her idea was to create something like The Wall, but more stylish and filled with pop culture.

She remembered watching the film as a teenager with her brother and a friend. They dressed in 1970s-style fur coats and rented a limousine to match the film’s setting, creating what she called a “heart-first attachment” to the project.

In addition to The Wall, Cyrus looked to the 2018 revenge thriller Mandy, starring Nicolas Cage. Mandy tells the story of a lumberjack seeking revenge after a cult kills his girlfriend. Cyrus found the mix of romance and revenge powerful. So, she reached out to Mandy’s director, Panos Cosmatos, to work on a possible remake, though the remake did not happen.

Still, Cosmatos stayed involved in developing the visual side of the Something Beautiful project. While his exact role is not confirmed, he is likely contributing to the companion film.

Fashion and Visuals Shape the Sound of the Album

The visual part of Something Beautiful strongly influenced the music. Cyrus said that visuals drove the sound. She explained that even when the songs are about loss, heartbreak, or death, they are presented beautifully. She used the example of art needing light and shadow to create depth, comparing that to the emotional contrast in her music.

Glen Luchford photographed the album cover and shows Cyrus in a feather, crystal headpiece, and bodysuit from Thierry Mugler’s 1997 couture collection. Cyrus also took style inspiration from Jean Paul Gaultier, Alexander McQueen, and Alaïa. One main visual reference was Mugler’s 1995 couture show, which included the famous robot suit worn by Zendaya at the Dune: Part Two premiere.

Producer Shawn Everett said Cyrus would often show him visual pieces, like a painting or a dress, and ask him to make sounds that matched the feeling or texture of the image. He said that this way of working helped open up new creative directions. Cyrus confirmed that she wanted the album to reflect healing properties through sound and visuals.

Maxx Morando Joins as Collaborator

Cyrus also worked with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, the drummer for the rock band Liily. Morando helped produce several songs on the album and co-wrote the title track, “Something Beautiful.”

Cyrus said she has often worked with people close to her. She used examples such as working with her father in the past and meeting her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, through work. She said Morando inspires her creatively.

Fans Can Pre-Order Now as Global Promotion Rolls Out

Fans can already pre-order the album through Cyrus’s official website. The album is available in several formats, including signed vinyl, standard CDs, limited-edition vinyl, and two collectible box sets. Some signed editions have already sold out.

Before announcing the album, Cyrus teased the release by changing the banners and profile photos on her social media accounts. She also placed billboards in Brazil, the Netherlands, and Argentina, hinting at the upcoming news.

The Album Follows the Success of Endless Summer Vacation

Something Beautiful is the follow-up to Cyrus’s eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which was released in March 2023. That album featured the hit single “Flowers,” which stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for almost eight weeks and broke several streaming records.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, “Flowers” won Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Endless Summer Vacation was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.

However, the song later became the center of a legal issue. In September 2024, Tempo Music Investments sued Cyrus for copying Bruno Mars’s song “When I Was Your Man” for “Flowers.” A judge recently denied Cyrus’s request to dismiss the case, so the lawsuit will continue into 2025.

Before Endless Summer Vacation, Cyrus released her seventh album, Plastic Hearts, in November 2020, including songs such as “Midnight Sky,” “Prisoner,” and “Angels Like You.” The same year, she finalized her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus has continued to collaborate with top artists. She worked with Pharrell Williams on the track “Doctor” and Beyoncé on the song “II Most Wanted.”