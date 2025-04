Das beste Online Casino in Deutschland (2025): Top 10 Test

Fred Maithya

Fred is an experienced content writer specializing in iGaming topics: casino reviews, sportsbook reviews, slot reviews and more. He started writing 6 years ago, when he realized he could help people make better decisions when it comes to gambling. In his career, he has worked for top companies and agencies including Extremoo, Content Lab, and SPY CASINO. When he’s not writing, he spends time traveling and reading books.

Read Full Biography