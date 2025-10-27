The Sick New World festival has announced its full return for 2026 with two separate, one-day events in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Fort Worth, Texas. The Las Vegas edition will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 25, 2026, while the Texas edition will be held at the Texas Motor Speedway on October 24, 2026.

This announcement comes after the 2025 festival was canceled in November 2024, only weeks after the lineup was revealed. Organizers said in a statement that they faced “unforeseen circumstances” that they were unable to overcome, and therefore, the event scheduled for April 12, 2025, in Las Vegas would not take place.

“It is with great disappointment that we announce that Sick New World will no longer take place in Las Vegas on April 12, 2025,” the organizers wrote. “Despite our best efforts, we’ve encountered unforeseen circumstances that we are unable to overcome for next year’s show. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated SNW fans who had made plans to join us for another cultural celebration of hard rock, goth, alternative, and heavy music.”

Full Details of the 2026 Events

System Of A Down will headline both 2026 Sick New World events.

The Las Vegas lineup includes:

System Of A Down

Korn

Bring Me The Horizon

Evanescence

Marilyn Manson

Ministry

AFI

Knocked Loose

Danny Elfman

Acid Bath

Cypress Hill

Melvins

Mastodon

Underoath

The Texas lineup includes:

System Of A Down

Deftones

Slayer (celebrating the 40th anniversary of Reign In Blood )

) The Prodigy

Evanescence

Power Trip

Ministry

AFI

Mastodon

Knocked Loose

Underoath

Clutch

Down

Melvins

Pre-sales for the two events will take place at the end of October 2025. The Las Vegas pre-sale begins on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time, and the Texas pre-sale begins on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time.

Festival History and Context

Sick New World first launched in 2023 as a one-day festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. That year’s event sold out and drew an estimated 85,000 attendees. The lineup featured System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, and Incubus, among many others.

The 2024 edition returned to Las Vegas on April 27, 2024, with System Of A Down and Slipknot as co-headliners. The festival expanded to five stages and hosted more than 70 bands, including A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Knocked Loose, and Code Orange. Reviews highlighted the improved layout and strong performances.

In 2025, organizers announced an ambitious lineup with Metallica and Linkin Park as headliners, along with Queens Of The Stone Age, Evanescence, Gojira, AFI, Meshuggah, Tomahawk, and Acid Bath. The 2025 festival was scheduled for April 12, 2025, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, but was canceled on November 29, 2024, after organizers cited “unforeseen circumstances.”

Shortly before the cancellation, Trevor Dunn of Tomahawk mentioned in a podcast that the festival was “not happening.” His comments were later removed from the recording, but the official statement followed hours later.

Subsequent reporting suggested that high artist fees and slower-than-expected ticket sales may have contributed to the cancellation. According to Metal Injection, both headliners were reportedly offered around $5 million each, which, combined with large production and operational costs, may have strained the festival’s budget. However, organizers did not confirm or deny these claims.

The Artists and Their Upcoming Plans

In addition to headlining both 2026 events, System Of A Down announced a UK and European stadium tour for 2026 with Queens Of The Stone Age as supporting acts. The tour will include two London dates, marking the band’s first UK performances since 2017.

Frontman Serj Tankian reflected on the band’s experience at the festival in an interview with Metal Hammer:

“As I saw from the stage at Sick New World last year, the multi-generational appeal of the music we have made is mind-blowing. Our music is more timeless than we ever imagined, and that is the hugest compliment for any artist.”

Bring Me The Horizon will also perform at the 2026 festival. The band recently announced its ‘Ascension Program 2’ North American tour, along with appearances at Rock For People, Nova Rock, and Tons Of Rock festivals.

Deftones, who released their latest album Private Music during the summer, finished a North American tour and will perform in the UK and Europe in early 2026.

Slayer’s appearance at Sick New World Texas will coincide with the 40th anniversary of their 1986 album Reign In Blood.

The Festival’s Evolution and Expansion

Sick New World was first introduced as part of the growing live music portfolio under C3/Live Nation, with a focus on heavy and alternative acts. It was developed as a sister event to When We Were Young, a Las Vegas festival centered on pop-punk and emo music. The concept of Sick New World was to unite legacy acts and modern heavy bands in a single-day, multi-stage format designed for fans of hard rock, metal, goth, and industrial sounds.

The festival’s first year established it as a major new event for rock and metal fans, and its second year expanded its size and variety. After the 2025 cancellation, organizers began preparing a return. In late 2025, billboards featuring the Sick New World logo appeared in Las Vegas, listing the Las Vegas and Fort Worth dates for 2026.