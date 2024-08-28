The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) promise to be an unforgettable event, with a lineup that includes some of the biggest names in the music industry.
From Taylor Swift, who’s leading with 10 nominations, to Megan Thee Stallion hosting, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s VMAs.
Key Takeaways
- Taylor Swift is dominating this year’s VMAs with 10 nominations, including one for Video of the Year. She’s got a shot at breaking her record in this category.
- Megan Thee Stallion, a three-time Grammy winner, is hosting the show, so you know it will be a good time.
- This year, 29 first-time nominees, including artists like Gracie Abrams, Burna Boy, and LE SSERAFIM, bring fresh talent to the stage.
Taylor Swift Leads the Nominations and Could Make History
Taylor Swift is killing it again with the most nominations this year—10, to be exact. She’s even up for Video of the Year with her song “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone.
If she wins, she’ll set a new record by becoming the first artist to win this award five times and the only one to win three years in a row.
But Taylor’s got some tough competition. Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Eminem are also in the running for top awards.
However, with Taylor’s history and her dedicated fan base, she’s got a solid chance to sweep several categories and continue her reign as one of the most awarded artists at the VMAs.
Eminem, Anitta, and Other Artists Set to Break Records
Eminem, who has 6 VMA nominations this year, might break his tie with Peter Gabriel for the most wins by a male artist in VMA history.
His song “Houdini” is up for multiple awards, including Best Hip-Hop and some technical categories like Best Editing and Best Visual Effects.
Anitta, the Brazilian superstar, is also on the verge of making history. With two nominations in the Best Latin category, she could become the most awarded female artist in this category.
If she wins, it’ll be her third year in a row, tying her with J Balvin for the most wins in this category.
Megan Thee Stallion Hosts, with Performances by Top Artists
This year’s VMAs will be hosted by three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion, who’s also up for several awards, including Best Hip-Hop for her song “BOA.”
Known for her energetic performances and fun personality, Megan is sure to make this year’s VMAs a blast.
The list of performers is stacked, too. You’ll see stars like Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Rauw Alejandro, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa hitting the stage.
Lisa’s performance is especially exciting because she’ll be the first K-pop soloist to perform at the VMAs—a major moment in the show’s history.
Complete List of Nominees and Performers
Here’s a rundown of some of the top nominees for the 2024 VMAs:
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Video of the Year
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
- Billie Eilish – “LUNCH”
- Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”
- Eminem – “Houdini”
- SZA – “Snooze”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Song of the Year
- Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”
- Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tyla
Push Performance of the Year
- Kaliii – “Area Codes” (August 2023)
- GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” (September 2023)
- Benson Boone – “In the Stars” (October 2023)
- Coco Jones – “ICU” (November 2023)
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” (December 2023)
- Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” (January 2024)
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” (February 2024)
- Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” (March 2024)
- Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” (April 2024)
- Laufey – “Goddess” (May 2024)
- LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” (June 2024)
- The Warning – “Automatic Sun” (July 2024)
Best Collaboration
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”
- Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones”
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best Pop
- Camila Cabello
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Best Hip-Hop
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”
- Eminem – “Houdini”
- GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”
- Gunna – “fukumean”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
- Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N”
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”
- Muni Long – “Made For Me”
- SZA – “Snooze”
- Tyla – “Water”
- USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Best Alternative
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
- Hozier – “Too Sweet”
- Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”
- Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”
Best Rock
- Bon Jovi – “Legendary”
- Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Green Day – “Dilemma”
- Kings of Leon – “Mustang”
- Lenny Kravitz – “Human”
- U2 – “Atomic City”
Best Latin
- Anitta – “Mil Veces”
- Bad Bunny – “MONACO”
- KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN”
- Myke Towers – “LALA”
- Peso Pluma & Anitta – “BELLAKEO”
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”
- Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”
Best Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”
- Burna Boy – “City Boys”
- Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”
- Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
- Tyla – “Water”
- USHER, Pheelz – “Ruin”
Best K-Pop
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
- LISA – “Rockstar”
- NCT Dream – “Smoothie”
- NewJeans – “Super Shy”
- Stray Kids – “LALALALA”
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu”
Video for Good
- Alexander Stewart – “If You Only Knew”
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From the Motion Picture Barbie)”
- Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best For Me”
- RAYE – “Genesis.”
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Best Direction
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” (Directed by Christian Breslauer)
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” (Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley)
- Eminem – “Houdini” (Directed by Rich Lee)
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” (Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.)
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” (Directed by Bardia Zeinali)
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” (Directed by Taylor Swift)
Best Cinematography
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” (Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov)
- Charli xcx – “Von dutch” (Cinematography by Jeff Bierman)
- Dua Lipa – “Illusion” (Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko)
- Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” (Cinematography by Marz Miller)
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” (Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve)
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” (Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto)
Best Editing
- Anitta – “Mil Veces” (Editing by Nick Yumul)
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” (Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert)
- Eminem – “Houdini” (Editing by David Checel)
- LISA – “Rockstar” (Editing by Nik Kohler)
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” (Editing by Jai Shukla)
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” (Editing by Chancler Haynes)
Best Choreography
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” (Choreography by Margaret Qualley)
- Dua Lipa – “Houdini” (Choreography by Charm La’Donna)
- LISA – “Rockstar” (Choreography by Sean Bankhead)
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” (Choreography by Felix “Fefe” Burgos)
- Tate McRae – “Greedy” (Choreography by Sean Bankhead)
- Troye Sivan – “Rush” (Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof)
Best Visual Effects
- Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” (Visual Effects by Digital Axis)
- Eminem – “Houdini” (Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post)
- Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” (Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas)
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” (Visual Effects by Mathematic)
- Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” (Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson)
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” (Visual Effects by Parliament)
Best Art Direction
- Charli xcx – “360” (Art Direction by Grace Surnow)
- LISA – “Rockstar” (Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian)
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” (Art Direction by Brittany Porter)
- Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” (Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins)
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” (Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins)
How to Vote and Watch
You can vote for your favorite artists in 15 categories until August 30, with the Best New Artist category staying open until September 10.
Mark your calendars, as the 2024 MTV VMAs will be airing live on September 11 at 8 PM ET from UBS Arena in New York.
So, don’t miss out on what’s sure to be a night full of music, surprises, and possibly some new records being set.