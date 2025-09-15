The MTV Video Music Awards returned on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Known for pushing boundaries in both music and fashion, this year’s show delivered dramatic red carpet arrivals, emotional tributes, and a celebration of female-led performances and wins.

Key Takeaways Lady Gaga won four VMAs, including Artist of the Year, bringing her career total to 22, while Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter each won three awards.

FKA Twigs, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Tyla, Tate McRae, and Conan Gray all had highly talked-about red carpet looks, with bold designs and creative tributes.

Mariah Carey, Ricky Martin, and Busta Rhymes received lifetime honors, and Ozzy Osbourne was remembered with a tribute performance by Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry.

Red Carpet Dazzle at the MTV VMAs 2025

FKA Twigs collaborated with hairstylist Louis Souvestre on an illusion look where her braids formed the shape of over-ear headphones. Cornrows in the front, spikes at the back, and two braids trailing into her burgundy pants created the illusion of jack cables. Her bandeau top and padded shoulders framed the sculptural hairstyle.

Sabrina Carpenter stepped away from her usual strapless gowns in a Valentino long-sleeved, high-neck, floor-length dress in red that matched the carpet. The sheer fabric, beadwork, and embroidery revealed glimpses of skin. A lilac boa added playful showgirl flair. Carpenter later collected three awards, including Best Pop Artist and Best Album.

Audrey Nuna, Ejae, and Rei Ami — the voice cast of Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, now the platform’s most watched title — appeared in Huntr/x-inspired outfits. Nuna wore a puffy jacket referencing her character Mira’s “sleeping bag” Met Gala moment, thrilling fans as the film’s song “Golden” competed for Song of the Summer.

Yungblud arrived in leather pants, boots, and a fur-trimmed jacket, which he later removed to reveal a bejeweled cross necklace gifted by Ozzy Osbourne in 2022 during the filming of The Funeral. The necklace, made in the early 1990s by Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts — father of Yungblud’s girlfriend Jesse Jo Stark — has been worn by him ever since. Ahead of his tribute performance with Nuno Bettencourt, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry, the necklace took center stage.

Tate McRae wore a custom white silk chiffon gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Taking 134 hours to craft, the sheer gown with a pleated bra top and matching underwear drew “Greek Goddess” comparisons online. The look came from Saint Sernin’s Spring-Summer 2026 collection, which also included Olivia Rodrigo’s Glastonbury leather mini-dress.

Doja Cat embraced 1980s-inspired style in a blonde wig and Balmain’s harlequin-patterned embroidered dress. Promoting her forthcoming album Vie, she staged a viral moment by pulling out a MAC lipstick, applying it, and then biting into it. The lipstick was an edible chocolate prop made by pastry chef Amaury Guichon, and her new MAC partnership was revealed.

Tyla reworked an archival Chanel sleeveless top from the Spring-Summer 1993 collection, originally modeled by Claudia Schiffer, into a fitted minidress. As a Pandora ambassador, she accessorized with pieces from its Talisman collection rather than Chanel’s original belt.

Conan Gray wore a sailor-inspired denim creation by Erik Charlotte, featuring puff sleeves, a corset waist, a ruffled skirt, and a hat. The 30-pound “denim behemoth,” paired with towering platform shoes, was praised by Charlotte online for Gray’s confidence in carrying it.

Katseye, styled by Kyle Luu, wore Dolce & Gabbana ensembles with satiny black fabrics and sparkling accents. Each member showcased individuality: Manon Bannerman and Megan Meiyok Skiendiel with variations of conical bras, Lara Raj with a jeweled headpiece, Daniela Avanzini in crystal-adorned tulle, Yoonchae Jeung in boots and a sweetheart neckline, and Sophia Laforteza in a structured dress.

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter Win Big

Lady Gaga led the nominations with 12 and won four awards, including Artist of the Year, bringing her career total to 22. She now ranks behind only Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, both with 30, and ahead of Madonna. Dedicating the award to fiancé Michael Polansky and her “Little Monsters,” Gaga said, “Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world.” She left UBS Arena for a Madison Square Garden concert, performing Abracadabra and The Dead Dance. The latter, directed by Tim Burton, also appears in the Netflix series Wednesday, where Gaga makes a guest appearance.

Ariana Grande won Video of the Year, Best Long-Form Video, and Best Pop Video for Brighter Days Ahead. Accepting the award, she said, “This project is about the hard work that is healing all different kinds of trauma and coming home to our young selves and creating safety in our own lives, which is a lifelong process and a daily exercise. If you’re on that journey, please continue onward, because I promise there are brighter days ahead.” She also thanked her father for his cameo in the video.

Sabrina Carpenter claimed Album of the Year for Short n’ Sweet, the inaugural Best Pop Artist award, and Best Visual Effects for Manchild. Her performance of Tears featured drag queens and trans dancers holding signs with messages such as “in trans we trust” and “protect the dolls.”

Bruno Mars collected two wins: Best Collaboration for Die With A Smile with Lady Gaga and Song of the Year for Apt with Rosé of Blackpink. In her emotional speech, Rosé said, “This is a really big moment for 16-year-old me and anyone else who has dreamed about being accepted equally for their hard work.”

Lifetime Awards and Special Tributes

Mariah Carey received the Video Vanguard Award, her first VMA, along with Best R&B for Type Dangerous. She joked, “I can’t believe I’m getting my first VMA tonight. I just have one question: what in the Sam Hill were you waiting for?” Carey performed a medley of her hits and reflected, “Music videos are my way of life. Let’s be honest, sometimes they’re just an excuse to bring the drama and do things I wouldn’t do in real life. Music evolves, but fun? That is eternal.”

Ricky Martin accepted the first-ever Latin Icon Award. Performing Livin’ La Vida Loca, Pégate, Maria, and The Cup of Life, he thanked fans, saying, “This is very simple: this is for you all. I am addicted to your applause, that’s why I keep coming back.”

Busta Rhymes was honored with the Rock the Bells Visionary Award, presented by LL Cool J. His performance included Break Ya Neck and Gimme Some More with GloRilla, Spliff Star, and Joyner Lucas. In his speech, he said, “The next time y’all take 35 years to give me one of these, then I’ll talk as long as I want,” before thanking his family, God, DJ Scratch, and Ananda Lewis, the MTV host who died this year at age 52.

Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July, was remembered in a tribute introduced by his son Jack and his children via video. Yungblud performed Crazy Train and Changes before Steven Tyler and Joe Perry joined for Mama, I’m Coming Home.

Additional Winners and Performances

Doechii won Best Hip-Hop and Best Choreography for Anxiety. Tate McRae took Best Editing and Song of the Summer for Just Keep Watching from the F1 movie. Shakira won Best Latin for Soltera. Tyla won Best Afrobeats. Katseye earned Performance of the Year for Push. Alex Warren, a TikTok star turned musician, won Best New Artist and performed Ordinary, the year’s longest-running No. 1.

The show also featured performances from Doja Cat, Tate McRae, J Balvin, and a remote set by Post Malone and Jelly Roll from Munich, Germany.