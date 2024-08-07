Get ready for an exciting year in music! 2024 is bringing us a lot of must-listen new music and albums from many artists across different genres.
Whether you love pop, rock, hip-hop, or indie, there’s something for everyone. Let’s dive into the full list of upcoming releases and help you find some new favorites!
Key Takeaways
- 2024 is packed with fresh tracks from popular and up-and-coming artists, ensuring something for everyone.
- With a variety of genres, from pop to rock to hip-hop, you'll find many new albums to explore and enjoy throughout the year.
- Keep track of all the new album releases in 2024 to never miss a beat from your favorite musicians and discover new favorites.
January 2024
January 5:
- &TEAM – First Howling : NOW
- French Montana – Mac & Cheese 5
- Pile – Hot Air Balloon EP
- Sprints – Letter to Self
January 12:
- Armin van Buuren – Breathe In
- Bill Ryder-Jones – Iechyd Da
- Folly Group – Down There!
- Hannah Wicklund – The Prize
- Kali Uchis – Orquídeas
- Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign – Vultures
- Kid Cudi – Insano
- Magnum – Here Comes the Rain
- The Vaccines – Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations
January 19:
- Green Day – Saviors
- Lil Dicky – Penith (The Dave Soundtrack)
- Sleater-Kinney – Little Rope
- Touché Amoré – Is Survived By: Revived
- EKKSTACY – EKKSTACY
- ericdoa – DOA
- Neck Deep – Neck Deep
January 26:
- Alkaline Trio – Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs
- Benny The Butcher – Everybody Can’t Go
- Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes – Dark Rainbow
- Kevin Gates – The Ceremony
February 2024
February 2:
- Chief Keef – Almighty So 2
- J Mascis – What Do We Do Now
- Runnner – Starsdust
- Soulja Boy – Swag 6
- Average White Band – AWB: A 50th Anniversary Celebration
- Peter Frampton – Where I Should Be (Remastered Reissue)
- UFO – Lights Out (Remastered and Expanded Reissue)
February 9:
- aldrch – would you like to go out? EP
- Chelsea Wolfe – She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
- Declan McKenna – What Happened to the Beach?
- Helado Negro – PHASOR
- Katelyn Tarver – Quitter
- Fivio Foreign – Pain & Love 2
- Nils Hoffmann – Running in a Dream
- Tyler Ramsey – New Lost Ages
- Yellowcard + Hammock – A Hopeful Sign
- Muscle Shoals Horns – Born To Get Down / Doin’ It to the Bone / Shine On (2CD Reissue)
February 16:
- Bingo Fury – Bats Feet for a Widow
- Blackberry Smoke – Be Right Here
- Chromeo – Adult Contemporary
- El Perro del Mar – Big Anonymous
- Idles – TANGK
- serpentwithfeet – GRIP
- Grandaddy – Blu Wav
- Rick Wakeman – Live at the London Palladium 2023 (4CD Box)
- Various Artists – New Guitars in Town: Power Pop 1978-1982 (3CD Box)
February 23:
- MGMT – Loss Of Life
- Real Estate – Daniel
- Rod Stewart with Jools Holland – Swing Fever
- Mick Mars – The Other Side of Mars
- Procol Harum – Shine On Brightly (Remastered Vinyl Edition)
- Kim Wilde – Love Blonde: The RAK Years (4CD Box)
- Modern English – 1 2 3 4
- Anthony Phillips and Harry Williamson – Gypsy Suite (Expanded Remastered Reissue)
March 2024
March 1:
- ScHoolboy Q – Blue Lips
- Kim Gordon – The Collective
- Judas Priest – Invincible Shield
March 8:
- Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
- Bleachers – Bleachers
- Norah Jones – Visions
- The Stylistics – Love Is Back In Style
March 15:
- Justin Timberlake – Everything I Thought I Was
- Lenny Kravitz – Blue Electric Light
- Tierra Whack – World Wide Whack
March 22:
March 29:
- Beyoncé – COWBOY CARTER
- Robb Banks – I Think I Might Be Happy Pt. 1
- Pissed Jeans – Half Divorced
April 2024
April 1:
- Conan Gray – Found Heaven
- The Black Keys – Ohio Players
- Tori Kelly – TORI.
April 5:
- J. Cole – Might Delete Later
- Doja Cat – Scarlet 2: Claude
- Tyla – Tyla
April 12:
- Future and Metro Boomin – We Still Don’t Trust You
- Maggie Rogers – Don’t Forget Me
- Blue Öyster Cult – Ghost Stories
April 19:
- Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
- Local Natives – But I’ll Wait For You
- High on Fire – Cometh the Storm
May 2024
May 3:
- Kings Of Leon – Can We Please Have Fun
- Orville Peck – Stampede Vol. 1
- Ricky Montgomery – Rick(y)
- Scotty McCreery – Rise and Fall
- Sublime with Rome – Sublime with Rome
May 10:
- Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill
- Collective Soul – Here to Eternity
- The Avett Brothers – The Avett Brothers
May 17:
- Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft
- New Kids on the Block – Still Kids
- Phoebe Go – Marmalade
- Slash – Orgy of the Damned
May 24:
- Twenty One Pilots – Clancy
- Lenny Kravitz – Blue Electric Light
- Paul Weller – 66
- RM – Right Place, Wrong Person
- Vintage Culture – Promised Land
May 31:
- Bat For Lashes – The Dream of Delphi
- Becky Hill – Believe Me Now?
