Carrie Fisher Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day

KEY TAKEAWAYS On May 4, 2023, Star Wars Day, the late Carrie Fisher was posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in front of the Jimmy Kimmel Live theater. Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, and Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, led the honors at the ceremony, along with other prominent figures from the Star Wars universe. The event was not without controversy, as Fisher's siblings were excluded from the ceremony by Lourd, leading to public disagreements between the family members. Despite the family rift, the ceremony went on, and Lourd expressed her gratitude for being part of the Star Wars universe and the opportunity to share her mother's legacy with her own children. Fisher's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame now adorns the iconic boulevard, ensuring that her impact on the entertainment industry and her role as a beloved icon will live on for generations to come.

On May 4, 2023, Star Wars Day, the late Carrie Fisher was posthumously awarded a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actress, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, sadly passed away in 2016.

The ceremony was held on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, with her star situated in front of the Jimmy Kimmel Live theater.

Honoring a Legacy

Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, and Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga, led the honors at the ceremony.

Lourd, dressed in a Princess Leia-themed outfit, was accompanied by her father, Bryan Lourd, and other prominent figures from the Star Wars universe, including Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and directors J.J. Abrams.

Iconic droids C-3PO and R2-D2 were also present at the event.

During his speech, Hamill emphasized Fisher’s positive outlook on life and encouraged everyone to celebrate her memory rather than mourning her loss.

Lourd, on the other hand, delivered an emotional tribute to her late mother and sprinkled glitter on the star as a nod to Fisher’s love for glitter.

Lourd, dressed in a Princess Leia-themed outfit, was accompanied by her father, Bryan Lourd, and other prominent figures from the Star Wars universe, including Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and directors J.J. Abrams.

Family Rift Overshadows Ceremony

Despite the celebrations, the event was not without controversy.

Carrie Fisher’s siblings, Todd Fisher, Joely Fisher, and Tricia Leigh Fisher, were excluded from the ceremony by Billie Lourd, leading to public disagreements between the family members.

In response to her mother’s siblings criticizing her decision, Lourd released a statement explaining her reasons for not inviting them to the event.

Lourd stated that her mother’s complex relationship with her family was something only she and those close to Carrie Fisher truly understood.

Lourd’s decision to exclude her mother’s siblings was a conscious choice to break a cycle that she did not want to be a part of for herself or her children.

Todd Fisher, however, refuted Lourd’s claims, stating that he had not capitalized on his sister and mother’s deaths.

He cited his memoir, “My Girls,” as a tribute to their lives rather than an exploitation of their passing.

Celebrating Carrie Fisher’s Legacy

Despite the family rift, the ceremony honoring Carrie Fisher’s contributions to the world of film and her iconic role as Princess Leia went on.

Lourd expressed her gratitude for being part of the Star Wars universe and the opportunity to share her mother’s legacy with her own children.

With her star now adorning the Hollywood Walk of Fame, fans from around the world can visit and pay tribute to the late Carrie Fisher.

As her daughter Billie Lourd and the Star Wars community continue to honor her memory, Fisher’s impact on the entertainment industry and her role as a beloved icon will live on for generations to come.