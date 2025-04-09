Casino culture is booming in Northern Europe, and the best online casinos in Norway make the experience even more memorable.

Platforms like Loki Casino are loaded with everything from classic blackjack games to the latest online slots and even sports betting markets.

Join us as we showcase the top Norwegian gambling sites. Let’s start!

Best Online Casinos in Norway

Best overall Loki Casino Best mobile casino Casinonic High-RTP online slot games Rolling Slot 200+ live dealer games Goldenbet Near-instant payouts Gxmble €9,500 welcome bonus Winstler 10+ casino tournaments Crownslots Exciting VIP program Slottio Best cashback promos Spintime Beginner-friendly Seven.Casino

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

The following section will showcase how the best online casinos in Norway performed in different areas. We’ll cover gaming variety, promos and bonus spins, payment options, and more.

1. Loki Casino – Best Online Casino in Norway Overall

Pros 9,000+ games from 100+ providers

255% up to 60,000 NOK sign-up promo

Frequent slot tournaments

2,000+ jackpot games

Same-day payouts Cons Not easy to climb the higher VIP tiers

Bonuses aren't suited for low-rollers

We are kicking things off with Loki, the top dog and the leader of all online casinos in Norway.

Casino Games & Payout Rates: 4.95/5

Loki hosts an impressive collection of over 9,000 games sourced from more than 100 well-known providers. We are looking at names like High 5 Games, NetEnt, and many more.

What truly makes Loki Casino stand out is its selection of more than 2,000 jackpot slots. Titles like Cash Vault and Chilli Fiesta are just a few examples. Many of these games feature popular mechanics such as Hold & Spin or Hold & Win.

Casino Bonus Offers & Free Spins: 4.9/5

Loki Casino has a generous welcome package where Norwegian players can claim a 225% bonus up to 60,000 NOK across their first three deposits. To unlock it, you have to deposit at least 300 NOK and use the codes LOKIFTD, LOKISTD, and LOKILTD.

There are many other offers in the promotions section, including a 20% cashback, so make sure you check it out.

Payment Method Variety & Payout Speed: 4.95

The site supports over 20 payment options with consistent minimum and maximum transaction limits. Alongside credit cards, players can use popular fiat-based methods like Skrill, Neteller, and PaySafeCard.

The platform also embraces cryptocurrency, accepting Bitcoin and all the major altcoins like Ethereum, Tether, and Ripple.

2. Casinonic – Best Mobile Online Casino in Norway

Pros Premium mobile design

12,000 NOK welcome bonus

2,000+ games

15,000x max win on select slots

Low minimum deposit requirements Cons Welcome pack requires six deposits

Not the largest payout limits for high rollers

If you are after mobile casinos, the level of optimisation at Casinonic is just top-tier.

Casino Games & Payout Rates: 4.85/5

Casinonic stands out for its extensive gaming library, which includes over 2,000 titles across multiple genres. The rundown includes contributions from well-known developers like BGaming and Yggdrasil.

Two standout games in the collection are Clover Bonanza by BGaming and Sizzling Eggs by Wazdan. Both slots have RTP rates above 96% and feature exciting mechanics. Clover Bonanza is particularly popular, with a maximum win of 15,000x and a Buy Bonus option.

Casino Bonus Offers & Free Spins: 4.8/5

New players at Casinonic can claim up to 12,000 NOK in bonus cash, available over six deposits. To qualify for each deposit bonus, players must deposit around 240 NOK.

Loyal players aren’t left out. On Tuesdays, players can grab a 100% deposit match, while Fridays feature a 50% match bonus. These bonuses are only available to players who have already redeemed and used the first three Welcome Bonuses. Casinonic also offers a Birthday Bonus.

Payment Method Variety & Payout Speed: 4.8/5

The casino site delivers convenience and security all the way, with a wide range of payment options. Players can use traditional methods like credit and debit cards or opt for digital wallets such as Neteller and Skrill. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are also an option.

Most payment methods have a minimum transaction limit of around 240 NOK, while the maximum can go up to 48,000 NOK, depending on the option chosen.

