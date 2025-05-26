Culture
Robbie Williams' New Album BRITPOP Drops This Autumn with Tony Iommi

  May 26, 2025
  4 minute read
Robbie Williams has announced a new album titled BRITPOP, set to release in autumn 2025 through Columbia Records. While the exact date is not yet confirmed, the project is already available for pre-order. The album includes the lead single Rocket, a collaboration with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi.

Williams said he wrote BRITPOP as the album he wanted to release after leaving Take That in 1995. At the time, Britpop dominated UK music, with bands like Oasis, Blur, and Pulp leading the charts. According to Williams, this album is “raw,” “more upbeat,” and includes “more guitars” than his recent work. He said he worked with “some of [his] heroes” and called the album “a body of work” he is proud of.

The single Rocket features a guitar solo by Tony Iommi and was co-written by Iommi, Robbie Williams, Karl Brazil, and Tom Longworth. The music video for Rocket premieres on May 23 and was filmed in Birmingham, Iommi’s hometown, including scenes of Williams and Iommi together.

Key Takeaways
  • Robbie Williams’ new album BRITPOP releases in the autumn of 2025 and features Tony Iommi on the lead single “Rocket,” with a mix of pop and heavy rock.
  • The album revisits the Britpop sound of the mid-90s, inspired by Williams’ 1995 departure from Take That and his time with bands like Oasis.
  • A major stadium tour begins May 31, 2025, in Edinburgh and spans over 30 cities across the UK and Europe, including sold-out Dublin on August 23.

BRITPOP Tour: Stadium Shows Across the UK and Europe Starting This May

To support BRITPOP, Williams will begin a large stadium tour on May 31, 2025, starting in Edinburgh. The tour includes several UK cities and continues into Europe, covering a total of 31 cities.

Here are the full and specific tour dates and locations in the UK and Ireland:

  • May 31 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
  • June 4 – Town Moor, Newcastle
  • June 6–7 – Emirates Stadium, London
  • June 10–11 – Co-op Live, Manchester
  • June 13–14 – Royal Crescent, Bath
  • August 23 – Croke Park, Dublin (sold out)

After the UK leg, the tour will continue across Europe. Here is the complete list of European cities and dates:

  • June 19 – Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • June 22 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • June 25 – VELTINS Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
  • June 28 – TW Classic Festival, Werchter, Belgium
  • June 30 – Heinz von Heiden Arena, Hanover, Germany
  • July 2 – La Défense Arena, Paris, France
  • July 5 – RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain
  • July 9 – Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany
  • July 12 – Ernst Happel Stadion, Vienna, Austria
  • July 17 – Stadio Nereo Rocco, Trieste, Italy
  • July 21–22 – Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany
  • July 26 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany
  • August 1 – Darius and Girėnas Stadium, Kaunas, Lithuania
  • August 3 – Mežaparks, Riga, Latvia
  • August 7 – Stadion, Stockholm, Sweden
  • August 10 – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany
  • August 13 – Forus Travbane, Stavanger, Norway
  • August 16 – Granåsen, Trondheim, Norway
  • September 7 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
  • September 9 – Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland
  • September 12 – MVM Dome, Budapest, Hungary
  • September 20 – Olympiastadion, Helsinki, Finland

The support acts include The Lottery Winners and Rag ’N’ Bone Man on selected shows.

Album Formats and Artwork Details

The album BRITPOP will be released in CD, deluxe CD, cassette, alt cassette, and digital formats. A limited number of signed bundles are also available.

The cover artwork shows a painting of Robbie Williams in the red tracksuit he wore at the Glastonbury Festival in 1995 –– the year he left Take That and spent time with Oasis during the rise of Britpop. The artwork also includes an image of two characters defacing the painting while wearing “Just Stop Pop” t-shirts, a play on recent protest imagery.

85 Million Records and 15 UK No. 1 Albums

In December 2024, the soundtrack to Williams’ biopic Better Man became his 15th UK No. 1 album. This tied him with The Beatles and moved him ahead of The Rolling Stones, who have 14 No. 1 albums. Williams has sold around 85 million records globally and won 18 BRIT Awards, the most of any artist in history.

His last original studio album was The Heavy Entertainment Show, released in 2016. Since then, he released The Christmas Present in 2019, a compilation titled XXV in 2022, and the Better Man soundtrack in 2024.

Tony Iommi and Black Sabbath’s Big Reunion

While working with Williams on Rocket, Tony Iommi is also preparing for a reunion with the original members of Black Sabbath. On July 5, 2025, Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will perform together at Villa Park in Birmingham. The concert, calledBack To The Beginning, will be Ozzy Osbourne’s final performance.

The lineup includes Metallica, Tool, Guns N’ Roses, and Slayer. Tickets for the concert are already on sale.

Luke David

Luke is a writer of many mediums with over 7 years of experience, specializing in copywriting, content writing, and screenwriting. Based in Malaysia, his passion for storytelling began at a young age, fueled by fantastical tales and his love for the horror genre. What began as a hobby then blossomed into a diverse writing career, encompassing poetry, songs, screenplays, and now engaging articles. Luke's work has appeared in notable outlets like MovieWeb, Certified Forgotten, High On Films, and Signal Horizon. His talent for crafting compelling narratives has been recognized by being a Semifinalist at The Script Lab's 2019 TSL Free Screenplay Contest, placing his work among the top 3% of over 5,500 entries.

Read Full Biography

