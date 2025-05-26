Robbie Williams has announced a new album titled BRITPOP, set to release in autumn 2025 through Columbia Records. While the exact date is not yet confirmed, the project is already available for pre-order. The album includes the lead single Rocket, a collaboration with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi.
Williams said he wrote BRITPOP as the album he wanted to release after leaving Take That in 1995. At the time, Britpop dominated UK music, with bands like Oasis, Blur, and Pulp leading the charts. According to Williams, this album is “raw,” “more upbeat,” and includes “more guitars” than his recent work. He said he worked with “some of [his] heroes” and called the album “a body of work” he is proud of.
The single Rocket features a guitar solo by Tony Iommi and was co-written by Iommi, Robbie Williams, Karl Brazil, and Tom Longworth. The music video for Rocket premieres on May 23 and was filmed in Birmingham, Iommi’s hometown, including scenes of Williams and Iommi together.
To support BRITPOP, Williams will begin a large stadium tour on May 31, 2025, starting in Edinburgh. The tour includes several UK cities and continues into Europe, covering a total of 31 cities.
Here are the full and specific tour dates and locations in the UK and Ireland:
After the UK leg, the tour will continue across Europe. Here is the complete list of European cities and dates:
The support acts include The Lottery Winners and Rag ’N’ Bone Man on selected shows.
The album BRITPOP will be released in CD, deluxe CD, cassette, alt cassette, and digital formats. A limited number of signed bundles are also available.
The cover artwork shows a painting of Robbie Williams in the red tracksuit he wore at the Glastonbury Festival in 1995 –– the year he left Take That and spent time with Oasis during the rise of Britpop. The artwork also includes an image of two characters defacing the painting while wearing “Just Stop Pop” t-shirts, a play on recent protest imagery.
In December 2024, the soundtrack to Williams’ biopic Better Man became his 15th UK No. 1 album. This tied him with The Beatles and moved him ahead of The Rolling Stones, who have 14 No. 1 albums. Williams has sold around 85 million records globally and won 18 BRIT Awards, the most of any artist in history.
His last original studio album was The Heavy Entertainment Show, released in 2016. Since then, he released The Christmas Present in 2019, a compilation titled XXV in 2022, and the Better Man soundtrack in 2024.
While working with Williams on Rocket, Tony Iommi is also preparing for a reunion with the original members of Black Sabbath. On July 5, 2025, Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will perform together at Villa Park in Birmingham. The concert, calledBack To The Beginning, will be Ozzy Osbourne’s final performance.
The lineup includes Metallica, Tool, Guns N’ Roses, and Slayer. Tickets for the concert are already on sale.
