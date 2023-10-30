Explore art and culture with the family in Orange County’s most exciting art walks. From live music to unique crafts, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out!

KEY TAKEAWAYS Orange County offers a range of art walks suitable for the entire family, featuring live music, art exhibits, and unique crafts. Popular locations for art walks include Downtown Santa Ana (DTSA), Old Town Tustin, Downtown Fullerton, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente Village. These events take place monthly or annually and offer a variety of start times and durations, catering to different schedules.

Orange County’s Family-Friendly Art Walks

If you’re looking for a way to spend quality time with your family while soaking up some culture, look no further. Orange County has got you covered with art walks that are a hit with both kids and adults.

DTSA First Saturday ArtWalk: A Night of Culture and Fun

Every first Saturday, Downtown Santa Ana turns into a hub of creativity from 6 to 10 p.m. Wander between Broadway and French Street and between 2nd and 5th Streets. What’s on the agenda? Live music, walk-through art galleries, live art shows, dancing, and even shopping from local vendors. It’s a full evening of culture and entertainment.

Old Town Tustin: Where Art and Community Meet

Mark your calendar for Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Old Town Tustin’s yearly art event. Not only can you enjoy live music, but there are also tasting areas for beer and wine. Got kids? They’ll love the craft village designed just for them. And let’s not forget the art! You’ll find everything from paintings and sculptures to digital art and handcrafted candles.

Mark your calendars! 📅 Join us on Sat, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Old Town Tustin for art, live music, and a kid’s craft village! 🎨 #ArtFairTustin pic.twitter.com/1e9uOq65U7 — 55 Freeway Project (@55FWYProject) October 19, 2023

Downtown Fullerton: A Monthly Feast for the Eyes

Get ready for the first Friday of every month in Downtown Fullerton. The area near Harbor Boulevard comes alive starting at 6 p.m. Places like the Fullerton Museum Center and Bootleggers Brewery open their doors for this art event that came back strong after taking a break during the pandemic.

Laguna Beach: A Trolley Ride to Artistic Wonder

If you’re free on the first Thursday of the month between 6 and 9 p.m., hop on a free trolley in Laguna Beach. Art galleries that offer a feast for the eyes, featuring textiles, statues, and paintings.

San Clemente Village: A Long-Standing Tradition of Craftsmanship

San Clemente Village’s event focuses on handcrafted goods along with fine art and photography. Held the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., vendors set up near the Community Center and San Clemente Library. On offer are unique items like handbags, guitars, glass art, and even homemade soap.