The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) promise to be an unforgettable event, with a lineup that includes some of the biggest names in the music industry.

From Taylor Swift, who’s leading with 10 nominations, to Megan Thee Stallion hosting, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s VMAs.

Key Takeaways Taylor Swift is dominating this year’s VMAs with 10 nominations, including one for Video of the Year. She’s got a shot at breaking her record in this category.

Megan Thee Stallion, a three-time Grammy winner, is hosting the show, so you know it will be a good time.

This year, 29 first-time nominees, including artists like Gracie Abrams, Burna Boy, and LE SSERAFIM, bring fresh talent to the stage.

Taylor Swift Leads the Nominations and Could Make History

Taylor Swift is killing it again with the most nominations this year—10, to be exact. She’s even up for Video of the Year with her song “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone.

If she wins, she’ll set a new record by becoming the first artist to win this award five times and the only one to win three years in a row.

But Taylor’s got some tough competition. Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Eminem are also in the running for top awards.

However, with Taylor’s history and her dedicated fan base, she’s got a solid chance to sweep several categories and continue her reign as one of the most awarded artists at the VMAs.

Eminem, Anitta, and Other Artists Set to Break Records

Eminem, who has 6 VMA nominations this year, might break his tie with Peter Gabriel for the most wins by a male artist in VMA history.

His song “Houdini” is up for multiple awards, including Best Hip-Hop and some technical categories like Best Editing and Best Visual Effects.

Anitta, the Brazilian superstar, is also on the verge of making history. With two nominations in the Best Latin category, she could become the most awarded female artist in this category.

If she wins, it’ll be her third year in a row, tying her with J Balvin for the most wins in this category.

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts, with Performances by Top Artists

This year’s VMAs will be hosted by three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion, who’s also up for several awards, including Best Hip-Hop for her song “BOA.”

Known for her energetic performances and fun personality, Megan is sure to make this year’s VMAs a blast.

The list of performers is stacked, too. You’ll see stars like Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Rauw Alejandro, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa hitting the stage.

Lisa’s performance is especially exciting because she’ll be the first K-pop soloist to perform at the VMAs—a major moment in the show’s history.

Complete List of Nominees and Performers

Here’s a rundown of some of the top nominees for the 2024 VMAs:

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

– “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” Billie Eilish – “LUNCH”

– “LUNCH” Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”

– “Paint The Town Red” Eminem – “Houdini”

– “Houdini” SZA – “Snooze”

– “Snooze” Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Song of the Year

Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”

– “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”

– “Lovin On Me” Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

– “Not Like Us” Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

– “Espresso” Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

– “Fortnight” Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Push Performance of the Year

Kaliii – “Area Codes” (August 2023)

– “Area Codes” (August 2023) GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” (September 2023)

– “Lick or Sum” (September 2023) Benson Boone – “In the Stars” (October 2023)

– “In the Stars” (October 2023) Coco Jones – “ICU” (November 2023)

– “ICU” (November 2023) Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” (December 2023)

– “On My Mama” (December 2023) Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” (January 2024)

– “Wild Ones” (January 2024) Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” (February 2024)

– “Lose Control” (February 2024) Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” (March 2024)

– “Red Wine Supernova” (March 2024) Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” (April 2024)

– “yeaaa” (April 2024) Laufey – “Goddess” (May 2024)

– “Goddess” (May 2024) LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” (June 2024)

– “EASY” (June 2024) The Warning – “Automatic Sun” (July 2024)

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”

– “Rich Baby Daddy” GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”

– “Wanna Be” Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones”

– “Wild Ones” Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”

– “Seven” Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

– “I Had Some Help” Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Pop

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”

– “Rich Baby Daddy” Eminem – “Houdini”

– “Houdini” GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”

– “Yeah Glo!” Gunna – “fukumean”

– “fukumean” Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”

– “BOA” Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”

– “Lifeline” Muni Long – “Made For Me”

– “Made For Me” SZA – “Snooze”

– “Snooze” Tyla – “Water”

– “Water” USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”

– “Good Good” Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Best Alternative

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

– “Beautiful Things” Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”

– “Tiny Moves” Hozier – “Too Sweet”

– “Too Sweet” Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”

– “Eyes Closed” Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”

– “Friendly Fire” Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”

Best Rock

Bon Jovi – “Legendary”

– “Legendary” Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

– “feelslikeimfallinginlove” Green Day – “Dilemma”

– “Dilemma” Kings of Leon – “Mustang”

