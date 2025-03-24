On March 17, 2025, the iHeartRadio Music Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This was the 12th annual ceremony, and it honored the most-played music artists of the past year.

Taylor Swift was nominated for ten awards, more than any other artist. She won nine of them, including Artist of the Year, Pop Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department, and the special Tour of the Century award for her Eras Tour, which earned over $2 billion globally.

Although Swift did not attend in person, she accepted her awards in a video message. She did not walk the red carpet, which disappointed fans who had hoped for her first public appearance since the 2025 Super Bowl. Despite this, she still drew attention to what she wore in the video.

Key Takeaways Taylor Swift won 9 out of 10 nominations at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, including Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year.

She accepted the Tour of the Century award virtually, wearing a $2,300 Miu Miu skirt and an $18,330 Cartier watch.

Her Eras Tour, which began on March 17, 2023, grossed over $2 billion and became one of the most successful tours ever.

Swift’s Miu Miu Skirt and Cartier Watch Spark Attention

In her acceptance video, Swift wore a forest green tartan miniskirt by Miu Miu, priced at $2,300, and a black long-sleeve shirt. She completed the outfit with a gold Cartier Santos Demoiselle watch, which previously sold for $18,330 before it was discontinued.

She also wore a snake pendant necklace, which fans believe referenced her re-recorded album Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Fashion blogger Sarah Chapelle from @taylorswiftstyled confirmed the outfit details, and Swift chose not to wear the skirt’s matching jacket.

In past iHeartRadio Music Awards, Swift was known for matching her outfits to her album themes.

For Midnights, she wore a crystal-covered Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit. For Lover, she wore a shimmering purple bodysuit, and during the 1989 era, she wore a cut-out black mini dress followed by a black sequin jumpsuit.

At the 2025 Grammys, she wore a custom red Vivienne Westwood mini dress with a “T” charm on her thigh and a sparkly Gucci dress at the after-party.

She also wore a Lorraine Schwartz choker shaped like a watch set to midnight, in keeping with the theme of her Midnights album.

Tour of the Century Award Celebrates Eras Tour’s Global Success

During her video message, Swift accepted the Tour of the Century award and reminded fans that March 17, 2025, marked exactly two years since the first show of the Eras Tour, which was held on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

During the awards show, fans saw never-before-seen footage of her performing “mirrorball” from that first concert.

In her message, Swift said, “This tour was the most challenging thing that I’ve ever done in my life. It really was the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done.”

She explained that the tour had a three-and-a-half-hour setlist and covered many countries. She thanked her tour mates, band, crew, and especially her fans, saying their support made it possible to perform songs from the past two decades in one show.

Before the show began, Swift had already won six fan-voted awards. These included Favorite Tour Tradition for her surprise songs and Favorite Surprise Guest for Travis Kelce’s appearance during her London show on June 23, 2024.

She also won awards for Best Music Video, Favorite Tour Style, and Best Lyrics for “Fortnight,” her collaboration with Post Malone. However, Swift did not win Best Collaboration—that went to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for “Die With a Smile.”

She also lost Pop Artist of the Year to Sabrina Carpenter, who was once her opening act on the Eras Tour.

iHeartRadio Awards Honors Swift, Gaga, Carey, and More

The event was hosted by LL Cool J, who returned for another year and said, “It’s fun to do cool stuff and be close to music.”

The show aired live on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/PT and was also available on streaming platforms like DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo. Performers included Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and Nelly.

The ceremony also honored other artists. Lady Gaga received the Innovator Award, and Mariah Carey was given the Icon Award for her long career in music.

Swift has now won 34 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which ranks her among the most-awarded artists in the show’s history.