Music

2024’s Full List of New Music and Album Releases: This Year’s Top New Albums and Fresh Tracks

  • Grace Angelique
  • |
  • August 7, 2024
  • |
  • 8 minute read
  • |
Get ready for an exciting year in music! 2024 is bringing us a lot of must-listen new music and albums from many artists across different genres.

Whether you love pop, rock, hip-hop, or indie, there’s something for everyone. Let’s dive into the full list of upcoming releases and help you find some new favorites!

Key Takeaways
  • 2024 is packed with fresh tracks from popular and up-and-coming artists, ensuring something for everyone.
  • With a variety of genres, from pop to rock to hip-hop, you'll find many new albums to explore and enjoy throughout the year.
  • Keep track of all the new album releases in 2024 to never miss a beat from your favorite musicians and discover new favorites.

January 2024

January 5:

  • &TEAM – First Howling : NOW
  • French Montana – Mac & Cheese 5
  • Pile – Hot Air Balloon EP
  • Sprints – Letter to Self

January 12:

  • Armin van Buuren – Breathe In
  • Bill Ryder-Jones – Iechyd Da
  • Folly Group – Down There!
  • Hannah Wicklund – The Prize
  • Kali Uchis – Orquídeas
  • Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign – Vultures
  • Kid Cudi – Insano
  • Magnum – Here Comes the Rain
  • The Vaccines – Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations

January 19:

  • Green Day – Saviors
  • Lil Dicky – Penith (The Dave Soundtrack)
  • Sleater-Kinney – Little Rope
  • Touché Amoré – Is Survived By: Revived
  • EKKSTACY – EKKSTACY
  • ericdoa – DOA
  • Neck Deep – Neck Deep

January 26:

  • Alkaline Trio – Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs
  • Benny The Butcher – Everybody Can’t Go
  • Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes – Dark Rainbow
  • Kevin Gates – The Ceremony

February 2024

February 2:

  • Chief Keef – Almighty So 2
  • J Mascis – What Do We Do Now
  • Runnner – Starsdust
  • Soulja Boy – Swag 6
  • Average White Band – AWB: A 50th Anniversary Celebration
  • Peter Frampton – Where I Should Be (Remastered Reissue)
  • UFO – Lights Out (Remastered and Expanded Reissue)

February 9:

  • aldrch – would you like to go out? EP
  • Chelsea Wolfe – She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
  • Declan McKenna – What Happened to the Beach?
  • Helado Negro – PHASOR
  • Katelyn Tarver – Quitter
  • Fivio Foreign – Pain & Love 2
  • Nils Hoffmann – Running in a Dream
  • Tyler Ramsey – New Lost Ages
  • Yellowcard + Hammock – A Hopeful Sign
  • Muscle Shoals Horns – Born To Get Down / Doin’ It to the Bone / Shine On (2CD Reissue)

February 16:

  • Bingo Fury – Bats Feet for a Widow
  • Blackberry Smoke – Be Right Here
  • Chromeo – Adult Contemporary
  • El Perro del Mar – Big Anonymous
  • Idles – TANGK
  • serpentwithfeet – GRIP
  • Grandaddy – Blu Wav
  • Rick Wakeman – Live at the London Palladium 2023 (4CD Box)
  • Various Artists – New Guitars in Town: Power Pop 1978-1982 (3CD Box)

February 23:

  • MGMT – Loss Of Life
  • Real Estate – Daniel
  • Rod Stewart with Jools Holland – Swing Fever
  • Mick Mars – The Other Side of Mars
  • Procol Harum – Shine On Brightly (Remastered Vinyl Edition)
  • Kim Wilde – Love Blonde: The RAK Years (4CD Box)
  • Modern English – 1 2 3 4
  • Anthony Phillips and Harry Williamson – Gypsy Suite (Expanded Remastered Reissue)

March 2024

March 1:

  • ScHoolboy Q – Blue Lips
  • Kim Gordon – The Collective
  • Judas Priest – Invincible Shield

March 8:

  • Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
  • Bleachers – Bleachers
  • Norah Jones – Visions
  • The Stylistics – Love Is Back In Style

March 15:

  • Justin Timberlake – Everything I Thought I Was
  • Lenny Kravitz – Blue Electric Light
  • Tierra Whack – World Wide Whack

March 22:

  • Tyla – Tyla

March 29:

  • Beyoncé – COWBOY CARTER
  • Robb Banks – I Think I Might Be Happy Pt. 1
  • Pissed Jeans – Half Divorced

April 2024

April 1:

  • Conan Gray – Found Heaven
  • The Black Keys – Ohio Players
  • Tori Kelly – TORI.

April 5:

  • J. Cole – Might Delete Later
  • Doja Cat – Scarlet 2: Claude
  • Tyla – Tyla

April 12:

  • Future and Metro Boomin – We Still Don’t Trust You
  • Maggie Rogers – Don’t Forget Me
  • Blue Öyster Cult – Ghost Stories

April 19:

  • Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
  • Local Natives – But I’ll Wait For You
  • High on Fire – Cometh the Storm

May 2024

May 3:

  • Kings Of Leon – Can We Please Have Fun
  • Orville Peck – Stampede Vol. 1
  • Ricky Montgomery – Rick(y)
  • Scotty McCreery – Rise and Fall
  • Sublime with Rome – Sublime with Rome

May 10:

  • Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill
  • Collective Soul – Here to Eternity
  • The Avett Brothers – The Avett Brothers

May 17:

  • Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft
  • New Kids on the Block – Still Kids
  • Phoebe Go – Marmalade
  • Slash – Orgy of the Damned

May 24:

  • Twenty One Pilots – Clancy
  • Lenny Kravitz – Blue Electric Light
  • Paul Weller – 66
  • RM – Right Place, Wrong Person
  • Vintage Culture – Promised Land

