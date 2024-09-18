If you’ve ever heard a Post Malone track, you’ll notice how effortlessly he mixes things up.

From hip-hop to pop, rock, and even country, his music always hits with emotion.

Post Malone has had quite the journey, with songs that went viral and made him a star and others that tug at your feelings in a way only he can.

So, without further ado, let’s jump into the ten best Post Malone songs that have shaped his awesome career.

Key Takeaways "White Iverson" put Post on the map. This track quickly went viral, showing off his chill, confident style, and landed him a record deal. It was the song that made everyone notice him.

"Rockstar" nailed the rockstar lifestyle. With its dark vibes and mix of hip-hop and rock, this hit showed Post’s ability to blend genres while discussing fame's ups and downs.

"Circles" showed his softer side. Breaking away from rap, this pop-rock track about a messy relationship hit No. 1 and proved Post could effortlessly tackle multiple genres.

1. “White Iverson” (2015)

Post Malone’s breakout track, “White Iverson,” released in 2015, cleverly metaphorizes his rise in the music industry, likening it to NBA legend Allen Iverson’s dominance on the basketball court.

Initially, the song was uploaded to SoundCloud and quickly went viral, which led to Malone securing a deal with Republic Records. And, still to this day, it’s one of the best Post Malone songs.

Malone blends braggadocio with vulnerability in the track, discussing his newfound success, confidence, and lavish lifestyle.

Post’s references to Allen Iverson reflect his feeling of being an underdog, rising to the top despite all the doubts and challenges along the way.

The track has a laid-back, dreamy vibe, and with the hook “Saucin’, I’m saucin’ on you,” Post brings out his smooth confidence and effortless style.

He uses basketball metaphors, such as “I’m ballin’, I’m ballin’, Iverson on you,” to draw parallels between his success and Iverson’s on-court prowess.

Evidently, the song made a huge splash, hitting No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later being certified Diamond by the RIAA for surpassing 10 million sales in the U.S​.

2. “Rockstar” ft. 21 Savage (2017)

“Rockstar,” featuring 21 Savage, became another massive hit for Post Malone in 2017.

The song is about living a wild, rockstar life—partying hard but dealing with the downsides of fame.

With a heavy trap beat and slow, moody flow, the song resonated with fans and remained at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight straight weeks.

What makes “Rockstar” stand out is how it mixes hip-hop and rock sounds. Arguably, this track is where we first saw Post experimenting with different genres and showcasing his versatility.

The massive success of this track really put Post on the map as a global star.

And when it comes to the lyrics, they dive into the ups and downs of the rockstar life, touching on violence, drugs, and the weight of fame.

It became one of 2017’s most iconic songs, racking several Platinum awards worldwide.

3. “Circles” (2019)

Dropped in August 2019 as the third single from Hollywood’s Bleeding, “Circles” quickly became one of Post Malone’s most popular songs.

This track stepped away from his usual sound and leaned into a more pop-rock vibe. Post even mentioned being inspired by classic rock bands like Fleetwood Mac.

At its core, the song’s about the never-ending cycle of a relationship that can’t seem to work, with both people breaking up, getting back together, and repeating the same mistakes.

There’s a real contrast in the song, with its sad lyrics paired with an upbeat, catchy sound. Sure, it creates an emotional vibe, but still easy to vibe with.

It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for three weeks. Not to mention, the song topped the charts in several other countries and earned multi-platinum certifications globally.

Unsurprisingly, it got lots of love on adult contemporary radio and was one of the most-played songs of 2020.

“Circles” even earned nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2021 Grammys.

The music video, directed by Colin Tilley, has a medieval theme. Post Malone is dressed as a knight battling in a war-torn world, which fits the song’s message of a constant struggle.

4. “Sunflower” ft. Swae Lee (2018)

“Sunflower,” featuring Swae Lee, came out in 2018 as part of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, and it became a massive hit worldwide.

The song’s chill, bright sound perfectly matched the movie’s vibrant, action-packed vibe.

It’s got a laid-back beat and a super catchy melody. The lyrics are about loyalty and admiration, using the sunflower as a symbol for something tough yet beautiful.

The track soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since gone Diamond in the U.S., selling over 10 million units.

Also, it was a hit in many other countries, reaching Platinum (or higher) in places like Australia, Canada, and the U.K.

Its upbeat, feel-good energy made it a favorite not just with Post Malone fans but also with a much wider audience, especially those who loved the movie.

5. “Congratulations” ft. Quavo (2016)

“Congratulations” was the song that pushed Post Malone into the spotlight even more. It was part of his debut album, Stoney, and featured Quavo from Migos.

