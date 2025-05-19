Portola Music Festival will return to Pier 80 in San Francisco on Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21, 2025. This two-day music event is strictly for guests aged 21 and older, and it will happen rain or shine. The lineup for this year’s festival features several high-profile artists, with LCD Soundsystem, Christina Aguilera, The Chemical Brothers, and Moby taking the top spots.

The festival first started in 2022, and it has quickly become one of San Francisco’s biggest events for electronic and dance music. Last year’s headliners were Rüfüs Du Sol and Gesaffelstein. In 2025, Portola plans to deliver an even more varied lineup, including classic performers and newer electronic acts.

Key Takeaways

LCD Soundsystem and Christina Aguilera Lead

The 2025 headliners are some of the most well-known names in music. Each one brings something different:

LCD Soundsystem headlines Saturday. Primarily known for rock and dance, they return after playing several major festivals over the past few years. James Murphy, the frontman, also brings his Despacio project to San Francisco for the first time. It’s an immersive disco experience powered by McIntosh speakers, playing all vinyl at 100 BPM all day.

headlines Saturday. Primarily known for rock and dance, they return after playing several major festivals over the past few years. James Murphy, the frontman, also brings his Despacio project to San Francisco for the first time. It’s an immersive disco experience powered by McIntosh speakers, playing all vinyl at 100 BPM all day. Christina Aguilera is also on Saturday’s schedule. She’s a major pop star from the early 2000s and brings a rare appearance at an electronic-leaning event, which will likely draw fans outside the usual EDM crowd.

is also on Saturday’s schedule. She’s a major pop star from the early 2000s and brings a rare appearance at an electronic-leaning event, which will likely draw fans outside the usual EDM crowd. The Chemical Brothers are doing a DJ set on Saturday. They headlined the first Portola in 2022.

are doing a DJ set on Saturday. They headlined the first Portola in 2022. Moby plays live on Sunday and will perform his full album Play. This is his first Bay Area show in over 10 years. Play, released in 1999, was a breakthrough record and includes hits like “Porcelain” and “Natural Blues.”

plays live on Sunday and will perform his full album Play. This is his first Bay Area show in over 10 years. Play, released in 1999, was a breakthrough record and includes hits like “Porcelain” and “Natural Blues.” The Prodigy also performs on Sunday. This is their first time at Portola. Known for high-energy shows, they’ll likely deliver one of the weekend’s wildest sets.

also performs on Sunday. This is their first time at Portola. Known for high-energy shows, they’ll likely deliver one of the weekend’s wildest sets. Peggy Gou, Dom Dolla, and Underworld headline Sunday alongside Moby and The Prodigy. Underworld, best known for “Born Slippy.NUXX.”

Full 2025 Lineup Includes More Than 60 Artists

The rest of the lineup features over 60 artists, covering many genres: electronic, house, techno, hip-hop, pop, and experimental. All names below are listed:

Saturday, September 20:

LCD Soundsystem

Christina Aguilera

The Chemical Brothers (DJ Set)

Caribou

The Dare

Magdalena Bay

Confidence Man

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

Kelly Lee Owens

Duke Dumont

HAAi

NEIL FRANCES presents CLUB NF

Bob Moses

Anti Up (Chris Lake & Chris Lorenzo)

Jazzy b2b KILIMANJARO

Arc De Soleil

Chris Stussy

Blawan

Dabeull Live Band

Haute & Freddy

Loukeman

1tbsp

Bad Juuju

Malugi

Dylan Brady

KI/KI

Swimming Paul

Ski Aggu

SHEE

Sunday, September 21:

Peggy Gou

Dom Dolla

Underworld

Moby (LIVE)

The Prodigy

Blood Orange

Rico Nasty

Arca

The Rapture

Boy Harsher

2ManyDJs b2b Erol Alkan

Kreayshawn

The Blessed Madonna b2b Tiga

Bolis Pupul

Horse Meat Disco

Ravyn Lenae

Kumo 99

Nate Sib

Oppidan

Marie Davidson

Maribou State

Prospa b2b KETTAMA

DJ Gigola

Zack Fox

X CLUB.

Villager

Noga Erez

Nick León

Salute

SKIIS

Brutalismus 3000

Ticket Details and Prices

Tickets go on sale in two phases.

Presale opens Wednesday, May 14, at 12:00 PM PT

General public sale starts Thursday, May 15, at 12:00 PM PT

Here’s a breakdown of ticket options:

2-Day GA Pass: Starts at $399.95

2-Day VIP Pass: Starts at $649.95

2-Day VIP XL Pass: Costs $1,599.95 (new option for 2025)

Single-Day GA Pass: Starts at $279.95

Single-Day VIP Pass: Starts at $399.95

Payment plans are available through the layaway option. Tickets can be purchased at portolamusicfestival.com.

Location, Age Limit, and Festival Notes

The festival will happen at Pier 80, a big industrial space by the water in San Francisco. It’s often used for large events, so it fits Portola well. The festival is only for people who are 21 or older, and it will go on rain or shine.

In 2022 and 2023, there were noise complaints, so the organizers made changes in 2024 to fix those issues; it will continue this year to make the festival better for both attendees and the surrounding neighborhood.