3. Rolling Slots – Best Norwegian Casino Site for Online Slots

Pros 8,000+ slot games, 100+ studios

RTP rates above 96%

Daily, weekly, and monthly slot tourneys

Three regular promos

Redeemable Rolling Slots Coins Cons Average sign-up deal

Not a lot of banking variety

The name says it all: Rolling Slots is the number 1 online gambling site in Norway for virtual slot machines!

Casino Games & Payout Rates: 4.9/5

Few casinos can claim to have more than 9,000 unique titles in their gaming lineup, but Rolling Slots stands out with this remarkable offering. The casino features games from over 100 top developers, including Hacksaw, Pragmatic, Playtech, Slotopia, and many more.

Players can try out games in demo mode for free. The game library also boasts many high-RTP titles, such as Minotaur Wilds, Mighty Wild Panther, DemiGods, and more.

Casino Bonus Offers & Free Spins: 4.7/5

Newly registered Norwegian players at Rolling Slots are welcomed with a 260% bonus up to 30,000 NOK, along with 260 free spins. The lower minimum deposit of 200 NOK suits casual players or those on a budget.

There’s a separate 8,300 NOK high-roller bonus and 200 free spins available, along with a 10% cashback bonus of up to 2,000 NOK.

Payment Method Variety & Payout Speed: 4.75/5

While Rolling Slots may not have as many payment options as some competitors, it covers all the essentials for a smooth deposit and withdrawal process. The platform supports bank transfers, credit and debit cards, Skrill, MiFinity, and Bitcoin.

A unique feature here is the “Shop” system, where players can use coins earned through gameplay and tournaments to redeem free spins.

4. Goldenbet – Best Norwegian Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros 200+ live games

Over 5,000 titles in total

100% up to €1,500 welcome bonus

You can use XMR for added privacy

Also one of the best sports betting sites in Norway Cons Not the largest sign-up boost

A bit cluttered design

If you are looking for live online casinos, Goldenbet is the top option for Norwegian players in our book.

Casino Games & Payout Rates: 4.85/5

Goldenbet has built a strong reputation for its collection of over 5,000 games, but it goes the extra mile by offering online betting markets – horse betting, too. The Mini Games section is also top-notch for some lower-stake fun with friends.

But the star of the show is the live casino section with 200 games and just about any variant of roulette, poker, Sic Bo, Andar Bahar, and blackjack games you can imagine.

Casino Bonus Offers & Free Spins: 4.6/5

Goldenbet’s bonuses are a bit behind the Rolling Slots offerings but solid nonetheless. New players can claim a welcome bonus of up to €1,500 spread across their first three deposits, with a minimum deposit of €20 required each time to activate the offers.

Unlike most casinos that offer a short window, Goldenbet provides players with 30 days to meet the wagering requirements. Don’t miss the Unlimited Cashback offer if you become a regular: it’s 10% cashback as many times as you like throughout the day.

Payment Method Variety & Payout Speed: 4.75/5

We are mainly looking at a crypto-friendly casino with over half a dozen popular cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is included, of course, as are Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and even the privacy coin Monero.

Alongside digital currencies, the site accepts traditional payment options plus convenient mobile options like Google Pay and Apple Pay. The minimum deposit requirement is just €10.

5. Gxmble – Fastest Payouts of all Norwegian Casino Sites

Pros Near-instant withdrawals with crypto

Over 1,000 titles

€2,500 boost with just 5x rollover

Sports betting is also available

Easy mobile navigation Cons Not a lot of fiat banking options

Lacks free spins

Folks seeking the best withdrawal casinos Norway players can join, Gxmble is the one.

Casino Games & Payout Rates: 4.6/5

The Gxmble collection has around 1,000 titles. It’s not the biggest number, especially compared to Loki, but you still get reputable developers and all the popular categories, from slots to live dealers.

Speaking of live dealers, most tables are powered by the industry-renowned Pragmatic Live. For slot games, you’ll find some fun options like Apollo Games and Wazdan.

Casino Bonus Offers & Free Spins: 4.55/5

What we noticed right out of the gate with this one is that the €2,500 welcome bonus, which is spread across your first three deposits, comes with low rollover requirements of just 5x for the initial deposit.

