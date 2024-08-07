Get ready for an exciting year in music! 2024 is bringing us a lot of must-listen new music and albums from many artists across different genres.

January 2024

January 5:

&TEAM – First Howling : NOW

French Montana – Mac & Cheese 5

Pile – Hot Air Balloon EP

EP Sprints – Letter to Self

January 12:

Armin van Buuren – Breathe In

Bill Ryder-Jones – Iechyd Da

Folly Group – Down There!

Hannah Wicklund – The Prize

Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign – Vultures

Kid Cudi – Insano

Magnum – Here Comes the Rain

The Vaccines – Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations

January 19:

Green Day – Saviors

Lil Dicky – Penith (The Dave Soundtrack)

Sleater-Kinney – Little Rope

Touché Amoré – Is Survived By: Revived

EKKSTACY – EKKSTACY

ericdoa – DOA

Neck Deep – Neck Deep

January 26:

Alkaline Trio – Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs

Benny The Butcher – Everybody Can’t Go

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes – Dark Rainbow

Kevin Gates – The Ceremony

February 2024

February 2:

Chief Keef – Almighty So 2

J Mascis – What Do We Do Now

Runnner – Starsdust

Soulja Boy – Swag 6

Average White Band – AWB: A 50th Anniversary Celebration

Peter Frampton – Where I Should Be (Remastered Reissue)

UFO – Lights Out (Remastered and Expanded Reissue)

February 9:

aldrch – would you like to go out? EP

EP Chelsea Wolfe – She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

Declan McKenna – What Happened to the Beach?

Helado Negro – PHASOR

Katelyn Tarver – Quitter

Fivio Foreign – Pain & Love 2

Nils Hoffmann – Running in a Dream

Tyler Ramsey – New Lost Ages

Yellowcard + Hammock – A Hopeful Sign

Muscle Shoals Horns – Born To Get Down / Doin’ It to the Bone / Shine On (2CD Reissue)

February 16:

Bingo Fury – Bats Feet for a Widow

Blackberry Smoke – Be Right Here

Chromeo – Adult Contemporary

El Perro del Mar – Big Anonymous

Idles – TANGK

serpentwithfeet – GRIP

Grandaddy – Blu Wav

Rick Wakeman – Live at the London Palladium 2023 (4CD Box)

Various Artists – New Guitars in Town: Power Pop 1978-1982 (3CD Box)

February 23:

MGMT – Loss Of Life

Real Estate – Daniel

Rod Stewart with Jools Holland – Swing Fever

Mick Mars – The Other Side of Mars

Procol Harum – Shine On Brightly (Remastered Vinyl Edition)

Kim Wilde – Love Blonde: The RAK Years (4CD Box)

Modern English – 1 2 3 4

Anthony Phillips and Harry Williamson – Gypsy Suite (Expanded Remastered Reissue)

March 2024

March 1:

ScHoolboy Q – Blue Lips

Kim Gordon – The Collective

Judas Priest – Invincible Shield

March 8:

Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine

Bleachers – Bleachers

Norah Jones – Visions

The Stylistics – Love Is Back In Style

March 15:

Justin Timberlake – Everything I Thought I Was

Lenny Kravitz – Blue Electric Light

Tierra Whack – World Wide Whack

March 22:

Tyla – Tyla

March 29:

Beyoncé – COWBOY CARTER

Robb Banks – I Think I Might Be Happy Pt. 1

Pissed Jeans – Half Divorced

April 2024

April 1:

Conan Gray – Found Heaven

The Black Keys – Ohio Players

Tori Kelly – TORI.

April 5:

J. Cole – Might Delete Later

Doja Cat – Scarlet 2: Claude

Tyla – Tyla

April 12:

Future and Metro Boomin – We Still Don’t Trust You

Maggie Rogers – Don’t Forget Me

Blue Öyster Cult – Ghost Stories

April 19:

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

Local Natives – But I’ll Wait For You

High on Fire – Cometh the Storm

May 2024

May 3:

Kings Of Leon – Can We Please Have Fun

Orville Peck – Stampede Vol. 1

Ricky Montgomery – Rick(y)

Scotty McCreery – Rise and Fall

Sublime with Rome – Sublime with Rome

May 10:

Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill

Collective Soul – Here to Eternity

The Avett Brothers – The Avett Brothers

May 17:

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft

New Kids on the Block – Still Kids

Phoebe Go – Marmalade

Slash – Orgy of the Damned

May 24:

Twenty One Pilots – Clancy

Lenny Kravitz – Blue Electric Light

Paul Weller – 66

RM – Right Place, Wrong Person

Vintage Culture – Promised Land

May 31:

Bat For Lashes – The Dream of Delphi

Becky Hill – Believe Me Now?

