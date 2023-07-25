Art Macao: A Vibrant Celebration of Art and Culture at Macau’s Casinos

Discover Art Macao 2023, an initiative that blends the gaming world with art and culture, spotlighting 200 artists’ works in over 30 exhibitions at Macau’s casinos.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Macau's six leading casino operators are backing the local government's Art Macao initiative, which features numerous art and cultural events from this month until October. The six operators have committed to collectively investing MOP108.7 billion in non-gaming and overseas customer markets during the new concessions. Art Macao 2023 will host 30 art exhibitions across the city, showcasing the work of more than 200 artists. The casinos will feature various exhibits, including those inspired by the BE@RBRICK collectible toy and a re-encounter with Leonardo da Vinci.

Art Macao 2023: Macau Casinos Transform into Art Galleries

Macau’s elite six casino operators are once more championing the local government’s initiative, dubbed “Art Macao.” Having been inaugurated in 2019, this vibrant and diverse season of cultural festivity and art-related happenings is scheduled to stretch from this month until October.

Casinos Become Cultural Hubs for Art Exhibitions

Each of these gaming magnates will host stunning art exhibitions within their plush properties during the tenure, as divulged by the city’s Cultural Affairs Bureau at a press event on Wednesday. Emphasizing the richness and breadth of this event, Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023 will play host to a staggering total of 30 art exhibitions. These events will be dispersed citywide, proudly showcasing the creations of over 200 talented artists, as per the official press statement.

Macau’s government acknowledges the significance of cultural activities and sports tourism as potent factors contributing to the city’s efforts for economic diversification. In addition, these elements played pivotal roles in evaluating gaming companies’ bids for the 10-year Macau gaming concessions that started in January, granted the previous year.

Collectively, the six Macau operators have committed to invest an eye-popping MOP108.7 billion (US$13.48 billion) in non-gaming activities and expanding overseas customer markets during these fresh concessions. If citywide annual gross gaming revenue attains MOP180 billion, they have agreed to bolster their pledged concession-related investment by up to 20 percent for the coming decade.

A Preview of Art Macao’s Exciting Lineup

Kicking off Art Macao 2023, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd has planned an intriguing exhibition entitled “BE@RBRICK MACAU World’s First Immersive BE@RBRICK Art Exhibition”. Set to run from July 29 to September 22 at the Galaxy Macau complex, this exhibit will spotlight a cohort of international and local artists, including the eminent Japanese artist Tatsuhiko ‘Ryu’ Akashi, all of whom have taken inspiration from the trendy BE@RBRICK collectible toy.

Other noteworthy exhibitions include “Mr Doodle First Exhibition in Macao” by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, “To Infinity and Beyond: The Art of Hsiao Chin” by MGM China Holdings Ltd, and “Meet the Magic – In Celebration of D100 by Jason Naylor & Philip Colbert” by Sands China Ltd.

Two more remarkable exhibitions, “Virtually Versailles” by SJM Holdings Ltd and “The Contour of Light: A Re-encounter with Leonardo da Vinci” by Wynn Macau Ltd, round out the Art Macao 2023 lineup, ensuring a diverse range of artistic experiences for visitors.