Slot players will get the most out of the contribution rules for turnover requirements. On top of that, Gxmble ensures its loyal users are rewarded every day of the week with unique offers like the 100% Reload Bonus of up to €250 every Monday.

Payment Method Variety & Payout Speed: 4.85/5

Gxmble supports a solid range of banking options with a strong focus on cryptocurrencies. While e-wallets or online check options might appeal to some, Gxmble understands that most players prefer credit cards. That’s why you can deposit or withdraw using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, and Visa Electron.

For crypto enthusiasts and near-instant payouts, the platform accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Dogecoin, Tron, and Tether. No extra fees for crypto users, either.

How We Ranked the Best Real Money Casinos Norway

Safety & Licensing

First and foremost, we only feature licensed online casinos Norway players recommend. These platforms partner with reputable software providers and operate under reputable regulatory bodies for online gambling regulations like the CEG or the MGA.

The availability of responsible gambling tools is also a must to tackle potential gambling addiction. It’s also why safe online casinos in Australia employ the same safety and security measures.

Online Casino Games & Payout Rates

We check the casino operators for the range of gambling activities. The best casinos host reputable software studios like Microgaming and NetEnt but also go beyond the popular online slots with hidden gems packed with high RTP rates. Beyond all formats of online slots, we look for table games and live casino games.

Casino Bonus Offers & Free Spins

We inspect the casino bonuses Norway players can grab by examining the terms first. We want to see fair wagering requirements, attainable deadlines, and a fair list of eligible gambling games. We apply this to all online gaming promos, from the welcome bonus to VIP program perks.

Payment Method Variety & Payout Speed

We ensure that Norwegian players can use all the popular payment methods in the country. This covers traditional banking (credit/debit cards, bank account), e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill), and crypto (Bitcoin, Ethereum). We also look for low transaction fees and fast withdrawals—preferably near-instant.

Mobile Gambling Experience & Customer Support

We only recommend mobile casinos Norway players enjoy, meaning you can access mobile games from any browser. If dedicated casino apps are available, then all the better. In terms of assistance, we look for 24/7 live chat support at the very least.

Why Is Loki the Best Norwegian Online Casino?

Loki stands out from other Norwegian online casinos on just about every front. The truth is that in Norway, casinos like this are hard to find. Check this out.

60,000 NOK Welcome Bonus : Many online casino sites in Norway struggle to offer generous welcome bonuses. Well, Loki picks it up a notch and provides a staggering 60,000 NOK sign-up package.

: Many online casino sites in Norway struggle to offer generous welcome bonuses. Well, Loki picks it up a notch and provides a staggering 60,000 NOK sign-up package. Over 9,000 Games, Including 2,000 Jackpot Slots : Loki collaborates with all the industry leaders to present a catalog of 9,000 games. And it’s not just any games, but over 2,000 jackpot slots alone.

: Loki collaborates with all the industry leaders to present a catalog of 9,000 games. And it’s not just any games, but over 2,000 jackpot slots alone. Same-Day Payouts: Loki is a crypto-friendly casino, and using any of the supported cryptocurrencies secures same-day withdrawals in most cases – with zero extra fees, too.

Why Should I Use New Online Casinos in Norway?

As Norwegian gambling regulations don’t allow land-based casinos, slots casinos are the natural option for Norwegian players. And they come with benefits, too—just check this out.

Skip the Hassle of Travel

To gamble in person, Norwegian players must spend time and money traveling to cruise ports, hopping aboard ships, or crossing country borders. Online gambling sites offer convenience and accessibility.

Available 24/7

The online gambling industry never sleeps, meaning Norwegian players can access their favorite mobile casinos whenever they want.

Stronger Bonuses, More Games

The bonuses are better at the best online casinos in Norway because they have lower overhead costs and can use the savings there to draw players via better promo deals. Similarly, they offer more games because there are no physical barriers.

These are the same reasons why placing wagers at sports betting sites in South Korea is better than doing it at physical bookmakers.

Best Online Casinos in Norway – FAQs

Are Norwegian Online Casino Sites Safe?

In Norway, online casinos are safe as long as you stick to licensed and regulated casino sites like Loki and Casinonic. These platforms are SSL encrypted and collaborate with reputable software studios to provide all the popular online casino games.