- Big Head Todd and the Monsters – Her Way Out
- Wallows – Model
June 2024
June 7:
- Charli XCX – Brat
- Bon Jovi – Forever
- Aurora – What Happened to the Heart?
- Meghan Trainor – Timeless
- Kaytranada – Timeless
June 14:
- Moneybagg Yo – Speak Now
- Don Toliver – Hardstone Psycho
- Normani – Dopamine
- Lindsey Stirling – Duality
June 21:
- Avril Lavigne – Greatest Hits
- Kehlani – Crash
- Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us
- Joni Mitchell – The Asylum Albums (1976-1980)
June 28:
- Lupe Fiasco – Mission Control
- Megan Thee Stallion – Megan
- Yelawolf – Midnight Manor
- RJD2 – Visions Out Of Limelight
- Camila Cabello – ‘C, XOXO’
July 2024
July 5:
- Kasabian – Happenings
- Carly Pearce – Hummingbird
July 12:
- OneRepublic – Artificial Paradise
- Billy Strings – Live Vol. 1
- Cassadee Pope – Hereditary
July 19:
- Denzel Curry – King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2
- Glass Animals – I Love You So F**ing Much*
- Deep Purple – =1
July 26:
- Ice Spice – Y2K!
- Mustard – Faith of a Mustard Seed
- Blur – Live at Wembley Stadium
August 2024
August 2:
- Khalid – Sincere
- Kacey Musgraves – Deeper in the Well
- Orville Peck – Stampede
- Smashing Pumpkins – Aghori Mhori Mei
August 9:
- Big Sean – Better Me Than You
- Logic – Ultra 85
- J Balvin – Rayo
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Flight b741
August 16:
- Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
- Beabadoobee – This Is How Tomorrow Moves
- Lauren Daigle – Sessions
- Tinashe – Quantum Baby
August 23:
- Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
- Fontaines D.C. – Romance
- Joe P – Garden State Vampire
- Gilligan Moss – Speaking Across Time
August 30:
- A$AP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb
- Latto – Sugar Honey Iced Tea
- Ty Dolla $ign – Free TC 2
- Yung Gravy – Gumbo Gravy
September 2024
September 6:
- David Gilmour – Luck And Strange
- The The – Ensoulment
September 13:
- Gia Ford – Transparent Things
- London Grammar – The Greatest Love
- ionnalee – BLUND/CLOSE YOUR EYES
- LSDXOXO – Dogma
- Nilufer Yanya – My Method Actor
- Snow Patrol – The Forest is the Path
September 20:
- Jamie xx – In Waves
- Katy Perry – 143
- Keith Urban – High
- Tom Walker – I Am
September 27:
- Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
- Nina Nesbitt – Mountain Music
- SOPHIE – SOPHIE
- TSHA – Sad Girl
October 2024
October 4:
October 11:
- Cascada – Studio 24
- The Linda Lindas – No Obligation
October 18:
- Confidence Man – 3AM (La La La)
- Dean Lewis – The Epilogue
- Kelly Lee Owens – Dreamstate
- Rag’n’Bone Man – What Do You Believe In?
October 25:
- Courteeners – Pink Cactus Cafe
- Laura Marling – Patterns in Repeat
- Pøltergeist – Nachtmusik
November 2024
November 1:
- Fionn Regan – O Avalanche
- Paul Kelly – Fever Longing Still
- Sarah Blasko – I Just Need to Conquer This Mountain
November 8:
- Primal Scream – Come Ahead
November 15:
- Dolly Parton & Family – Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables
Unscheduled and TBA
- Brad Paisley – Son of the Mountains
- Brennan Heart – Save Euphoric
- Bring Me the Horizon – Post Human: Nex Gen
- Buffalo Tom – Jump Rope
- Cardi B – TBA
- Chance the Rapper – Star Line Gallery
- Chevelle – TBA
- Coldplay – Moon Music
- Cory Marks – TBA
- Deap Vally – Sistrionix 2.0
- Delta Heavy – Midnight Forever
- Eartheater – Aftermath
- Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
- Exodus – TBA
- Fear Factory – TBA
- FKA Twigs – TBA
- Gryffin – Pulse
- Highly Suspect – TBA
- Ice Spice – Y2K
- J Balvin & Ed Sheeran – TBA
- JPEGMafia – TBA
- Katy Perry – TBA
- Korn – TBA
- Logic – Ultra 85
- Ludacris – TBA
- Miguel – Viscera
- Nails – TBA
- Nas & DJ Premier – TBA
- Nasty Savage – TBA
- Nero – Into the Unknown
- Onslaught – TBA
- Playboi Carti – TBA
- Radical Redemption – The Collabs
- Sacred Reich – TBA
- Sam Fender – TBA
- Showtek – TBA
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Red Future
- Sugababes – TBA
- Testament – TBA
- Toadies – TBA
- Tones and I – TBA
- W.A.S.P. – TBA
- The Weeknd – TBA