– “Mustang” Lenny Kravitz – “Human”

– “Human” U2 – “Atomic City”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Mil Veces”

– “Mil Veces” Bad Bunny – “MONACO”

– “MONACO” KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN”

– “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” Myke Towers – “LALA”

– “LALA” Peso Pluma & Anitta – “BELLAKEO”

– “BELLAKEO” Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”

– “Touching the Sky” Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”

– “Last Heartbreak Song” Burna Boy – “City Boys”

– “City Boys” Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”

– “Sensational” Tems – “Love Me JeJe”

– “Love Me JeJe” Tyla – “Water”

– “Water” USHER, Pheelz – “Ruin”

Best K-Pop

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”

– “Seven” LISA – “Rockstar”

– “Rockstar” NCT Dream – “Smoothie”

– “Smoothie” NewJeans – “Super Shy”

– “Super Shy” Stray Kids – “LALALALA”

– “LALALALA” TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu”

Video for Good

Alexander Stewart – “If You Only Knew”

– “If You Only Knew” Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From the Motion Picture Barbie)”

– “What Was I Made For (From the Motion Picture Barbie)” Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

– “feelslikeimfallinginlove” Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best For Me”

– “Best For Me” RAYE – “Genesis.”

– “Genesis.” Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” (Directed by Christian Breslauer)

– “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” (Directed by Christian Breslauer) Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” (Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley)

– “Tiny Moves” (Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley) Eminem – “Houdini” (Directed by Rich Lee)

– “Houdini” (Directed by Rich Lee) Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” (Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.)

– “BOA” (Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.) Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” (Directed by Bardia Zeinali)

– “Please Please Please” (Directed by Bardia Zeinali) Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” (Directed by Taylor Swift)

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” (Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov)

– “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” (Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov) Charli xcx – “Von dutch” (Cinematography by Jeff Bierman)

– “Von dutch” (Cinematography by Jeff Bierman) Dua Lipa – “Illusion” (Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko)

– “Illusion” (Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko) Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” (Cinematography by Marz Miller)

– “obsessed” (Cinematography by Marz Miller) Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” (Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve)

– “Touching The Sky” (Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve) Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” (Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto)

Best Editing

Anitta – “Mil Veces” (Editing by Nick Yumul)

– “Mil Veces” (Editing by Nick Yumul) Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” (Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert)

– “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” (Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert) Eminem – “Houdini” (Editing by David Checel)

– “Houdini” (Editing by David Checel) LISA – “Rockstar” (Editing by Nik Kohler)

– “Rockstar” (Editing by Nik Kohler) Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” (Editing by Jai Shukla)

– “Espresso” (Editing by Jai Shukla) Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” (Editing by Chancler Haynes)

Best Choreography

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” (Choreography by Margaret Qualley)

– “Tiny Moves” (Choreography by Margaret Qualley) Dua Lipa – “Houdini” (Choreography by Charm La’Donna)

– “Houdini” (Choreography by Charm La’Donna) LISA – “Rockstar” (Choreography by Sean Bankhead)

– “Rockstar” (Choreography by Sean Bankhead) Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” (Choreography by Felix “Fefe” Burgos)

– “Touching The Sky” (Choreography by Felix “Fefe” Burgos) Tate McRae – “Greedy” (Choreography by Sean Bankhead)

– “Greedy” (Choreography by Sean Bankhead) Troye Sivan – “Rush” (Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof)

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” (Visual Effects by Digital Axis)

– “the boy is mine” (Visual Effects by Digital Axis) Eminem – “Houdini” (Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post)

– “Houdini” (Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post) Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” (Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas)

– “Selfish” (Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas) Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” (Visual Effects by Mathematic)

– “BOA” (Visual Effects by Mathematic) Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” (Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson)

– “get him back!” (Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson) Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” (Visual Effects by Parliament)

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – “360” (Art Direction by Grace Surnow)

– “360” (Art Direction by Grace Surnow) LISA – “Rockstar” (Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian)

– “Rockstar” (Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian) Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” (Art Direction by Brittany Porter)

– “BOA” (Art Direction by Brittany Porter) Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” (Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins)

– “bad idea right?” (Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins) Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” (Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins)

How to Vote and Watch

You can vote for your favorite artists in 15 categories until August 30, with the Best New Artist category staying open until September 10.

Mark your calendars, as the 2024 MTV VMAs will be airing live on September 11 at 8 PM ET from UBS Arena in New York.

So, don’t miss out on what’s sure to be a night full of music, surprises, and possibly some new records being set.