Let’s be real: there’s something strangely addictive about true crime podcasts.

Maybe it’s the thrill of piecing together clues or the pure suspense of wondering what happened next.

Whatever it is, these podcasts have a way of pulling us right into the story, where every episode leaves you with just one thought: “I need to know more.”

So, you’ll be pleased to know this list combines fresh releases and unforgettable classics—podcasts that dive deep into cases you’ve never heard of and some all-time favorites you can’t resist revisiting.

So, whether you’re a die-hard detective at heart or simply looking for something gripping to binge, here are the top true crime podcasts that’ll keep you hooked from the first listen.

1. Darkness: The Orange Door

Among the best true crime podcasts, Darkness: The Orange Door hits differently—it’s raw, personal, and deeply haunting.

The series, hosted by Tinu Thomas and Haley Butler, two Texas journalism grads, uncovers the tragic story of Jennifer Cave.

In 2005, Jennifer was all set to start her new job, but when she didn’t show up, her family sensed something was wrong.

Their search led them to a chilling discovery at her friend Colton Pitonyak’s apartment.

Through interviews with those closest to Jennifer and insights from detectives, Thomas and Butler reconstruct her story in a way that’s as unforgettable as it is heart-wrenching.

2. Sweet Bobby

Have you ever thought you’d be too savvy to fall for a catfish? Well, Sweet Bobby might just change your mind.

Host Kirat Assi takes listeners through her own surreal experience of believing she was in a relationship with a cardiologist, only to uncover a mind-boggling web of lies.

What starts as an innocent connection turns into a twisted saga, with an entire cast of people unknowingly supporting the deception.

It’s a story that’s equally shocking and suspenseful, earning Sweet Bobby a place as one of the best crime podcasts.

3. West Cork

If there’s one story that will make you feel the eerie chill of unsolved mysteries, it’s West Cork.

This podcast follows the haunting case of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French film producer found dead near her holiday home back in 1996.

Hosts Jennifer Forde and Sam Bungey dig deep and bring listeners into a close-knit Irish village where suspicion has touched almost everyone.

With rare interviews from Sophie’s family and locals who’ve held onto secrets for years, West Cork is exactly the kind of atmospheric storytelling that true crime podcasts do best.

4. Serial

No list of the best true crime podcasts in 2024 would be complete without Serial, the groundbreaking series that redefined the genre.

Hosted by Sarah Koenig, this series dives deep into the story of Hae Min Lee, a high school student whose 1999 murder left more questions than answers.

Season one unfolds like a novel, piecing together interviews, case files, and overlooked details that keep listeners hooked.

With four seasons covering different cases, Serial continues to be essential listening for anyone drawn to the dark mysteries of true crime.

5. Chameleon: Wild Boys

Chameleon: Wild Boys is one of those stories that seems too bizarre to be true—and that’s precisely what makes it so gripping.

In 2003, two nearly starved boys emerged from the Canadian wilderness, claiming they’d been raised entirely off the grid.

A local mom named Tammy takes them in, but soon, cracks start to show in their tale: advanced vocabulary, strange inconsistencies, and oddly biblical names for their parents—Mary and Joseph.

What follows is a wild journey into deception, conspiracy theories, and the mysteries of human belief, earning Wild Boys a spot on any list of top true crime podcasts.

6. S-Town

If you’re looking for a podcast that goes way beyond the usual, S-Town is one of the best murder podcasts you’ll find.

It starts with Alabama clockmaker John B. McLemore asking a team to investigate a rumored murder in his small, troubled town.

But as the story unfolds, it becomes a deep dive into John’s life—his struggles, quirks, and the unexpected ways he impacts everyone around him.

Raw, gripping, and full of twists, S-Town is the kind of story that stays with you long after you finish listening.

7. A Very British Cult

Not all crime podcasts focus on blood and mystery; some reveal the darker sides of human manipulation, like A Very British Cult.

This BBC podcast dives into the unsettling world of Lighthouse, a so-called mentorship group that pulls people in under the guise of self-improvement.

Through the story of one man’s journey into and out of this cult, listeners get a chilling look at how easily lives can be upended.

With interviews from his girlfriend, who watched him fall deeper under the group’s influence, this story unfolds as a cautionary tale and a gripping look at psychological control.

8. Fake Heiress

Anna Delvey—if you’ve heard the name, you know the wild story.

This so-called “heiress” charmed her way into New York’s social circles, convincing everyone she was dripping with wealth.

But Fake Heiress, a BBC podcast, goes deeper than the usual headlines, pulling apart how Anna (real name Anna Sorokin) managed to keep up the illusion for years.

It’s a jaw-dropping look at a young woman’s ambition, deception, and the lengths people will go to fit in with the rich and famous.

So, if you’re into crime podcasts that unpack high-society scandals, this one is as addictive as it gets.

9. My Favorite Murder

My Favorite Murder is where true crime meets comedy, and hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark have perfected the balance.

They tackle cases that fascinate them, but don’t expect a somber tone—these two bring humor to the darkest corners, sharing bizarre details with a mix of wit and curiosity.

Their candid storytelling style, sprinkled with personal anecdotes, has built a dedicated fanbase that tunes in for every new episode.

It’s the perfect listen for anyone who appreciates a laugh amid the suspense, redefining what a true crime podcast can be.

10. In the Dark

In the Dark is back with a fresh season, and it’s as compelling as ever.

Known for its deep investigative dives, this award-winning podcast first captured listeners in 2016 with the heartbreaking story of Jacob Wetterling’s abduction.

In season two, journalist Madeleine Baran and her team turned their focus to Curtis Flowers, a man tried six times for the same crime, shining a light on the flaws in the justice system.

Now, teaming up with The New Yorker, In the Dark explores a new case: the story of Dubai’s royal women who risked their lives to escape a world of unimaginable control.

This podcast makes our list because each season uncovers stories that demand to be heard. Plus the fact it’s delivered with powerful journalism and a relentless pursuit of the truth.

11. Death in Ice Valley

Death in Ice Valley is uniquely haunting.

This podcast, a team-up between Norway’s NRK and BBC World Service, explores the baffling case of the “Isdal Woman”—a mystery dating back to 1970 when an unidentified woman’s body was found near Bergen.

Was she involved in Cold War espionage?

Or is the truth buried somewhere even stranger?

Journalist Marit Higraff digs into every lead as he guides listeners through twists that feel stranger than fiction.

With each new clue, this crime podcast pulls you deeper into a story as cold and shadowy as the Nordic landscape where it all began.

12. Last Podcast on the Left

Last Podcast on the Left doesn’t hold back—it’s wild, dark, and hilarious all at once.

Hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks, and Henry Zebrowski cover everything from notorious serial killers to pop culture’s strangest mysteries, even throwing in the occasional werewolf tale for good measure.

With a more tongue-in-cheek style than serious, this long-running show dives headfirst into the lurid and bizarre, so it’s an addictive listen for those who enjoy true crime mixed with the supernatural.

Just when you think it can’t get any weirder, it does—and you’ll be laughing even when you probably shouldn’t be.

Your Next True Crime Fix is Here

There’s just something about a great true crime podcast—it grabs you, keeps you guessing, and makes you feel like you’re right there in the story.

From cold cases and courtroom drama to cults and catfishers, these crime podcasts have it all.

Whether you’re in the mood for something chilling, thought-provoking, or even a little funny, this lineup has plenty to keep you pressing “next episode.”

So, throw on your headphones and dive in—a world of mystery is waiting.