May 31:

  • Bat For Lashes – The Dream of Delphi
  • Becky Hill – Believe Me Now?
  • Big Head Todd and the Monsters – Her Way Out
  • Wallows – Model

June 2024

June 7:

  • Charli XCX – Brat
  • Bon Jovi – Forever
  • Aurora – What Happened to the Heart?
  • Meghan Trainor – Timeless
  • Kaytranada – Timeless

June 14:

  • Moneybagg Yo – Speak Now
  • Don Toliver – Hardstone Psycho
  • Normani – Dopamine
  • Lindsey Stirling – Duality

June 21:

  • Avril Lavigne – Greatest Hits
  • Kehlani – Crash
  • Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us
  • Joni Mitchell – The Asylum Albums (1976-1980)

June 28:

  • Lupe Fiasco – Mission Control
  • Megan Thee Stallion – Megan
  • Yelawolf – Midnight Manor
  • RJD2 – Visions Out Of Limelight
  • Camila Cabello ‘C, XOXO’

July 2024

July 5:

  • Kasabian – Happenings
  • Carly Pearce – Hummingbird

July 12:

  • OneRepublic – Artificial Paradise
  • Billy Strings – Live Vol. 1
  • Cassadee Pope – Hereditary

July 19:

  • Denzel Curry – King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2
  • Glass Animals – I Love You So F**ing Much*
  • Deep Purple – =1

July 26:

  • Ice Spice – Y2K!
  • Mustard – Faith of a Mustard Seed
  • Blur – Live at Wembley Stadium

August 2024

August 2:

  • Khalid – Sincere
  • Kacey Musgraves – Deeper in the Well
  • Orville Peck – Stampede
  • Smashing Pumpkins – Aghori Mhori Mei

August 9:

  • Big Sean – Better Me Than You
  • Logic – Ultra 85
  • J Balvin – Rayo
  • King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Flight b741

August 16:

  • Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
  • Beabadoobee – This Is How Tomorrow Moves
  • Lauren Daigle – Sessions
  • Tinashe – Quantum Baby

August 23:

  • Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
  • Fontaines D.C. – Romance
  • Joe P – Garden State Vampire
  • Gilligan Moss – Speaking Across Time

August 30:

  • A$AP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb
  • Latto – Sugar Honey Iced Tea
  • Ty Dolla $ign – Free TC 2
  • Yung Gravy – Gumbo Gravy

September 2024

September 6:

  • David Gilmour – Luck And Strange
  • The The – Ensoulment

September 13:

  • Gia Ford – Transparent Things
  • London Grammar – The Greatest Love
  • ionnalee – BLUND/CLOSE YOUR EYES
  • LSDXOXO – Dogma
  • Nilufer Yanya – My Method Actor
  • Snow Patrol – The Forest is the Path

September 20:

  • Jamie xx – In Waves
  • Katy Perry – 143
  • Keith Urban – High
  • Tom Walker – I Am

September 27:

  • Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
  • Nina Nesbitt – Mountain Music
  • SOPHIE – SOPHIE
  • TSHA – Sad Girl

October 2024

October 4:

October 11:

  • Cascada – Studio 24
  • The Linda Lindas – No Obligation

October 18:

  • Confidence Man – 3AM (La La La)
  • Dean Lewis – The Epilogue
  • Kelly Lee Owens – Dreamstate
  • Rag’n’Bone Man – What Do You Believe In?

October 25:

  • Courteeners – Pink Cactus Cafe
  • Laura Marling – Patterns in Repeat
  • Pøltergeist – Nachtmusik

November 2024

November 1:

  • Fionn Regan – O Avalanche
  • Paul Kelly – Fever Longing Still
  • Sarah Blasko – I Just Need to Conquer This Mountain

November 8:

  • Primal Scream – Come Ahead

November 15:

  • Dolly Parton & Family – Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables

Unscheduled and TBA

  • Brad Paisley – Son of the Mountains
  • Brennan Heart – Save Euphoric
  • Bring Me the Horizon – Post Human: Nex Gen
  • Buffalo Tom – Jump Rope
  • Cardi B – TBA
  • Chance the Rapper – Star Line Gallery
  • Chevelle – TBA
  • Coldplay – Moon Music
  • Cory Marks – TBA
  • Deap Vally – Sistrionix 2.0
  • Delta Heavy – Midnight Forever
  • Eartheater – Aftermath
  • Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
  • Exodus – TBA
  • Fear Factory – TBA
  • FKA Twigs – TBA
  • Gryffin – Pulse
  • Highly Suspect – TBA
  • Ice Spice – Y2K
  • J Balvin & Ed Sheeran – TBA
  • JPEGMafia – TBA
  • Katy Perry – TBA
  • Korn – TBA
  • Logic – Ultra 85
  • Ludacris – TBA
  • Miguel – Viscera
  • Nails – TBA
  • Nas & DJ Premier – TBA
  • Nasty Savage – TBA
  • Nero – Into the Unknown
  • Onslaught – TBA
  • Playboi Carti – TBA
  • Radical Redemption – The Collabs
  • Sacred Reich – TBA
  • Sam Fender – TBA
  • Showtek – TBA
  • Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Red Future
  • Sugababes – TBA
  • Testament – TBA
  • Toadies – TBA
  • Tones and I – TBA
  • W.A.S.P. – TBA
  • The Weeknd – TBA

Stay Tuned for 2024’s Hottest Music Releases!

Don’t miss out on the latest music and upcoming albums in 2024! Whether you’re a fan of pop, rock, hip-hop, or indie, there’s something to appeal to all music tastes this year.

Be sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for these exciting releases. Explore new sounds, support your favorite artists, and discover fresh music that will define 2024. Follow us for updates, and never miss a beat!

