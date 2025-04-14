Pete Best, the first drummer for The Beatles, has announced that he is retiring from performing. His younger brother Roag Best shared this news on X, which was previously known as Twitter. Roag said, “Well, what an absolutely wonderful ride we’ve had. However, everything comes to pass. My brother Pete Best has announced today that he is retiring from personal appearances and performing with the group. His daughter has informed me it’s due to personal circumstances.”

Pete Best confirmed the announcement by reposting it and adding his own short message: “I had a blast. Thank you.”

As of now, Pete Best is 83 years old. He has decided to step away from public performances and events, meaning he will no longer appear with the Pete Best Band.

The Start of His Beatles Journey

Pete Best became involved with The Beatles before they were famous. Back in the late 1950s, his mother, Mona Best, opened the Casbah Coffee Club in the basement of their Liverpool home. The club became a popular local music venue. It was at this place that Pete met the young band members John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ken Brown. They were playing under the name The Quarrymen at the time.

In 1960, the group changed their name to The Beatles. They were getting ready for a long set of shows in Hamburg, Germany. Before they could go, they needed a permanent drummer. That’s when they asked Pete Best to join them. He became their full-time drummer in August 1960 and played with them during their time in Hamburg and through performances in Liverpool.

Pete was a member of the group until 1962. That year, things changed. George Martin, a record producer from Parlophone Records, said he preferred to use a studio drummer for the band’s recordings. This led to a major decision where The Beatles’ manager, Brian Epstein, spoke with Lennon, McCartney, and Harrison. After the discussion, Epstein told Pete Best that he was no longer in the band. He was replaced by Ringo Starr, who became the group’s drummer moving forward.

There have been many opinions about why Pete was removed. Rumors spread it was about his drumming. But then again, other rumors pointed to his relationship with the band or even how popular he was with fans. In interviews, the band gave different views. John Lennon once called him “a lousy drummer.” Paul McCartney said he was “good, but a bit limited.” George Harrison later admitted that he pushed for Ringo to join and played a role in the change.

Life After The Beatles

After leaving The Beatles, Pete Best did not give up on music right away. He played in bands such as Lee Curtis and the All-Stars and The Pete Best Combo. One of his early projects was to use his connection with the Beatles by releasing an album titled Best of the Beatles, which led to public interest and legal questions.

Later, Pete took a break from the music industry. He worked in the civil service for many years and raised a family. Then, in the late 1980s, he returned to the stage. He and his brother Roag started a new group called the Pete Best Band. He continued performing with them for decades, often focusing on early Beatles music and stories from that time.

In 1995, Pete Best’s drumming appeared on Anthology 1, a Beatles compilation album. This album included 12 tracks featuring Pete from his time with the band. The release was successful and earned him a large amount of money in royalties.

Pete also co-wrote a book in 2002 titled The Beatles: The True Beginnings. In it, he talked about his early experiences and described his time in the band as exciting and important. He said, “We conquered frontiers. We grew in musicianship. It was a privilege to be part of the band.”

In 2020, during an interview with the Irish Times, he shared how hurt he felt when he was removed from the group. He said that after telling his mother the news, he broke down in tears. But over time, he moved on. In a 2024 interview with The Guardian, he said, “I still don’t know the reason today, but it doesn’t worry me one iota. I’ve had a great life.”

Scheduled Appearance in Liverpool Now Uncertain

The Pete Best Band had been scheduled to perform at the Liverpool Beatles Museum on August 23. But with the recent retirement announcement, the band has cancelled the show.

The specifics of his personal reasons have not been disclosed publicly; however, his family’s message indicated that this decision was neither sudden nor unplanned. Pete Best has taken time to reflect and concluded that now is the right moment to step away from performing.