Amsterdam’s famous Rijksmuseum shut down unexpectedly recently, and it wasn’t due to renovations or anything like that—it was climate activists.

A group from Extinction Rebellion (XR) stormed the museum on September 7th, forcing it to close.

Their main goal? Let’s find out.

Key Takeaways Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) closed Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum, pushing the museum to cut ties with its sponsor, ING Bank.

XR accuses ING of funding projects that are damaging the environment, and protesters said the action will continue until their demands are met.

The museum shut its doors to protect visitors, staff, and artwork while police arrested 33 protesters.

Climate Protest Closes Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum

On Saturday, September 7th, climate activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) shut down Amsterdam’s world-famous Rijksmuseum.

The group protested the museum’s relationship with its main sponsor, ING Bank, claiming that it funds projects that harm the environment.

In response, the museum announced it would be closed “until further notice” to protect visitors, staff, and valuable artworks.

Part of a larger movement, this protest reflects a growing trend where cultural institutions like museums are pressured to cut ties with companies linked to environmental damage.

So, the Rijksmuseum, one of Amsterdam’s top attractions, was caught in the middle of this protest as XR demanded action on climate change.

Why Protesters Are Targeting the Rijksmuseum and ING Bank

The main issue driving the protest is the museum’s sponsorship deal with ING Bank.

Extinction Rebellion claims that ING is involved in projects that contribute to climate change, and they want the museum to end that partnership.

Protesters showed up in yellow jumpsuits, lighting yellow smoke bombs, and even chained themselves to the museum’s entrance, blocking anyone from entering.

A representative from XR said it doesn’t make sense for the museum to be funded by a company contributing to the climate crisis. They pointed out the irony, noting that the museum houses historic Dutch art like Rembrandt’s Night Watch.

The spokesperson further argued that the museum was helping ING hide environmental damage behind famous works of art.

Safety Concerns Lead to Rijksmuseum Shutdown

In response to the protest, the Rijksmuseum closed its doors to keep everyone safe, including visitors, staff, and priceless art pieces.

A spokesperson explained that any action putting people or the artwork at risk was unacceptable.

Therefore, the closure followed the museum’s commitment to safety in light of the growing protest.

Meanwhile, police arrested 33 XR protesters who had chained themselves to the gates.

Then, in an attempt to de-escalate, the authorities offered the activists another location to continue their protest: Museumplein, the largest square in Amsterdam, but the protesters refused.

As a result, their removal was enforced for violating public demonstration laws.

ING Bank’s Response

ING Bank responded to the protest by saying XR should bring their concerns directly to them instead of targeting the museum.

“If XR has a problem with our financing policies, they should talk to us,” said a bank spokesperson.

The bank said it is always open to talking with the activists about their concerns, but they felt the protest was misdirected at the museum.

Although, this isn’t the first time cultural institutions have been caught up in climate protests.

Earlier this year, XR activists protested at London’s Science Museum, demanding it cut ties with a coal-producing company.

Clearly, protests are becoming more frequent, with activists targeting places of culture to draw attention to environmental issues.

The Clash Between Museums and Climate Activists

The Rijksmuseum’s temporary shutdown shows how tense things are between cultural institutions and climate activists.

Extinction Rebellion’s protest wasn’t just about the museum itself. It was part of a larger push to hold companies and the places they sponsor accountable for their role in climate change.

While the museum’s priority is the safety of its collection and visitors, the protest raises tough questions about cultural institutions’ responsibilities regarding environmental issues.

As climate activism continues to grow, more protests like this may happen, putting more pressure on museums and their corporate sponsors.

It’s still unclear if the Rijksmuseum will end its sponsorship with ING. However, protests like this are likely to continue, and activists are putting increasing pressure on organizations to distance themselves from companies linked to environmental harm.