Essentially, the song’s vibe is like a big “I made it!” moment, where Post looks back at all the people who doubted him and how hard he worked to get where he is.

The lyrics talk about the grind and hustle it took for Post to reach his dreams, with the super catchy hook, “Now they always say congratulations.”

Remarkably, this anthem of success hit No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went a crazy 14x Platinum in the U.S., making it one of his biggest tracks ever.

And there’s no denying Quavo’s feature brought even more hype, with both of them riding the high of their success in this upbeat jam.

6. “Better Now” (2018)

“Better Now” dropped in 2018 as part of Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys album and quickly became a fan favorite.

In a nutshell, the song is about the aftermath of a breakup: pretending you’re fine when you’re really not.

The lyrics, like “You probably think that you are better now, better now / You only say that ’cause I’m not around,” hit hard for anyone who’s been through the pain of pretending they’re over someone.

The song, which combines pop and rap with a catchy chorus, reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

For sure, it shows off Post’s talent for blending personal feelings with a sound that gets stuck in your head, making it one of his most relatable and loved tracks.

7. “Go Flex” (2016)

“Go Flex” is one of Post Malone’s slept-on tracks, showing how he mixes hip-hop, rock, and acoustic vibes.

It’s the third single from his first album, Stoney, and has a chill feel. In particular, the acoustic guitar riffs complement his usual laid-back singing.

On the surface, the song’s about “flexing,” which shows off success, like gold teeth, jewelry, and living without a care. But at the same time, it’s like he’s using all this flexing to escape from the tougher stuff in life.

When it comes to the lyrics, they are both confident and reflective, showing how Post is caught between enjoying material success and feeling lost.

The music video captures this, too, with beautiful scenery and casual flexing. And the track did pretty well, landing in the top 100 in the U.S. and Canada.

8. “Psycho” ft. Ty Dolla $ign (2018)

“Psycho” is one of Post Malone’s biggest collabs, featuring R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign.

It’s from his Beerbongs & Bentleys album and has a smooth, laid-back beat with Post’s usual melodic style. Ty Dolla $ign adds his silky vocals to the chorus, which makes the song even catchier.

At its heart, the song is about luxury, success, and dealing with trust issues—pretty much Post’s life as a global star.

It shows his thoughtful side and how he stays distant from all the pressures of fame.

Plus, it was a massive hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and earning multiple Platinum certifications, making it one of his most popular songs.

9. “Goodbyes” ft. Young Thug (2019)

“Goodbyes” is a sad song about the pain and mess of a relationship gone wrong.

It was the second single from Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding album, featuring Young Thug from Atlanta.

Post Malone begins the track with a reference to Kurt Cobain, hinting at the struggles with fame, mental health, and addiction.

The song digs into how toxic relationships can be, with Post admitting he’s “no good at goodbyes” and can’t walk away, even though he knows it’s bad for him.

Then Young Thug jumps in with a verse that’s more about money and surface-level stuff, which makes the whole vibe feel even more distant and heartbroken.

The song did very well, hitting No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and going multi-platinum in several countries.

On top of that, the music video, directed by Colin Tilley, is also pretty wild, with Post wandering through a dark, trippy storyline about life and death.

10. “I Fall Apart” (2016)

“I Fall Apart” is one of Post Malone’s most emotional songs. In it, he, again, opens up about heartbreak.

At first, it didn’t get much attention, but after a live performance went viral, people started noticing how raw and honest it was.

The song talks about how wrecked Post is after a breakup, and you can hear the pain in his voice.

He mixes singing and rapping in a way that makes the hurt feel even more intense. It’s one of the best tracks on his debut album, Stoney.

Fans connected with the song’s authenticity and emotionality, and it slowly climbed the charts, eventually achieving multi-platinum status.

It shows how good Post’s ability to connect with listeners on a personal level through his introspective and heartfelt music.

Explore Post Malone’s Best Tracks and Feel the Vibes

Now that we’ve talked about some of Post Malone’s best songs, you’ve probably picked up on his style, from chill vibes to emotional bangers.

If you want something relaxed and a little deep, start with “White Iverson.” That song put him on the map and gave everyone a peek at his rise to fame.

For those nights when you’re in the mood to party and live it up, “Rockstar” with 21 Savage is your go-to since it’s about living big and dealing with the highs and lows that come with it.

But if you’re feeling something more emotional yet still catchy, “Circles” is a great mix of pop and rock that talks about the ups and downs of heartbreak.

No matter which song you choose, you really can’t go wrong.

Honestly, why not check them all out? Each one has its vibe, and together, they show why Post Malone is one of the most flexible artists out there.