Big Head Todd and the Monsters – Her Way Out

Wallows – Model

June 2024

June 7:

Charli XCX – Brat

Bon Jovi – Forever

Aurora – What Happened to the Heart?

Meghan Trainor – Timeless

Kaytranada – Timeless

June 14:

Moneybagg Yo – Speak Now

Don Toliver – Hardstone Psycho

Normani – Dopamine

Lindsey Stirling – Duality

June 21:

Avril Lavigne – Greatest Hits

Kehlani – Crash

Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us

Joni Mitchell – The Asylum Albums (1976-1980)

June 28:

Lupe Fiasco – Mission Control

Megan Thee Stallion – Megan

Yelawolf – Midnight Manor

RJD2 – Visions Out Of Limelight

Camila Cabello – ‘C, XOXO’

July 2024

July 5:

Kasabian – Happenings

Carly Pearce – Hummingbird

July 12:

OneRepublic – Artificial Paradise

Billy Strings – Live Vol. 1

Cassadee Pope – Hereditary

July 19:

Denzel Curry – King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2

Glass Animals – I Love You So F **ing Much*

**ing Much* Deep Purple – =1

July 26:

Ice Spice – Y2K!

Mustard – Faith of a Mustard Seed

Blur – Live at Wembley Stadium

August 2024

August 2:

Khalid – Sincere

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper in the Well

Orville Peck – Stampede

Smashing Pumpkins – Aghori Mhori Mei

August 9:

Big Sean – Better Me Than You

Logic – Ultra 85

J Balvin – Rayo

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Flight b741

August 16:

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Beabadoobee – This Is How Tomorrow Moves

Lauren Daigle – Sessions

Tinashe – Quantum Baby

August 23:

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Joe P – Garden State Vampire

Gilligan Moss – Speaking Across Time

August 30:

A$AP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb

Latto – Sugar Honey Iced Tea

Ty Dolla $ign – Free TC 2

Yung Gravy – Gumbo Gravy

September 2024

September 6:

David Gilmour – Luck And Strange

The The – Ensoulment

September 13:

Gia Ford – Transparent Things

London Grammar – The Greatest Love

ionnalee – BLUND/CLOSE YOUR EYES

LSDXOXO – Dogma

Nilufer Yanya – My Method Actor

Snow Patrol – The Forest is the Path

September 20:

Jamie xx – In Waves

Katy Perry – 143

Keith Urban – High

Tom Walker – I Am

September 27:

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching

Nina Nesbitt – Mountain Music

SOPHIE – SOPHIE

TSHA – Sad Girl

October 2024

October 4:

Coldplay – Moon Music

October 11:

Cascada – Studio 24

The Linda Lindas – No Obligation

October 18:

Confidence Man – 3AM (La La La)

Dean Lewis – The Epilogue

Kelly Lee Owens – Dreamstate

Rag’n’Bone Man – What Do You Believe In?

October 25:

Courteeners – Pink Cactus Cafe

Laura Marling – Patterns in Repeat

Pøltergeist – Nachtmusik

November 2024

November 1:

Fionn Regan – O Avalanche

Paul Kelly – Fever Longing Still

Sarah Blasko – I Just Need to Conquer This Mountain

November 8:

Primal Scream – Come Ahead

November 15:

Dolly Parton & Family – Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables

Unscheduled and TBA

Brad Paisley – Son of the Mountains

Brennan Heart – Save Euphoric

Bring Me the Horizon – Post Human: Nex Gen

Buffalo Tom – Jump Rope

Cardi B – TBA

Chance the Rapper – Star Line Gallery

Chevelle – TBA

Coldplay – Moon Music

Cory Marks – TBA

Deap Vally – Sistrionix 2.0

Delta Heavy – Midnight Forever

Eartheater – Aftermath

Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Exodus – TBA

Fear Factory – TBA

FKA Twigs – TBA

Gryffin – Pulse

Highly Suspect – TBA

Ice Spice – Y2K

J Balvin & Ed Sheeran – TBA

JPEGMafia – TBA

Katy Perry – TBA

Korn – TBA

Logic – Ultra 85

Ludacris – TBA

Miguel – Viscera

Nails – TBA

Nas & DJ Premier – TBA

Nasty Savage – TBA

Nero – Into the Unknown

Onslaught – TBA

Playboi Carti – TBA

Radical Redemption – The Collabs

Sacred Reich – TBA

Sam Fender – TBA

Showtek – TBA

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Red Future

Sugababes – TBA

Testament – TBA

Toadies – TBA

Tones and I – TBA

W.A.S.P. – TBA

The Weeknd – TBA