Can I Gamble Online in Norway?

Gambling in Norway is highly regulated, with only two operators, Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto, legitimately offering services. Norwegian players may also join international online casinos like Loki and Casinonic.

What Is the Best Norwegian Casino Online?

Loki is our top pick for Norwegian players. The casino site platform offers a fantastic mix of high-RTP classic casino games and the latest jackpot games, along with a host of deposit bonuses for new and existing users.

Comparing the 5 Best Online Casinos Norway Offers

Loki: The king of all online casinos Norway has in store. The site is loaded with high-RTP games, plenty of live dealer rooms, and a generous 60,000 NOK sign-up package.

Casinonic: The leader of mobile casinos for Norwegian players. Beyond the premium-tier mobile optimization for iOS and Android devices, Casinonic offers a 12,000 NOK welcome package.

Rolling Slots: The top choice for Norwegian gamblers seeking high-paying slot machines. We are looking at RTP averages above 96% and a welcome boost of 30,000 NOK with 260 spins.

Goldenbet: The king of live online casinos in Norway, boasting over 200 live dealer channels that cover all the classic table games and then some. Claim up to €1,500 in welcome bonus.

Gxmble: If you want fast payouts, Gxmble offers crypto users near-instant withdrawals using over half a dozen supported crypto coins. The welcome package here is worth up to €2,500.

How to Join Norwegian Online Casinos & Gamble Online

Joining Norway casinos online isn’t hard at all. All it takes is a few clicks, and you’ll be placing wagers at some of the most trusted online casinos in Norway. This is how it’s done.

1. Register Your Online Gambling Account

Pick your favorite from the available Norway casinos (we recommend Loki).

Visit the casino site and click the sign-up button.

Fill out the registration form with valid info.

Accept the T&Cs and click the Register button.

2. Verify Your Registration

The online gambling site will send you an email (some send SMS).

Open the email and click the verification link (or enter the code from the SMS on-site).

Log in to your new online gambling account.

3. Make a Deposit

Enter the cashier section of your casino profile.

Pick your payment method from the available options.

Make the minimum deposit required.

This activates first-deposit bonuses at most online casinos in Norway.

4. Play Casino Games

Check the gambling games available to Norwegian players and take your pick.

Try the demo mode before committing real money.

Once ready, play casino games. Stick to responsible gambling, always!

Tips & Advice for Using the Top Norwegian Casinos

After you join Norway casinos, you must organize your gameplay and place wagers responsibly. Here are a few words of advice from our online casino experts.

Know the Payment Restrictions : Norwegian banks might block direct payments to foreign online casinos. Consider using alternative methods like e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller) or prepaid vouchers (Paysafecard) to avoid this obstacle and ensure seamless transactions with offshore casinos.

: Norwegian banks might block direct payments to foreign online casinos. Consider using alternative methods like e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller) or prepaid vouchers (Paysafecard) to avoid this obstacle and ensure seamless transactions with offshore casinos. Watch for Currency Conversion Fees : Some online casinos don’t support NOK, which can lead to conversion fees at offshore gambling sites. So stick to platforms offering NOK deposits or use e-wallets that handle the exchange rate to minimize extra costs while playing. Just like choosing the best online casinos in Australia that support AUD payments.

: Some online casinos don’t support NOK, which can lead to conversion fees at offshore gambling sites. So stick to platforms offering NOK deposits or use e-wallets that handle the exchange rate to minimize extra costs while playing. Just like choosing the best online casinos in Australia that support AUD payments. Know What Makes a Good Bonus at Norway Casinos: Don’t chase empty promises of high bonus sums. Check for wagering requirements, deadlines, and gaming contribution charts that make sense.

Ready to Explore Trusted Online Casinos Norway Has to Offer?

That’s a wrap. We hope you discovered some cool new online casinos in Norway!

Again, Loki is the top online casino in Norway, with its mix of high-RTP gambling activities, generous welcome bonuses, and more payment options tailored to Norwegian players than many online casinos offer.

But before you proceed, check the FAQ and look at our list of the best casinos for Norwegian players to find your perfect match. Stay safe and happy gaming!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer a better gambling experience.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.