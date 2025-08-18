Culture
  August 18, 2025
Taylor Swift to Release 12-Track The Life of a Showgirl on October

Taylor Swift has confirmed her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be released on October 3, 2025. The announcement came during the August 13 episode of the New Heights Show podcast, hosted by her boyfriend and Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce. Swift revealed the cover art, tracklist, and deluxe editions, while also sharing the story behind the record’s creation and visual theme. The album includes 12 tracks, featuring Sabrina Carpenter on the title song, and is co-produced entirely by Swift, Max Martin, and Shellback.

Key Takeaways
  • The Life of a Showgirl will be released on October 3, 2025, contains exactly 12 tracks, and features Sabrina Carpenter on the title song.
  • The album is produced only by Taylor Swift, Max Martin, and Shellback, their first complete album together, and has an upbeat pop sound influenced by the Eras Tour.
  • The cover by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott shows Swift in a silver beaded bra top with orange accents, and the rollout includes glitter orange vinyl, three 72-hour deluxe CDs, and an Easter egg campaign using the color orange.

Countdown, Podcast Reveal, and Final Tracklist

Ahead of the reveal, Swift’s official website displayed a countdown clock set to end at 12:12 a.m. ET on the 12th day of the month. The landing page featured an image of a door from her Eras Tour stage design, and as the countdown progressed, four locked colored boxes appeared – fans speculated that these could represent vinyl variants.

On August 11, Travis Kelce teased a “VERY special guest” on New Heights. Later that day, the podcast confirmed Swift’s appearance in a promotional clip. The episode premiered at 7 p.m. ET on August 13, a number often associated with Swift, where she presented the blurred album cover to the Kelces before revealing it online.

Swift confirmed there will be no additional tracks:

  1. The Fate of Ophelia
  2. Elizabeth Taylor
  3. Opalite
  4. Father Figure
  5. Eldest Daughter
  6. Ruin the Friendship
  7. Actually Romantic
  8. Wi$h Li$t
  9. Wood
  10. CANCELLED!
  11. Honey
  12. The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

This is 12,” she said. “There’s not a thirteenth, there’s not other ones coming.

Writing and Recording During the Eras Tour

Swift wrote and recorded The Life of a Showgirl during the European leg of the Eras Tour in spring and summer 2024. She explained: “I’d do like three shows in a row. I’d have three days off. I’d fly to Sweden, go back to the tour… I was physically exhausted… but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating.

During the conversation, Travis Kelce said that she was “literally living the life of a showgirl,” linking directly to the album’s title.

Production, Sound, and Musical Direction

The album is co-produced exclusively by Swift, Max Martin, and Shellback. This is the trio’s first time creating a full album together, though they have previously worked on hits including We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, 22, Shake It Off, Blank Space, Style, and Wildest Dreams.

It felt like catching lightning in a bottle,” Swift said. “We hadn’t worked together in like seven or eight years… It’s just the three of us making a focused album.” Kelce described the music as “a lot more upbeat” and “fun, pop, like excitement,” calling it “a complete 180” from The Tortured Poets Department. Swift agreed, adding, “Life is more upbeat.”

Album Artwork, Deluxe Editions, and Easter Eggs

The main cover, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, shows Swift in a silver beaded bra top and bracelets, partially submerged in turquoise water with orange accents. She explained that it represents the offstage end of her tour nights: “My day ends with me in a bathtub… You won’t be able to get to bed till four in the morning after this. But you did it tonight.”

Swift’s website offers the “Sweat and Vanilla Perfume” glitter orange vinyl, deluxe CD, and cassette. Three alternate deluxe CD covers — “It’s Beautiful,” “It’s Rapturous,” and “It’s Frightening” — were released for 72 hours each.

Following the announcement, Spotify billboards nationwide displayed a code linking to a playlist titled And, baby, that’s show business for you ❤️‍🔥. The 22 tracks, all produced by Martin and Shellback, included 22, Bad Blood, Blank Space, Delicate, I Knew You Were Trouble, Shake It Off, Style, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, and Message in a Bottle (Taylor’s Version) from Red (Taylor’s Version).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Nation (@taylornation)

The rollout heavily featured the color orange. Taylor Nation posted 12 images of Swift in orange outfits on August 11, captioned, “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’ ❤️‍🔥.” Orange confetti and outfits also appeared in select Eras Tour performances. Swift has previously worn a showgirl costume under orange lighting in the Bejeweled music video and added a showgirl-inspired routine to I Can Do It With a Broken Heart on tour. In June 2024, Travis Kelce joined her onstage for this performance.

