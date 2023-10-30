Culture
  • search
Culture

Art News

Discover Orange County’s Top 5 Family-Friendly Art Walks

Explore art and culture with the family in Orange County’s most exciting art walks. From live music to unique crafts, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out!

KEY TAKEAWAYS
Orange County offers a range of art walks suitable for the entire family, featuring live music, art exhibits, and unique crafts.
Popular locations for art walks include Downtown Santa Ana (DTSA), Old Town Tustin, Downtown Fullerton, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente Village.
These events take place monthly or annually and offer a variety of start times and durations, catering to different schedules.

Orange County’s Family-Friendly Art Walks

street artist in orange country

If you’re looking for a way to spend quality time with your family while soaking up some culture, look no further. Orange County has got you covered with art walks that are a hit with both kids and adults.

Every first Saturday, Downtown Santa Ana turns into a hub of creativity from 6 to 10 p.m. Wander between Broadway and French Street and between 2nd and 5th Streets. What’s on the agenda? Live music, walk-through art galleries, live art shows, dancing, and even shopping from local vendors. It’s a full evening of culture and entertainment.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Old Town Tustin’s yearly art event. Not only can you enjoy live music, but there are also tasting areas for beer and wine. Got kids? They’ll love the craft village designed just for them. And let’s not forget the art! You’ll find everything from paintings and sculptures to digital art and handcrafted candles.

Get ready for the first Friday of every month in Downtown Fullerton. The area near Harbor Boulevard comes alive starting at 6 p.m. Places like the Fullerton Museum Center and Bootleggers Brewery open their doors for this art event that came back strong after taking a break during the pandemic.

If you’re free on the first Thursday of the month between 6 and 9 p.m., hop on a free trolley in Laguna Beach. Art galleries that offer a feast for the eyes, featuring textiles, statues, and paintings.

San Clemente Village’s event focuses on handcrafted goods along with fine art and photography. Held the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., vendors set up near the Community Center and San Clemente Library. On offer are unique items like handbags, guitars, glass art, and even homemade soap.

Marilyn Walters

Marilyn Walters is a seasoned news journalist with over two years of experience in the field. Known for her investigative reporting and insightful analysis, Marilyn has covered significant global events with an objective lens. Her relentless pursuit of truth and dedication to journalistic integrity have established her as a respected voice in today's dynamic news landscape.

Read Full Biography
Back to previous

You May Also Like

Art News

Aquaman 2’s Rollercoaster: Inside Drama, Cut Scenes & Tense Set

Dive into the turbulent waters of the ‘Aquaman 2’ set. From Jason Momoa’s rumored antics to Amber Heard’s dwindling scenes,…

Art News

Art News: MoMA adds Viral Digital Art “Unsupervised” by Refik Anadol

MoMA adds cutting-edge digital art by Refik Anadol and Ian Cheng. Discover how ‘Unsupervised’ and ‘3FACE’ are shaping conversations in…

halloween
Art News

Spooky Art Exhibit – Haunted Milledgeville

Allied Arts is rolling out the cobwebs for its first-ever Haunted Milledgeville exhibit, featuring eerie art, photography, and local haunted…

  • mail
  • facebook
  • twitter

related articles

Art News

Image Manipulation on Social Media Raises Ethical Concerns, Sparks Legislative Actions

monalisa

Art News

The Intriguing Tale of How Mona Lisa Was Stolen and Became a Global Icon

Megan-Thee-Stallion-and-Mariah-Carey-to-Headline-LA-Pride-2023.png

Art News

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to Headline LA Pride 2023

Articles About Art News

Spooky Art Exhibit – Haunted Milledgeville

October 17, 2023

2023’s Must-Watch Halloween Movies and TV Shows for a Whole Family

October 16, 2023

Long-Lost Painting by Artemisia Gentileschi Found in UK Royal Collection

October 10, 2023

London’s Must-See Art Exhibitions for September 2023: From Fashion to Fine Art

October 6, 2023

New York Top Art Exhibitions this Autumn 2023

September 28, 2023