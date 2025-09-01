Radiohead have entered the US singles chart with Let Down, a song from their 1997 album OK Computer. The track debuted at No. 91 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, 28 years after its original release.

This is only the fourth time the British band has appeared on the chart. Their first and most successful single in the States, Creep, was released in 1993 and remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 20 weeks, peaking at No. 34. In 1995, High and Dry peaked at No. 78 and stayed for eight weeks. In 2008, Nude from the album In Rainbows charted for one week, peaking at No. 37.

Key Takeaways Radiohead’s Let Down, released in 1997, has entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time at No. 91 after going viral on TikTok.

This is only the band’s fourth US chart appearance, following Creep (1993), High and Dry (1995), and Nude (2008).

Renewed attention comes as fans speculate about a reunion, with recent rehearsals, a new legal entity, and ongoing side projects fueling rumors.

TikTok and Television Spark Renewed Interest

The resurgence of Let Down has been driven by both television and social media. The song featured in the season one finale of Disney+’s series The Bear in 2022. In a feature about the show, NME described the “magically mournful ‘OK Computer’ classic Let Down” as providing “a strangely fitting counterpoint to this rare moment of euphoria” in the episode.

On TikTok, the track has gone viral. One of the most popular videos using the song shows AI-generated fictional couples from well-known films posing with their imagined children. That clip has received 4.2 million likes. Another video shows a man searching for his wife, with text on screen reading, “Why am I crying at this video of my husband looking for me and then finally finding me.”

Speculation About New Radiohead Activity

Radiohead have not released an album since A Moon Shaped Pool in 2016. In March 2024, they registered a new legal partnership, RHEUK25 LLP, which led to speculation about new projects. Reports also stated that the band had “placed holds in select European cities for a run of residency gigs” this year.

Last summer, the band members reunited for rehearsals. Bassist Colin Greenwood, brother of guitarist and keyboardist Jonny Greenwood, told NME, “We got together in the summer just for a couple of days and just ran through all the songs and picked up where we left off in 2018. It was really fun and nice to see everyone. We were going to do three or four days but knocked it on the head after two because it was fine and we could still do it. My brother said that we’d just need a couple of weeks’ rehearsal and we could go on the road, no problem.”

Jonny Greenwood later explained that while the rehearsals were “fun and natural,” there were “no plans” for new music, adding, “We’ve [got] lots of individual projects going on at the moment.”

Colin Greenwood also said that “it doesn’t mean a tour is imminent” but acknowledged that the band were “still a band where people might want to know what might happen next.”

Frontman Thom Yorke has been less certain about a Radiohead return. Earlier this year, he said he “really doesn’t give a fuck” if fans expect the band to come back. He also admitted he was “still struggling” to be creative following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thom Yorke’s Solo Work and Other Projects

In May 28, 2024, Yorke released Dialing In, a new track serving as the theme song for Apple TV+’s series Smoke, starring Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett. The series premiered globally on Friday, June 27.

The track, which runs just over four and a half minutes, features Yorke’s vocals over electronic textures, bells, and echoes. In a press release, Smoke creator and executive producer Dennis Lehane praised the collaboration.

“Working with Thom Yorke was as much an honour for me as working with Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese or Richard Price. I’ve somehow been blessed with collaborating with living legends who were also formative influences on my own creative life. Thom is definitely that. In addition, he took a basic concept I gave him and delivered a song that perfectly embodies the show and absolutely crushes.”

Meanwhile, the band revisited some “archive” recordings from the Hail to the Thief era for a new live album.

Legacy of “OK Computer” and Controversy

OK Computer is widely considered one of the greatest albums of all time. In 2015, it was added to the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry.

However, Radiohead’s career has not been without criticism. In 2017, the band faced backlash for performing in Israel. At the time, Thom Yorke defended the decision, stating, “Playing in a country isn’t the same as endorsing its government.”

The criticism intensified in October 2024. During a solo concert in Melbourne, Yorke was heckled by a man who shouted, “How could you be silent?” The singer, appearing flustered, rebuffed the comment and briefly left the stage before returning to finish the performance.